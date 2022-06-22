Alan J. Brody, a Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New Jersey office, co-chaired the 2022 Turnaround Management Association (TMA) Mid-Atlantic Regional Symposium June 8-9 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alan J. Brody, a Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New Jersey office, co-chaired the 2022 Turnaround Management Association (TMA) Mid-Atlantic Regional Symposium June 8-9 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The conference was a "premier event for the Mid-Atlantic region" and provided hundreds of attendees with "networking, dealmaking, and professional development" opportunities, according to TMA.
Brody focuses his practice on bankruptcy, corporate restructuring, commercial insolvency, and financing. He has a wide range of experience representing clients in a variety of bankruptcy proceedings, as well as insolvency issues in business transactions, out-of-court restructurings, asset-based loans, and debtor-in-possession financing. Brody also has experience in complex bankruptcy and creditors' rights litigation and has represented entities in the restructuring, financing and acquisition of assets in bankruptcy courts throughout the United States. Among his clients are lenders, private equity funds, receivers, secured and trade creditors, and creditors' committees.
About Greenberg Traurig's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice: Greenberg Traurig's internationally recognized Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice provides clients with deep insight and knowledge acquired over decades of advisory transaction and litigation experience. The team has a broad and diverse range of experience developing creative strategies to address the highly complex issues that arise in connection with in- and out-of-court reorganizations, restructurings, workouts, liquidations, and distressed acquisitions and sales. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the firm's resources and invaluable business network, the team helps companies navigate challenging times and address the full range of issues that can arise in the course of their own restructurings or dealings with other companies in distress.
About Greenberg Traurig New Jersey: Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown into a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients. The New Jersey office's practice areas include Complex Commercial and Class Action Litigation; Hatch-Waxman Litigation; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation; Product Liability & Mass Torts; Corporate; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; Construction Law; Franchise & Distribution; Immigration & Compliance; Intellectual Property & Technology; Labor & Employment; Real Estate; Tax; and Private Wealth Services. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey team offers clients both the know-how and geographic reach of a global law firm combined with the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Lou Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.2131, brezoscholll@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP