WASHINGTON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Johnine Barnes, a shareholder and chair of the Washington, D.C. Labor & Employment Practice Group of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at the Black In-House Counsel's Elevating Black Excellence Regional Summit Series. The virtual summit, taking place on April 27, will showcase Black in-house counsel discussing how to learn about and engage Black partners and determining who has the legal background and experience for a particular issue. Barnes will join a panel titled "COVID-19 and Return to Work" at 1 p.m. EDT.
Barnes will discuss returning to work following the pandemic, including employer considerations for safe reopening, whether employers should mandate vaccinations, best practices for addressing employee fears due to COVID- 19, and workplace safety concerns. The panel, moderated by AIG's Chief Labor and Employment Counsel Annette Bernstein, will also explore issues related to employees' outside workplace conduct, harassment in the remote workplace, and how to ensure the fair treatment of employees.
Barnes is nationally noted for her counselling and compliance practice. Her practice focuses on client compliance with federal and state statutes governing employment and labor laws. Recognized as one of the 500 Leading Attorneys in America by Lawdragon (2020 & 2021), she has counseled and represented companies ranging in size from Fortune 10 to small family businesses, government agencies, and associations. Barnes also has been recognized as one of the "Nation's 100 Most Powerful Employment Attorneys" by Human Resource Executive (2019) and as one of the "500 Leading U.S. Corporate Employment Lawyers" by Lawdragon (2020). She has wide-ranging litigation experience, including serving as first chair in jury trials and defending claims of harassment, retaliation, discrimination, wrongful discharge, and breach of contract. In addition to her labor and employment practice, Barnes handles non-compete agreement disputes, contract disputes, trade secret matters, and international disputes.
