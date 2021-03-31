HOUSTON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dwayne L. Mason, shareholder in the Houston office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been elected Vice President of the Houston Intellectual Property Law Association (HIPLA).
Mason will serve a year-long term beginning on April 1, 2021. Prior to being elected Vice President, Mason served on HIPLA's board and chaired the 2020 36th Annual Fall Institute on Intellectual Property Law. Additionally, Mason currently serves on the Diversity Committee and was recently honored with the association's inaugural "Excellence in Diversity" award. Mason has been an active member of HIPLA for over twenty years.
"HIPLA is one of the oldest and well-known IP bar associations in the country, and I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as Vice President," Mason said. "I look forward to carrying out HIPLA's mission and working alongside an extraordinary group of professionals."
HIPLA is an organization of intellectual property lawyers, patent agents, and law student affiliates, primarily in the Houston, Texas area. Through regular meetings, sponsored CLE opportunities, and amicus briefs, HIPLA promotes the development and understanding of Intellectual Property Law, according to its website.
Mason leads the Texas Intellectual Property Litigation Practice and focuses his practice on patent, trademark, copyright, trade secret, and technology-based commercial litigation. He also manages patent and trademark portfolios and assists companies in protecting and commercializing their intellectual property, including transactional matters in the technology, media, life sciences, energy, and natural resources industries. Mason has litigated numerous intellectual property disputes in various state and federal district courts, the International Trade Commission, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal and 5th Circuits, and in domestic and international arbitration proceedings before the American Arbitration Association and International Chamber of Commerce.
About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 200 intellectual property attorneys and agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law and a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, and Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2020 "Best Law Firms."
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and part of its history. With approximately 130 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Martinez, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 2128012131, martinezl@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP