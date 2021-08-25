AMSTERDAM, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to expand its Amsterdam Real Estate practice with the addition of Associate Ali El Hri, who will join the firm on 1 October 2021. El Hri previously worked with Allen & Overy. Earlier this year, Shareholder Alexander van Hövell also moved from Allen & Overy to join the Greenberg Traurig Real Estate team.
"We are delighted that Ali will join our team. In the expansion of the practice group, we focus strongly on adding experienced lawyers. Ultimately, this will ensure that our clients get the maximum added value. Ali brings a wealth of experience from his time at Allen & Overy in the Projects & Real Estate Practice Group," said David van Dijk, head of the Greenberg Traurig Amsterdam Real Estate Practice.
"I have worked previously with several members of the Greenberg Traurig team, including Alexander van Hövell and David van Dijk. Greenberg Traurig is known worldwide for its top-ranked Real Estate Practice, which distinguishes the firm from other global law firms. Making the move to Greenberg Traurig was therefore a logical move for me," El Hri said.
About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 400 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.
Greenberg Traurig Amsterdam
Greenberg Traurig Amsterdam is an integrated part of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, an international law firm with more than 2,200 attorneys, tax specialists and civil-law notaries, with 40 offices throughout the world.
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212-801-2131, BrezoSchollL@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP