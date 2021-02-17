NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In addition, 21 attorneys were recognized in the 2021 edition of WTR 1000
Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was nationally and regionally recognized by the World Trademark Review (WTR) in the 11th edition of the WTR 1000. In addition to receiving firmwide rankings, 21 attorneys in the firm's Trademark and Brand Management Group were recognized for their trademark legal practice. Based on 70 key markets worldwide, the WTR 1000 highlights what it considers to be the top law firms and attorneys in the trademark field.
Greenberg Traurig is ranked by WTR 1000 nationally in the United States and in California, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, and New York. In addition, the following attorneys were selected as "leading practitioners" in the trademark industry by the publication (with specialty, in select states):
- Joseph Agostino, New Jersey
- Ian C. Ballon, California, Enforcement and Litigation
- Stephen R. Baird, Minnesota, Enforcement and Litigation and Prosecution and Strategy
- Tiffany A. Blofield, Minnesota, Enforcement and Litigation
- Ed Chansky, Nevada
- Jeffrey P. Dunning, Illinois, Prosecution and Strategy
- Joel Feldman, National and Georgia, Prosecution and Strategy
- Mark R. Galis, Illinois, Enforcement and Litigation and Prosecution and Strategy
- Susan L. Heller, National and California, Prosecution and Strategy
- Candice E. Kim, California, Prosecution and Strategy
- Dwayne L. Mason, Texas
- Masahiro Noda, New York, Enforcement and Litigation and Prosecution and Strategy
- Bobby Rosenbloum, Georgia
- Daniel I. Schloss, New York, Prosecution and Strategy
- Jamie N. Shipp, Georgia
- Alan N. Sutin, Florida and New York, Prosecution and Strategy
- Lauri S. Thompson, Nevada
- Marc H. Trachtenberg, National and Illinois, Generic Top-Level Domains, Enforcement and Litigation, and Prosecution and Strategy
- Mark G. Tratos, Nevada
- Sabina A. Vayner, Georgia
- Steven J. Wadyka, Jr., DC Metro Area, Enforcement and Litigation
According to its website, the WTR 1000 is published by World Trademark Review, the world's only independent multimedia publication dedicated exclusively to reporting on trademark issues. It is comprised of in-depth jurisdiction-specific chapters that analyze the local market in both contentious and non-contentious spheres to assist trademark professionals in their search for such expertise. This editorial has been compiled after extensive research and interviews with hundreds of lawyers, attorneys, and their clients.
About Greenberg Traurig's Trademark and Brand Management Group: Greenberg Traurig's Global Trademark and Brand Management Group works hand in hand with clients to build, protect and enhance their brands and trademark portfolios to meet their business objectives. The group is one of the largest international trademark prosecution, portfolio management, licensing, litigation and counseling legal practices. With more than 200 intellectual property attorneys and agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2020 "Best Law Firms."
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 305-579-0832, walkere@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP