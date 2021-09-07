PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philadelphia Shareholder Kelly Dobbs Bunting and San Francisco and Sacramento office Shareholder Jamie R. Rich of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will speak at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Annual Conference in Las Vegas taking place Sept. 9-12, 2021. The conference will be held in-person at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall and simulcast online.
Bunting will present the session "Brave New World: State Data Privacy Laws and the Workplace," addressing recently enacted and pending state-level personal data protection laws that directly impact what human resources can and cannot do with employee information. Bunting will walk attendees through these provisions that affect every employer dealing with employee data. She also will review best practices to implement to create and maintain compliance.
Rich will present the session "Life is (No Longer) A Highway: Work from Home Implications for Multistate Employers" on Sept. 11, 2021. With more companies implementing long-term or permanent Work From Home (WFH) policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, she will review key WFH provisions to consider when updating policies – from approaches for non-WFH eligible employees to timekeeping and performance management issues to wage and hour issues – as they relate to applicable state laws.
Bunting and Rich spoke jointly in August at the national SHRM conference that focused on talent acquisition, cultivation, and advancement, also held in Las Vegas. Their presentation, "Social Justice in the Workplace: Corporate Responsibility and Compliance," addressed do's and don'ts regarding these initiatives and reviewed the impact on employee recruitment and retention. The session provided legal perspectives and implications of such social justice efforts, including the potential for disparate impact discrimination claims and affirmative action issues.
SHRM promotes the role of human resources as a profession and provides education, certification, and networking to its members, while lobbying Congress on issues pertinent to labor management, according to the society. With 50+ sessions across seven content tracks over four days, 1,200+ talent professionals gather at this conference in Las Vegas and online to support and shape the future of talent management and help build better workplaces for all.
Bunting is a shareholder in the firm's Philadelphia office and serves as co-chair of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice's Workforce Compliance & Regulatory Enforcement Group. She litigates federal and state class and collective actions alleging wage and hour violations, misclassification, overtime, minimum wage, and off-the-clock work. Bunting also defends employers around the country in single-plaintiff litigation involving gender, age, disability, race, national origin, religious, and pregnancy discrimination; harassment and retaliation; whistleblower claims; theft of trade secrets; breach of duty; breach of employment agreements and restrictive covenants.
Rich, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's San Francisco and Sacramento offices, represents employers in all areas of labor and employment law, including labor-management relations, employment litigation, and counseling matters. Rich co-chairs the Labor-Management Relations Group of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice.
