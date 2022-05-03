Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its London office with the addition of Rebecca F. Meads who joins as a Shareholder and Chair of the London White Collar Crime & Investigations Team. Gavin Costelloe and Alex Swan join as Senior Associates.
LONDON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its London office with the addition of Rebecca F. Meads who joins as a Shareholder and Chair of the London White Collar Crime & Investigations Team. Gavin Costelloe and Alex Swan join as Senior Associates.
Meads is highly regarded within the white collar community having been at the boutique practice of Peters & Peters Solicitors since 2011. She focuses her practice on advising clients on cross border inquiries into bribery and corruption, fraud, and money laundering. Recent work highlights include the successful defence of a former Serco Geografix Director in a Serious Fraud Office prosecution arising from the company's highly publicised Deferred Prosecution Agreement.
"Greenberg Traurig's culture of flexibility and innovation, reputation for laser-focus on client service, and unique platform attracts top talent like Rebecca. The strategic growth of this team in London is critical for our many multinational clients who are increasingly involved in investigations due to the globalization of regulations affecting compliance, fiscal regulations, and international business dealings," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman. "Great talent appreciates and responds to our core values of respect, trust, empowerment, meritocracy, entrepreneurship, and collaboration. In addition, they understand our commitment to our five European offices, which in addition to London, are Amsterdam, Berlin, Milan, and Warsaw, and to their growth in response to client needs worldwide."
"Rebecca is a great hire for us. She is first class and brings with her a true understanding of what it is to advise and defend those under investigation by law enforcement. She is highly regarded in the market here and abroad and has a great reputation for fighting her client's corner. With a great deal of the work being cross-border, Rebecca is well-versed in handling multi-jurisdictional litigation," said Jo Rickards, Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global White Collar Defence & Special Investigations Practice.
Meads has extensive experience acting for individuals and corporations across a broad range of criminal and regulatory offences with a focus on cases brought by the Serious Fraud Office and Financial Conduct Authority. She advises on and conducts internal investigations on behalf of corporations, often spanning multiple jurisdictions, with a view to self-reporting and/or compliance related advice.
"Jo and Rebecca are developing a top-flight white collar team in London and have helped attract Gavin and Alex, two senior associates, both of whom are earmarked as future leaders in the white collar and investigations space," said Fiona Adams, Managing Shareholder of the Greenberg Traurig London office and Co-Chair of its Global Corporate Practice.
"Moving to Greenberg Traurig represents an excellent opportunity to help develop and grow the London White Collar Practice. The firm has a global platform that I am keen to take advantage of. Most importantly, Greenberg Traurig has an excellent reputation and is highly respected across practices and markets," Meads said.
Meads is recognized by Legal500 as a "Key Lawyer" under the Fraud White Collar Crime (Advice to Individuals) category. She is described by clients as "an outstanding professional in every respect." She is often asked to speak on key international white collar law topics by leading professional organizations at key events, including the International Bar Association Crime Conference, Madrid (Autumn, 2021); the Defence Extradition Lawyers Association, London (Autumn Conference, 2018); the European Fraud and Compliance Lawyers Association, Milan (Summer, 2018); Cumplen, Asociación de Profesionales de Cumplimiento Normativo Conference (Association of Regulatory Compliance Professionals Conference), Madrid (Spring, 2018); and the European Criminal Bar Association, Oslo (Spring, 2018).
She is a member of the Fraud Lawyers Association, European Criminal Bar Association, European Fraud and Compliance Association, and the Female Fraud Forum.
Rickards joined Greenberg Traurig in late 2021, in what has been reported as one of the largest nonmerger moves among London law firms; a total of 18 litigation lawyers joined the firm's London office. The wholesale move of these 18 litigation lawyers created an expanded litigation, regulatory, and white collar hub of more than 40 lawyers designed to meet the needs of clients with multidisciplinary requirements on a global scale.
Costelloe is a former lawyer and prosecutor for the UK's Serious Fraud Office. His practice is focused on business crime investigation, defence, compliance, and risk mitigation. He is experienced in liaising with overseas law enforcement including the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities & Exchange Commission as well domestic UK law enforcement.
Swan focuses on white collar crime, including allegations of bribery and corruption, fraud, and money laundering. Alex has experience advising high-profile individuals and corporates at all stages of domestic investigations and prosecutions. His portfolio of work regularly involves complex cross-border matters, including handling domestic cases with parallel investigations or prosecutions taking place in other jurisdictions, such as France, Gibraltar, India, and the United States.
About Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defence & Special Investigations Practice: Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defence & Special Investigations Practice defends companies and individuals in a wide range of criminal, civil and regulatory enforcement proceedings around the world. Our team of over 70 lawyers in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific are at the forefront of white collar defense, with representative experience involving alleged securities and commodities fraud, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) violations, health care/pharmaceutical fraud, environmental crimes, money laundering, financial services fraud, public corruption/campaign finance, tax corruption, defense contracting, and bankruptcy fraud.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
