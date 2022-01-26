MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. continues to strategically expand its Corporate and Latin America Practices in Miami with the addition of Geiza Vargas-Vargas, who joins as a shareholder.
Vargas-Vargas, a native Spanish-speaker, will focus her practice on handling mergers and acquisitions and related transactional matters for clients in the United States and Latin America across various sectors, including telecommunications, manufacturing, technology, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure.
"Geiza is someone we have known for many years and respect for her depth of experience, professional accomplishments, commitment to excellence and focus on client service," said Yosbel A. Ibarra, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Miami office. "She is also someone who we know values our team-centered, collaborative culture. We are beyond thrilled to welcome her to the team."
"I am excited to join Greenberg Traurig and look forward to continuing to build my practice as a member of the firm's renowned M&A and Latin America practice," said Vargas-Vargas. "The energy of Miami at this time in the city's history is equally evident in Greenberg Traurig's Miami office, and I look forward to being a part of the next chapter of the firm's success."
In addition to her M&A work, Vargas-Vargas also has experience working with clean technology power companies, developers, and investors to structure project financings, recapitalizations, strategic alliances, management buyouts, and waste-to-energy project acquisitions and dispositions. She has advised clients on power purchase agreements, microgrids, and assessment of ESG strategies centered on clean power consumption.
Among the representative transactions Vargas-Vargas has handled, she was co-counsel to an international fund in its $144 million acquisition of Telefonica's El Salvador operations and represented a publicly traded telecommunications and technology solutions company in its $250 million sale to an independent fiber bandwidth infrastructure company. She also advised a strategic investor in its $2 billion acquisition of global manufacturer of sustainable food packaging and disposables.
Vargas-Vargas earned her B.A. from Wellesley College and her J.D. from Boston College Law School and is admitted to the bar in Florida, New York, Massachusetts, and South Carolina. She joins from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, where she became a partner after starting her law career at Skadden, Arps, Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and spending a portion of her career as a law professor.
In the past three years, 21 lateral shareholders and of counsels have joined the firm's Miami office, more than 70 percent of whom are women, attorneys of color and/or members of the LGBTQI community.
"As South Florida's explosion of new entrants present opportunities, we continue to keep our growth focused on practice areas that are critical to our clients and our recruitment on lawyers who believe in our culture and strategic plan," said Jaret L. Davis, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Miami office.
