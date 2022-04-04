The Amsterdam office of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP welcomes Thijs Elseman as a Shareholder in its Finance & Restructuring Practice. Elseman joins Greenberg Traurig from De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek.
NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Amsterdam office of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP welcomes Thijs Elseman as a Shareholder in its Finance & Restructuring Practice. Elseman joins Greenberg Traurig from De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek.
"Thijs has the experience to further enhance the Finance & Restructuring Practice we established in Amsterdam in 2020 when Shareholder Sabine Schoute and Of Counsel Lilian Welling-Steffens joined the firm, as well as our Global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, which recently expanded in London by adding John Houghton," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said. "Adding Thijs to our Amsterdam office is part of our strategic expansion in Europe and beyond with highly qualified lawyers in practices that meet the needs of clients now and that are poised to grow with clients' needs. Despite the disruptive times the world is facing, we have been able to independently execute our strategic plans because of our commitment to the firm's deeply rooted cultural values of empowerment, respect, trust, and financial discipline, and our unparalleled ability to respond to clients, and to opportunities nimbly, as one global, unified firm."
Elseman has more than 12 years of experience in corporate finance and restructuring. He advises companies, investment banks, financial institutions, and private equity investors on a wide range of corporate finance transactions. In addition, Elseman focuses on complex, distressed financing transactions and cross-border restructurings.
"We are delighted to have Thijs join us," GT Amsterdam Co-Managing Shareholder Cees van Oevelen said. "This is another confirmation of the success of our strategic expansion. Recently, we appointed Coco van Zuiden as a Shareholder, and also had Local Partner Robert Hardy join GT."
Shari L. Heyen and David B. Kurzweil, Co-Chairs of the firm's Global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, said, "The plan is to continue to build out the restructuring group in both Europe and the United States. Thijs brings a wealth of experience. We very much look forward to our international collaboration."
Elseman added, "I'm thrilled to join Greenberg Traurig and to work with my new colleagues. The firm's global platform, excellent Global Finance and Bankruptcy & Restructuring Practices, and the momentum of Greenberg Traurig in Amsterdam, illustrated by the move to Valley on the Zuidas, offer a unique and exciting opportunity to build on the strong Finance & Restructuring team in Amsterdam."
Greenberg Traurig Amsterdam
Greenberg Traurig Amsterdam is an integrated part of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, which has more than 2400 attorneys, tax consultants, and civil-law notaries, in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212-801-2131, brezoscholl@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP