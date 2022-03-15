SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bradley R. Marsh, co-managing shareholder of the San Francisco office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at the 2022 American Bar Association – Institute for Professionals in Taxation (ABA-IPT) Virtual Advanced State Income Tax Seminar March 16.
In a program titled "Hot Topics in Sales Comparison Approach," Marsh will discuss current issues in sales comparison approach, including physical features and factors which constitute a sufficiently comparable property. Other topics will include factors which disqualify a sale transaction from constituting an indication of taxable market value and IRC 1031 rollover transactions.
Marsh focuses his practice on tax controversy matters, including property, sales, payroll, business license, employment, franchise, parcel, district, documentary transfer, transient occupancy, utility user, income, parking, gift, and estate taxes. He serves as co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's U.S. State and Local Tax (SALT) Practice. Marsh works with clients in audits, litigation, and administrative hearings, to analyze transactions and business models and develop strategies for legislative resolutions.
About Greenberg Traurig's Tax Practice: To stay competitive in today's global marketplace, international companies must seek out greater efficiency in their tax planning and compliance, including coordinating tax decisions from country to country. For U.S. operations, an environment of increased scrutiny – including passage of more restrictive legislation and a spike in audit activity at every level – is quickly becoming the norm, likewise spurring a need for greater self-evaluation and for more frequent representation in controversies and litigation with tax authorities. Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary tax team works closely with clients to address these and other tax planning needs, as well as tax controversies and litigation issues.
About Greenberg Traurig's Tax Practice: To stay competitive in today's global marketplace, international companies must seek out greater efficiency in their tax planning and compliance, including coordinating tax decisions from country to country. For U.S. operations, an environment of increased scrutiny – including passage of more restrictive legislation and a spike in audit activity at every level – is quickly becoming the norm, likewise spurring a need for greater self-evaluation and for more frequent representation in controversies and litigation with tax authorities. Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary tax team works closely with clients to address these and other tax planning needs, as well as tax controversies and litigation issues.
