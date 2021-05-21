NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 180 attorneys recognized in The Chambers USA 2021 Guide, marking a 20% increase over last year. The firm is recognized in more than 40 of the guide's practice areas across 19 regions.
Chambers and Partners, a UK-based publisher, notes that it selects attorneys and practice areas for inclusion based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients around the world.
In the USA Guide, attorneys and practice areas are ranked by placement in "bands," with Band 1 being the highest placement. Attorneys can also be designated as "Star Individual," "Eminent Practitioner," "Senior Statespeople," "Up and Coming," "Star Associate," or "Associate to Watch" by market and practice.
Four of the firm's practice areas were recognized in the Nationwide category for the first time: Healthcare: Highly Regarded; Labor & Employment; Privacy & Data Security: Highly Regarded; and Product Liability: Consumer Class Actions. In addition, the firm's Bankruptcy/Restructuring and Product Liability & Mass Torts practices were advanced to an "Elite" category.
The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized in special designations, in addition to any other rankings and mentions:
Star Individuals
- Lori G. Cohen (Product Liability & Mass Torts, USA – Nationwide) vice chair of Greenberg Traurig, co-chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice, and chair of the firm's Trial Practice Group, has been recognized as a Star Individual since 2019. Cohen is also recognized in the Spotlight Table for Product Liability: Pharmaceutical, USA – Nationwide. This is the 14th consecutive year Cohen has been highlighted in the Spotlight Table for Product Liability: Pharmaceutical.
- Richard C. McCrea, Jr. (Labor & Employment, Florida) is a shareholder in the Tampa office and has been recognized as a Star Individual since 2010.
Eminent Practitioners
- Dennis J. Block (Corporate/M&A, New York) is senior chairman of the Global Corporate M&A Practice and a shareholder in the New York office. He has been named an Eminent Practitioner since 2014.
- Keith J. Shapiro (Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Illinois) is a chairman emeritus of the global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice and is co-founder of the Chicago office. He has been recognized as an Eminent Practitioner since 2015.
Senior Statespeople
- Lucia A. Dougherty (Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use, Florida: South) is co-chair of the Miami Land Development & Zoning Practice and of counsel in the Miami office. She has been recognized as a Senior Statesman since 2017.
- Matthew B. Gorson (Real Estate, Florida: South) is senior chairman of the firm and a shareholder in the Miami office. He has been recognized as a Senior Statesman since 2016.
- Robert S. Kant (Corporate/M&A, Arizona) is a shareholder in the firm's Phoenix office. He has been recognized as a Senior Statesman since 2019.
- Barry Richard (Litigation: Appellate and Litigation: General Commercial, Florida) is a shareholder in the firm's Tallahassee, New York, and Washington, D.C. offices. He has been recognized as a Senior Statesman for both practices since 2014.
Up and Coming
- Farah S. Ahmed (Real Estate: Finance, New York) is a shareholder in the New York office.
- Michael H. Davis (Real Estate, California: Southern) is a shareholder and co-chair of the Los Angeles Real Estate Practice.
- Joel Feldman (Intellectual Property, Georgia) is vice chair of the Trademark & Brand Management Group and is a shareholder in the Atlanta office.
- David Freylikhman (Real Estate, New Jersey) is a shareholder in the New Jersey and New York offices.
- Meredith L. Katz (Real Estate, Illinois) is a shareholder and co-chair of the firm's Chicago Real Estate Practice.
- Katie Molloy (Labor & Employment, Florida) is a shareholder in the Tampa office.
- Courtney B. Noce (Immigration, Georgia) is a shareholder in the Atlanta office.
- Breton H. Permesly (Franchising, USA – Nationwide) is a shareholder in the New York office.
- Jeremy D. Zangara (Corporate/M&A, Arizona) is a shareholder in the Phoenix office.
Associates to Watch
- Christian Brito (Insurance, Florida) is an associate in the Fort Lauderdale office.
- Erica L. Okerberg (Gaming & Licensing, Nevada) is a recently elevated shareholder in the Las Vegas office.
- Bethani R. Oppenheimer (Banking & Finance, Georgia) is an associate in the Atlanta office.
- Katherine M. Rozmus (Immigration, Illinois) is an associate in the Chicago office.
- Christopher T. Turek (Corporate/M&A & Private Equity, District of Columbia) is an associate in the Washington, D.C. office.
Nationwide, Greenberg Traurig was recognized in 16 practice areas:
- Bankruptcy/ Restructuring: The Elite
- Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded
- Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)
- Environment
- Franchising
- Gaming & Licensing
- Healthcare: Highly Regarded
- Immigration
- Labor & Employment
- Leisure & Hospitality
- Native American Law
- Privacy & Data Security: Highly Regarded
- Product Liability & Mass Torts: The Elite
- Product Liability: Consumer Class Actions
- Real Estate
- Retail
Additionally, Greenberg Traurig was recognized in the areas listed below at the state level in various markets:
- Banking & Finance
- Banking & Finance: Public Finance
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Construction
- Corporate/Commercial
- Corporate/M&A
- Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded
- Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Corporate/M&A: Private Equity: Highly Regarded
- Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market
- Energy & Natural Resources
- Environment
- Gaming & Licensing
- Healthcare
- Immigration
- Insurance
- Insurance: Regulatory
- Intellectual Property
- Intellectual Property: Patent
- Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation: Appellate
- Litigation: General Commercial
- Litigation: General Commercial: The Elite
- Litigation: General Commercial: Highly Regarded
- Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Public Finance
- Real Estate
- Real Estate: Mainly Dirt
- Tax
Below is the full listing of Greenberg Traurig attorneys ranked in the 2021 USA Guide in the following markets and practice areas:
- Farah S. Ahmed - New York - Real Estate: Finance
- Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré - Florida - Banking & Finance: Transactional
- Alan I. Annex - USA - Nationwide - SPACs
- Tricia A. Asaro - New York - Healthcare
- M. Adel Aslani-Far - New York - Corporate/M&A
- Stephen Baird - Minnesota - Intellectual Property
- Kerri L. Barsh - Florida - Environment
- Michael J. Baum - Illinois - Real Estate
- Christopher L. Bell - Texas - Environment
- Donn A. Beloff - Florida: South - Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Sean W. Bezark - Illinois - Environment: Mainly Transactional
- Charles S. Birenbaum - California - Labor & Employment
- Brian H. Blaney - Arizona - Corporate/M&A
- Dennis J. Block - New York - Corporate/M&A
- Warren S. Bloom - Florida - Public Finance
- Theodore I. Blum - Georgia - Corporate/M&A
- Thomas J. Bond - Texas - Insurance: Regulation
- Michael J. Bonner - Nevada - Corporate/Commercial
- James N. Boudreau - Pennsylvania - Labor & Employment
- Francis (Frank) R. Bradley III - Texas - Banking & Finance
- Timothy W. Bratcher - Georgia - Banking & Finance
- Christian Brito - Florida - Insurance
- Alan J. Brody - New Jersey - Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Burt Bruton - Florida: South - Real Estate
- Trevor J. Chaplick - District of Columbia - Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Michael J. Cherniga - Florida - Healthcare
- Jeffrey A. Chester - USA - Nationwide - Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional
- Francis A. Citera - USA - Nationwide - Product Liability: Consumer Class Actions
- Marc A. Clayton - Nevada and USA - Nationwide - Gaming & Licensing
- Lori G. Cohen - Georgia - General Commercial and USA - Nationwide - Litigation: Trial Lawyers; Product Liability & Mass Torts; Product Liability: Pharmaceutical
- Joseph F. Coniglio - Texas - Healthcare
- Jay L. Cooper - California - Media & Entertainment: Transactional: Mainly Talent
- David A. Coulson - Florida - Litigation: General Commercial
- Jordan D. Cowman - Texas - Labor & Employment
- Cindy J.K. Davis - Georgia - Banking & Finance
- Jaret L. Davis - Florida: South - Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- James J. DeCarlo - New Jersey - Intellectual Property
- Michael H. Davis - California: Southern - Real Estate
- Albert A. del Castillo - Florida - Banking & Finance: Public Finance
- Jean M. DeLuca - Massachusetts - Public Finance
- John A. DeTore - Massachusetts - Energy & Natural Resources
- Karl G. Dial - Texas - Litigation: Securities
- Lucia A. Dougherty - Florida: South - Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
- Robert J. Downing - Florida - Energy & Natural Resources
- Dominic E. Draye - Arizona - Litigation: Appellate
- Brian L. Duffy - Colorado - Litigation: General Commercial
- Jared E. Dwyer - Florida - Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- David J. Dykeman - Massachusetts - Intellectual Property
- Richard A. Edlin - New York - Litigation: General Commercial
- Troy A. Eid - Colorado - Environment and USA - Nationwide - Native American Law
- Robert C. Epstein - New Jersey - Construction
- Iris Escarra - Florida: South - Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
- Orlando L. Evora - Florida: North & Central - Real Estate
- Kristine J. Feher - New Jersey - Labor & Employment
- Joel Feldman - Georgia - Intellectual Property
- Mark E. Ferrario - Nevada - Litigation: General Commercial
- G. Michelle Ferreira - California: Northern - Tax
- Richard J. Fidei - Florida - Insurance
- Bruce Fischer - California: Southern - Real Estate
- Gregory A. Fishman - California: Southern - Real Estate
- Michael T. Fishman - Illinois - Real Estate
- Steven Fleissig - New Jersey - Real Estate
- Carl A. Fornaris - Florida - Banking & Finance: Regulatory Banking & Finance: Transactional
- David Freylikhman - New Jersey - Real Estate
- Mark R. Galis - Illinois - Intellectual Property; Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
- John F. Gibbons - Illinois - Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Richard J. Giusto - Florida: South - Real Estate
- Jodi R. Goodheart - Nevada - Real Estate
- Matthew B. Gorson - Florida: South - Real Estate
- Alan R. Greenfield - USA - Nationwide - Franchising
- Jennifer Hermansky - Pennsylvania - Immigration
- Edward S. Hershfield - Massachusetts - Real Estate
- Joseph A. Herz - USA - Nationwide - REITs
- Adam S. Hoffinger - District of Columbia - Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- John B. Hutton III - Florida: South - Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Harold N. Iselin - New York - Healthcare
- Robert J. Ivanhoe - New York and USA - Nationwide - Real Estate: Mainly Dirt; Real Estate
- Annette Jarvis - Colorado - Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
- David Jay - New Jersey - Litigation: General Commercial
- John C. Jeppsen - Nevada - Corporate/Commercial
- Robert C. Jones - USA - Nationwide - Government Relations
- Kate Kalmykov - New York - Immigration
- Robert S. Kant - Arizona - Corporate/M&A
- Barbara T. Kaplan - USA - Nationwide - Tax: Controversy
- Roger B. Kaplan - New Jersey - Litigation: General Commercial
- Fred E. Karlinsky - Florida - Insurance
- Meredith L. Katz - Illinois - Real Estate
- Gregory W. Kehoe - Florida - Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Mark J. Kelson - California - Corporate/M&A: Private Equity
- Galit Kierkut - New Jersey - Labor & Employment
- Gary S. Kleinman - New York - Real Estate: Mainly Dirt
- Michael N. Kreitzer - Florida - Litigation: General Commercial
- David B. Kurzweil - Georgia - Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Wendy Johnson Lario - New Jersey - Labor & Employment
- Nancy B. Lash - Florida: South - Real Estate
- Gregory K. Lawrence - USA - Nationwide - Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)
- James R. Leahy - Texas: Houston & Surrounds - Litigation: General Commercial
- Kimberly S. LeCompte - Florida: South - Real Estate
- Peter H. Lieberman - Illinois - Corporate/M&A
- Corey E. Light - Illinois - Real Estate
- Timothy Long - California - Labor & Employment
- Kara L. MacCullough - Florida: South - Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Ian R. Macdonald - Georgia - Immigration
- Bruce E. Macdonough - Arizona - Corporate/M&A
- Jim Mace - Nevada - Real Estate
- Steven M. Malina - Illinois - Litigation: Securities
- Michael L. Malone - Texas - Healthcare
- David G. Mandelbaum - Pennsylvania - Environment
- Bruce I. March - Florida: South - Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Milos Markovic - Illinois - Real Estate
- Bradley L. Marsh - California - Tax: State and Local
- Joel D. Maser - Florida - Tax
- Dwayne L. Mason - Texas - Intellectual Property
- Terence P. McCourt - Massachusetts - Labor & Employment
- Richard C. McCrea, Jr. - Florida - Labor & Employment
- Scott Mendeloff - Illinois - Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Scott Meza - Virginia: Northern - Corporate/M&A
- Nelson F. Migdal - District of Columbia - Real Estate and USA - Nationwide - Leisure & Hospitality
- David I. Miller - New York - Investigations; Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Matthew W. Miller - Florida: South - Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Christopher H. Milton - Massachusetts - Real Estate
- Kenneth M. Minesinger - USA - Nationwide - Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)
- Katie Molloy - Florida - Labor & Employment
- Anna H. Morzy - Illinois - Immigration
- Michael G. Murphy P.E. - Florida - Construction
- Marc J. Musyl - Colorado - Corporate/M&A
- Nathan J. Muyskens - District of Columbia - Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Jessica Natali - Pennsylvania - Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Howard L. Nelson - USA - Nationwide - Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)
- Christopher J. Neumann - Colorado - Environment
- Jon T. Neumann - Arizona - Insurance; Litigation: General Commercial
- Kent Newsome - Texas - Real Estate
- Courtney B. Noce - Georgia - Immigration
- Neil Oberfeld - Colorado - Real Estate
- Erica Okerberg - Nevada - Gaming & License
- David W. Oppenheim - USA - Nationwide - Franchising
- Bethani Oppenheimer - Georgia - Banking & Finance
- David G. Palmer - Colorado - Litigation: General Commercial
- Breton H. Permesly - USA - Nationwide - Franchising
- Nancy A. Peterman - Illinois - Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Sanford C. Presant - California: Southern - Tax
- Justin J. Prochnow - USA - Nationwide - Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation
- Stephanie J. Quincy - Arizona - Labor & Employment
- Laura Siegel Rabinowitz - USA - Nationwide - International Trade: Customs
- Stephen L. Rabinowitz - New York - Real Estate: Mainly Dirt
- Magan Pritam Ray - California: San Francisco, Silicon Valley & Surrounds - Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
- Laura Foote Reiff - District of Columbia and USA - Nationwide - Immigration
- Barry Richard - Florida - Litigation: Appellate - Litigation: General Commercial
- Jon S. Robins - Pennsylvania - Real Estate; Real Estate: Finance
- Bobby Rosenbloum - Georgia - Intellectual Property
- Tina M. Ross - Texas - Real Estate
- Michelle Rowe Hallsten - California: Sacramento - Corporate/M&A
- Katherine Rozmus - Illinois - Immigration
- Steven C. Russo - New York - Environment
- Nataliya Rymer - Pennsylvania - Immigration
- Martha A. Sabol - USA - Nationwide - Gaming & Licensing
- Doreen U. Saia - New York - State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market and USA - Nationwide - Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)
- Gary A. Saul - Florida: South - Real Estate
- Elliot H. Scherker - Florida - Litigation: Appellate
- Barry J. Schindler - New Jersey - Intellectual Property
- Ozzie A. Schindler - Florida - Tax
- Benjamin Schladweiler - Delaware - Intellectual Property
- Martha J. Schoonover - District of Columbia and USA - Nationwide - Immigration
- David I. Schulman - USA - Nationwide - Sports Law: Esports
- Jay A. Segal - New York - Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
- Philip R. Sellinger - New Jersey - Litigation: General Commercial
- Barry Senterfitt - Texas - Insurance: Regulatory
- Francis J. Serbaroli - New York - Healthcare
- Keith Shapiro - Illinois - Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Richard A. Sirus - Illinois - Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
- Louis Smith - New Jersey - Litigation: General Commercial
- Howard J. Steinberg - California - Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Jonathan L. Sulds - New York - Labor & Employment
- Michael J. Sullivan - Florida: North & Central - Real Estate and USA - Nationwide - Leisure & Hospitality
- Alan N. Sutin - Florida - Intellectual Property
- Michael J. Thomas - Florida - Construction
- Christopher T. Turek - District of Columbia - Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Daniel J. Tyukody - California - Litigation: Securities
- Gregg R. Vermeys - Nevada - Real Estate
- Diane E. Vuocolo - Pennsylvania: Philadelphia & Surrounds - Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Dale Wainwright - Texas - Litigation: Appellate
- Charles "Skip" Watson - Texas - Litigation: Appellate
- Jennifer Weddle - USA - Nationwide - Native American Law
- David B. Weinstein - Florida - Environment; Litigation: General Commercial; Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- David E. Wells - Florida: South - Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Quinn Williams - Arizona - Corporate/M&A
- Jeremy D. Zangara - Arizona - Corporate/M&A
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
