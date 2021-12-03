STANFORD, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James J. DeCarlo, a shareholder in the Intellectual Property and Technology (IP) Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP, will speak on a panel titled "Ethical considerations in fee shifting: anticipating conflict between attorney and client" during the 22nd Annual Berkeley-Stanford Advanced Patent Law Institute (APLI).
The two-day event offers a results-oriented and in-depth look at recent developments in patent law and practice. The APLI is co-organized by the Berkeley Center for Law & Technology and Stanford Law School. It features panelists who are judges, academics, litigators, patent prosecutors, and senior IP counsel from major companies.
DeCarlo is a registered patent attorney and electrical engineer who is actively involved in virtually all aspects of intellectual property counseling. He started his career in the computer industry and since transitioning to law has spent over 25 years litigating, licensing, and procuring patents in the software, hardware, internet, and networking spaces, among many others.
