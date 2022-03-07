NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Morris County in northern New Jersey... Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey... Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey... Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Northwestern Somerset County in northern New Jersey... Southeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... North central Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 915 PM EST. * At 803 PM EST, severe showers and embedded thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hawley to Kunkletown to Wernersville, moving east at 50 mph. This line has had a history of producing areas of wind damage. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Allentown, Reading, Easton, Morristown, Somerville, Newton, Montague, Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Pottstown, Dover, Lansdale, Madison, Hopatcong, Forks, Florham Park, Emmaus, East Hanover, Lincoln Park and Wyomissing. This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 295 and 303. Northeast Extension between mile markers 26 and 57. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 54 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 37. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 308 and 314. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 47. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 16 and 54. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This line of heavy showers and embedded thunderstorms may contain little or no lightning. Do not wait until you hear thunder before taking cover. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH