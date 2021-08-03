ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to expand its Intellectual Property & Technology and Life Sciences practices with the addition of patent attorney Jeff Giering, Ph.D.as a shareholder in the Orange County office. He joins the firm from Mintz.
Giering, who has a Ph.D. in genetics from Stanford University, has over a decade of experience counseling biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in the strategic creation, evaluation, licensing, and management of intellectual property rights and patent portfolios.
"We're delighted to have Jeff join our growing IP and life sciences team, which has a reputation for creative and proactive service for life sciences and biotech ventures,'' said Melissa Hunter-Ensor, Ph.D. and Barry J. Schindler, co-chairs of the Global Patent Prosecution Group. "Jeff's sophisticated background and experience in the life sciences gives him a deep understanding of the science behind clients' innovations and allows him to better serve their legal and business needs.''
In 2021, Greenberg Traurig added five new intellectual property shareholders focused on the biotech and life sciences sectors, including emerging and predictive technologies: Prashant Girinath, Charles Andres, David Harburger, David Gay, and Nigam Acharya.
"Orange County and Southern California are national hubs for life sciences companies and biotech innovations, and Greenberg Traurig is continuing to grow our team to meet the needs of biomedical science, medical imaging, medical device and environmental health firms that are growing in this region," said Susan L. Heller and Bruce Fischer, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Orange County office.
Giering works with clients to create and implement patent strategies around business objectives and leverages his research experience to help clients navigate patent issues that arise at the intersection of law and science. He is experienced in technology areas including DNA sequencing, molecular diagnostics, stem cell therapeutics, genomics and personalized medicine, gene therapy, therapeutic antibodies, cancer therapeutics, and microbial genetics.
"I'm excited to be joining Greenberg Traurig's growing life sciences and IP teams and look forward to reuniting with several former colleagues,'' Giering said. "The extraordinary depth and reach of the firm will provide tremendous resources and capabilities to meet the developing needs of life science clients globally."
Giering earned his Ph.D. in genetics from Stanford University, his B.A. in biochemistry and molecular biology from Washington University, and his J.D. from the University of California-Hastings College of Law. He has been prosecuting patents for over a decade and is himself an inventor on a patent relating to RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of infections, specifically in the liver.
About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 220 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law and a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, and Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2020 "Best Law Firms."
About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from start-ups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them achieve their objectives – from discovery through commercialization and product marketing.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
