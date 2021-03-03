NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marissa Bañez, of counsel in the Litigation Practice in the New York City office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will present on the 60-minute Celesq AttorneysEd Center live webinar, "Unnamed Class Member Standing: A Circuit-by-Circuit Analysis," March 4, beginning at noon ET.
This CLE webinar will examine the question of whether unnamed class members must have standing for a court to certify or enter judgment in a class action. Bañez will discuss how the Supreme Court has not squarely decided the question and how circuit courts address this issue in various – and sometimes contradictory – ways.
This presentation will discuss the various approaches employed by circuit courts throughout the country so that attorneys can use recent cases to argue for or against class certification or judgment where the standing of unnamed class members may be a determining factor.
Bañez focuses her practice on products liability defense, which includes asbestos, tobacco, and black lung litigation, as well as medical devices and pharmaceuticals actions, in state and federal courts throughout the country, representing Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies. In asbestos matters, she has represented from complaint through trial (many times as lead counsel) major manufacturers, contractors, and distributors of asbestos-containing products in both personal injury and property damage cases.
In addition, Bañez regularly litigates as appellate counsel in residential mortgage foreclosures, having won the vast majority of her appeals and obtaining multi-million-dollar settlements. She also has represented a Fortune 500 company in several premises liability actions.
