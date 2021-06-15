SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is deepening its bench of highly experienced California litigators with the addition of Rodney M. Hudson as a shareholder in its expanding Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation and Products Liability & Mass Torts Litigation Practices. Hudson, who has more than 20 years of drug and device litigation experience, joins the firm from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, LLP and will be based in Greenberg Traurig's San Francisco office.
At Greenberg Traurig, Hudson will represent global pharmaceutical, medical device, and technology companies in complex litigation nationwide, including products liability, mass torts, class actions, and commercial litigation. He has represented clients in eight federal multidistrict litigation proceedings and seven state coordinated proceedings involving tens of thousands of cases, including serving as lead, co-lead, and liaison counsel in proceedings.
"We are delighted that Rodney will be joining us as an important addition to our team and expanding our presence in California, a jurisdiction that can be notoriously challenging for our clients, particularly in mass torts and class actions," said Lori G. Cohen, vice chair of Greenberg Traurig, co-chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice, and chair of its Trial Practice Group; and Sara K. Thompson, chair of the firm's Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice, in a joint statement. "His stellar success in representing clients in some of the most demanding matters will serve our clients well as we continue to strategically grow our team to meet their most pressing needs."
Hudson has recently been on multiple trial teams in bellwether and other trials in jurisdictions throughout the country and secured important victories before trial, at trial and on appeal. In a recent coordinated proceeding involving thousands of plaintiffs, his strategic legal advice was instrumental to the client securing milestone rulings that claims of a large portion of the docket alleging that the label on a brand name prescription medicine was inadequate were preempted by federal law and that claims also failed under the laws of various states including under the learned intermediary doctrine, lack of medical causation and based on the statute of limitations. Hudson's recent trial experience spans courtrooms across the country, including California, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi and Pennsylvania.
"Greenberg Traurig has an outstanding reputation in the products liability and mass torts space, and I am honored to join this elite team known for highly impressive client service," Hudson said. "The firm's global platform offers the perfect opportunity for me to grow my practice, and I look forward to becoming an integral part of Greenberg Traurig's collegial culture of collaboration."
In addition to his pharmaceutical and medical device products liability practice, Hudson represents clients in commercial and business litigation, as well as class actions. Beyond litigation, he advises clients on regulatory compliance, risk management, privacy, First Amendment, and related matters, as well as liability exposure of target companies during merger and acquisition due diligence.
"As our California offices continue to grow in strategic practice areas, Rodney will add depth and experience to our existing California and national litigation team," said G. Michelle Ferreira, co-manager shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's San Francisco and Silicon Valley offices. "His strong commitment to clients is a perfect match with Greenberg Traurig's award-winning standard for exemplary client service."
Hudson received an LL.M. from Georgetown University Law Center; a J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law; an M.A. from the Syracuse University Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs; and a B.A., summa cum laude, from Campbell University.
About Greenberg Traurig's Products Liability & Mass Torts Litigation Practice: The Products Liability & Mass Torts Litigation Practice is an integral part of Greenberg Traurig's 600-plus member global Litigation Practice. The team is nationally recognized for its dynamic courtroom presence, responsiveness to clients, and deep subject matter knowledge. The team was The American Lawyer's 2018 "Products Liability Litigation Department of the Year." Additional recent recognition includes national rankings for "Products Liability & Mass Torts" from Chambers USA; national rankings for "Product Liability & Mass Torts Defense" from The Legal 500 United States; and a first-tier national ranking for "Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants" from U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms." In addition, Greenberg Traurig is recognized as a "Product Liability Litigation Leader" in the 2021 BTI Litigation Outlook, published by BTI Consulting Group.
About Greenberg's Traurig's Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Practice: The firm's Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Practice includes more than 90 trial attorneys representing clients in complex litigation in courts across the country. Attorneys regularly serve as national, regional, special trial, or science counsel - in both mass torts and individual cases - to leading global companies that produce innovative, life-saving products. The team draws on the experience of our colleagues in related disciplines to provide strategic regulatory counsel to our pharmaceutical and medical device clients at every stage, from developing preventative measures to limit or minimize potential products liability exposure, to investigating claims, to settlement, mediation, or defending at trial.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
