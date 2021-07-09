WASHINGTON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A team from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP successfully represented Involvio, LLC in connection with the sale of 100% of the equity interests of Involvio, LLC to Cisco Systems, Inc.
Greenberg Traurig provided multidisciplinary legal advice with respect to the transaction, including mergers and acquisitions, tax, intellectual property, data privacy and security, labor and employment and international trade and customs.
The Greenberg Traurig deal team was lead by shareholder Trevor Chaplick and associates, Christopher Turek and Jennifer Riso. Other team members included shareholders, John Cummerford, Joseph Curran, David Greenberg, Barbara Kaplan, Steven Lapidus, Pallav Raghuvanshi, Gretchen Ramos, and Eric Sigda; of counsel Sonali Dohale; associates Nicolas Sabet and Sandy Chiu.
Involvio provides a suite of products designed to improve student experience in higher education. These products are used by colleges and universities to provide onboarding materials during orientation, connect students with various support resources and involvement activities throughout the student lifecycle, and capture analytics such as academic and co-curricular attendance to better inform student retention strategies. Students largely interact with these products through mobile apps that are produced on behalf of and branded specifically for each college or university customer. Involvio's products are sold both directly and through Cisco's resale channel. Customers of Involvio's student experience products are primarily higher education institutions. Additionally, Involvio licenses components of its software to Cisco on a white label basis which Cisco has incorporated into its offerings for the education market.
Cisco designs and sells a broad range of technologies that have been powering the Internet since 1984. Cisco is integrating intent-based technologies across networking, security, collaboration, applications and the cloud. These technologies are designed to help customers manage more users, devices and things connecting to their networks. This enables Cisco to provide customers with a highly secure, intelligent platform for their digital business.
About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice focuses on the business objectives of our clients. More than 450 corporate and securities lawyers work together to provide clients with the legal and market experience needed to manage and close the most complex transactions, as well as provide practical counsel on clients' day-to-day operations. We advise public and privately held companies on mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions and general corporate matters. Our industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, energy, health care, manufacturing, technology, and telecommunications sectors.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
