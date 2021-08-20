CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its award-winning Global Real Estate Practice with the addition of Shawn K. Ronda as a shareholder in the firm's Chicago office. He joins the firm from DLA Piper.
"Shawn has deep experience in alternative and emerging asset classes, including mixed-use, multi-family, hotel, medical office, student housing, senior housing, and storage facility projects, both in Chicago and across the U.S. This is an important attribute in today's rapidly changing market and makes Shawn a strong addition to our dynamic team in Chicago – as well as globally," said Rita M. Alliss Powers and John F. Gibbons, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office, in a joint statement.
Ronda represents developers, institutional clients, private equity companies, investors, and joint venture partners. He works with clients through virtually all aspects of real estate acquisitions and dispositions, as well as finance, leasing, and real estate development.
"Greenberg Traurig provides a tremendous platform for efficiently and effectively serving the various needs of our clients across asset classes in an ever-evolving commercial real estate market. I am thrilled to be joining a highly skilled real estate practice group that focuses on meeting clients' complex needs even in today's challenging market," Ronda said.
Ronda earned his J.D. from Washington University and his B.A. from Cornell University.
About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 400 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
