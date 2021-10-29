MIAMI and MEXICO CITY, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 55 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized in The Legal 500 Latin America 2022 guide. Additionally, the firm is recognized as a Top Tier Firm in five areas, and 13 of the firm's practices are recognized in Mexico and internationally.
The Legal 500 Latin America 2022 guide rankings reflect detailed analysis of law firm submissions and thousands of interviews with general counsels, and private practice lawyers, conducted by our team of experienced researchers.
The guide recognizes Greenberg Traurig as a Top Tier Firm in the following five areas:
Latin America: International
- City Focus: Miami
Mexico
- Banking and Finance
- Competition and Antitrust
- Compliance
- Real Estate
The guide also recognizes Greenberg Traurig in the following jurisdictions and practices:
Latin America: International
- Banking and Finance
- Capital Markets
- Compliance and Investigations
- Corporate and M&A
- Projects and Energy
Mexico
- Capital Markets
- Corporate and M&A
- Dispute Resolution: Litigation
- Energy and Natural Resources
- Environment
- Projects and Infrastructure
- Telecoms, Media, and Technology (TMT)
The Greenberg Traurig lawyers listed below are recommended in The Legal 500 Latin America 2022 guide based on industry or practice area designations as selected by researchers:
Latin America: International
Next Generation Partner
- Daniel Pulecio-Boek | Latin America: International – Compliance and Investigations
Recommended Lawyers
- Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré | Latin America: International – Banking and Finance; Corporate and M&A
- Giovanni Biscardi | Latin America: International – Corporate and M&A; City Focus: Miami
- Iskender H. Catto | Latin America: International – Projects and Energy
- Jeffrey A. Chester | Latin America: International – Projects and Energy
- Robert J. Downing | Latin America: International – City Focus: Miami; Projects and Energy
- Erick Hernández Gallego | Latin America: International – Projects and Energy
- William Garner | Latin America: International – Projects and Energy
- Benjamin G. Greenberg | Latin America: International – City Focus: Miami
- José Raz Guzmán | Latin America: International – Banking and Finance; Capital Markets; Corporate and M&A
- Yosbel A. Ibarra | Latin America: International – Corporate and M&A; City Focus: Miami
- Ross Kaufman | Latin America: International – Banking and Finance
- Joseph J. Mamounas | Latin America: International – City Focus: Miami
- Kenneth M. Minesinger | Latin America: International – Projects and Energy
- Nathan J. Muyskens | Latin America: International – Compliance and Investigations
- Fernando Orrantia Dworak | Latin America: International – Projects and Energy
- Antonio Peña | Latin America: International – Corporate and M&A; City Focus: Miami
- Arnaldo C. Rego, Jr. | Latin America: International – Corporate and M&A
- Marc M. Rossell | Latin America: International – Banking and Finance; Capital Markets; Corporate and M&A
- Ozzie A. Schindler | Latin America: International – City Focus: Miami
- Oscar Stephens | Latin America: International – Capital Markets
Click here for a complete list of the rankings and editorial summaries for Latin America by The Legal 500 researchers and editors.
Mexico
Leading Individuals
- Miguel Flores Bernés | Mexico – Competition and Antitrust
- Victor Manuel Frías Garcés | Mexico – Competition and Antitrust
- Juan Manuel González Bernal | Mexico – Projects and Infrastructure
- José Raz Guzman | Mexico – Banking and Finance; Capital Markets
- Hugo López-Coll | Mexico – Compliance
- José Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martinez | Mexico – Real Estate
Next Generation Partners
- José Antonio Butrón Quintero | Mexico – Capital Markets; Projects and Infrastructure
- Gerardo Carrillo Valadez | Mexico – Real Estate
- Erick Hernández Gallego | Mexico – Energy and Natural Resources; Environment
- Pedro Javier Reséndez Bocanegra | Mexico – Energy and Natural Resources
Rising Stars
- Ana Acosta Silva | Mexico – Banking and Finance
- David Argueta | Mexico – Banking and Finance; Capital Markets
- Roberto Guerrero Comella | Mexico – Real Estate
- Gabriela Palomino | Mexico – Projects and Infrastructure
- Julio Antonio Sardina Pla | Mexico – Real Estate
- Rodrigo Vazquez del Mercado-Rivera | Mexico – Energy and Natural Resources
Recommended Lawyers
- Luis Jorge Akle Arronte | Mexico – Energy and Natural Resources; Environment
- José Antonio Butrón Quintero | Mexico – Banking and Finance; Corporate and M&A
- Luis Cortés | Mexico – Corporate and M&A
- Adriana Garcia-Cuellar | Mexico – Energy and Natural Resources
- Juan Manuel González Bernal | Mexico – Banking and Finance; Capital Markets; Corporate and M&A; Energy and Natural Resources
- Hugo Hernández | Mexico – Dispute Resolution: Litigation
- Miguel Moisés | Mexico – Banking and Finance
- Joselino Morales Lopez | Mexico – Dispute Resolution: Litigation
- Rocío Olea Salgado | Mexico – Corporate and M&A
- Edgar Olvera Jiménez | Mexico – TMT
- Rodrigo Orozco Waters | Mexico – Banking and Finance
- Fernando Orrantia Dworak | Mexico – Energy and Natural Resources
- Gabriela Palomino | Mexico – Corporate and M&A
- José Raz Guzmán | Mexico – Corporate and M&A
- Héctor D. Sánchez Fernandez | Mexico – Compliance
- Miguel Yturbe Redo | Mexico – Corporate and M&A; TMT
Click here to read a complete list of the rankings and editorial summaries for Mexico by The Legal 500 researchers and editors.
About Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice: Greenberg Traurig's award-winning Latin America Practice draws on resources from our offices in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, New York, Washington D.C., and elsewhere around the world, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of more than 120 lawyers to help clients identify and capitalize on business opportunities in Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula, and the Caribbean. As the only global law firm founded in Miami, Greenberg Traurig is inextricably linked to Latin America. Since its beginning, GT has represented many of the family enterprises that are today among Latin America's largest companies. By addressing real-world problems for clients on a regular basis, our team has developed a breadth of experience that sets us apart.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
