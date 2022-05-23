Jillian M. Askren, an associate in the Tampa office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., is joining The Junior League of Tampa's (JLT) Leadership Council as chair of the Mobile Interactive Literacy Opportunity (MILO) Committee.
TAMPA, Fla., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jillian M. Askren, an associate in the Tampa office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., is joining The Junior League of Tampa's (JLT) Leadership Council as chair of the Mobile Interactive Literacy Opportunity (MILO) Committee.
MILO originated as a travelling bus launched in 2016 to expand literacy resources to underserved areas of Hillsborough County. The project has since evolved from a bus to a broader network of literacy initiatives designed to meet children and families where they are, with programs like book giveaway events and strategically placed "giving libraries" with free books.
The JLT Leadership Council works in concert with the organization's executive board and management council to advance strategic priorities each year and ensure JLT's programming is consistent with its mission of fostering interest in the social, economic, educational, and civic conditions of the community.
"I am honored to serve as chair of the MILO Committee and I look forward to being an active member of JLT's Leadership Council." Askren said. "JLT's work in promoting education and volunteerism has an immeasurable impact on the community, and I'm excited to champion the organization's mission and values."
Askren, a member of Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice, handles complex litigation in both state and federal courts, representing clients in individual, class action, and government enforcement matters, as well as commercial business disputes. She works on matters from the pre-litigation stage through final disposition or resolution, and is experienced in preparing complex cases for trial including conducting discovery, researching and drafting a wide variety of motions, working with fact and expert witnesses, and engaging in mediation and settlement negotiations.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
