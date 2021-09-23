AMSTERDAM, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Energy & Natural Resources Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will participate in the 2nd annual World Hydrogen Congress, Oct. 4-6 in Amsterdam. Greenberg Traurig Amsterdam Shareholder and Co-Chair of the Global Hydrogen Group Marijn Bodelier and Greenberg Traurig Germany Local Partner Martin Borning will both be presenting on panels at the Congress which connects leading senior energy executives from around the world.
The World Hydrogen Congress will provide a full program of curated content, panels, and debates on topics including policy, demands, hydrogen case studies, strategy and national plans, technology innovations, and cost curves.
Bodelier will speak on a panel titled "Planning and Executing Successful Hydrogen Projects" on Oct. 5 from 2:00-2:40 p.m CEST. Following Bodelier's panel, Borning will present "Storage and the Development of Global Hydrogen Markets" alongside Heike Bernhardt, technical director at DEEP.KBB, from 3:20-3:40 p.m. CEST.
Bodelier focuses on public law, environmental law, and real estate. He is regularly involved in international transactions and projects where public law aspects are a key-element. Bodelier has particular experience in litigation and contracts with respect to real estate developments, permitting processes, expropriation, and renewable energy projects.
Borning focuses on advising on transactions and projects in regulated industries, including joint ventures, co-operations, and corporate restructurings. He has longstanding experience advising companies and corporations in the energy and transportation sectors. Furthermore, Borning advises investors, operators, and developers in the areas of renewable energies, mobility, and digital infrastructure. Among his clients are national and international corporations, manufacturers and operators of commercial vehicles and rail vehicles, infrastructure funds and infrastructure financiers, as well as public sector companies.
Other Congress attendees from Greenberg Traurig include Shareholders William Garner (Houston), Christian Schede (Germany), Sabine Schoute (Amsterdam), Partner Pietro Caliceti (Milan), and Associate Jan Herfkens (Amsterdam).
World Hydrogen Congress interviewed Garner on hydrogen and its use as an energy source. Click here to watch the interview.
About Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice has broad transactional, regulatory, and litigation experience across most sectors of the energy industry, including oil and gas, LNG, electricity, coal, wind, solar and other renewable energy sources, and water. The firm's exceptional multi-office platform, including key offices in major energy centers, enables us to serve and implement legal strategies for energy clients throughout the U.S. and internationally.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
