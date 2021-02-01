AMSTERDAM, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senior candidate civil-law notary Louisa van Isselmuden will join the Amsterdam office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP as a Local Partner on 1 February. Her arrival follows the recent joining of David van Dijk and his team.
"We are very pleased that Louisa will join us. The teams already know each other well. Louisa's vast experience in project development and international transaction and financing practice is a perfect match for our way of working and the requirements of our clients. In line with this, we expect that we will soon report further expansions at senior level" said Van Dijk, head of the Dutch Real Estate Practice at the firm.
"We have seen significant changes in the legal landscape in recent years. The market expects a global approach" said Cees van Oevelen, co-managing partner of Greenberg Traurig Amsterdam. "This requires us, as legal service providers, to assume an international perspective, rather than a purely national Dutch approach. But this change also places other requirements on our service provision and the structure of our teams. We are very focused on that, and Louisa's arrival fits in perfectly."
"The international strength of a global firm like Greenberg Traurig is very important in our practice. Moreover, I know David van Dijk and Jan Kees Brandse very well from real estate transactions, and our working together at the same firm will be a strong fit" Van Isselmuden said.
About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice
The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 400 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.
Greenberg Traurig Amsterdam
Greenberg Traurig Amsterdam is an integrated part of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, an international law firm with more than 2,200 attorneys, tax specialists and civil-law notaries, with 40 offices throughout the world.
