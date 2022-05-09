Kemal Hawa, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Corporate Practice, will moderate a panel discussion titled "With Continued Steep Upward Velocity Ahead for Data Growth, What Shifts Will the Data Center REITs and Investors See in their Forecasts?" at Bisnow's Data Center Investment Conference & Expo (DICE) East event May 26 at the Hyatt Regency in Reston, Virginia.
WASHINGTON , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kemal Hawa, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Corporate Practice, will moderate a panel discussion titled "With Continued Steep Upward Velocity Ahead for Data Growth, What Shifts Will the Data Center REITs and Investors See in their Forecasts?" at Bisnow's Data Center Investment Conference & Expo (DICE) East event May 26 at the Hyatt Regency in Reston, Virginia.
The panelists include Daniel English, President and Co-Founder of Legacy Investing; Christof Hammerli, Managing Director of Cloud Capital, an Affiliate of CloudHQ; Tony Rossabi, CEO of Recovery Point Systems; Kanan Joshi, Head of Digital Infrastructure, DIF Capital Partners; and Chris Sharp, CTO of Digital Realty Trust.
Hawa focuses his practice on corporate and securities law with an emphasis on the telecommunications, media, tower, and technology industries domestically and internationally. He regularly advises public and private companies, private equity firms, investment banks, and creditors' committees on a variety of matters, including mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcies and restructurings, investments, financing arrangements, licensing agreements, and commercial transactions.
Hawa assists clients with the negotiation of transactions in the Digital Infrastructure space globally, including transactions involving data centers, fiber, towers, and subsea cables.
