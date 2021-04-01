HOUSTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mary-Olga Lovett, Senior Vice President of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has joined the Board of Directors of South Texas College of Law (STCL) Houston.
An alumnus of STCL Houston, Lovett (class of '93) is one of five new board members. While a student at South Texas, Lovett became the first law student to hold the titles of the nation's two largest moot court competitions, the National Moot Court Competition and the American Bar Association National Appellate Advocacy Competition. She was also active in the Women's Law Student Association and received the Order of Barristers.
"Since my very first day as a law student, South Texas has held a dear place in my heart," Lovett said. "I am honored to be joining the board of directors for Houston's oldest law school and am devoted to working for the good of its students, alumnae, and faculty. Our school's longstanding record of academic excellence, commitment to diversity, and its nationally-dominant reputation in trial and appellate advocacy are all tremendous points of pride for the Houston community, and for me personally."
The STCL Houston website notes that the college provides a diverse body of students with the opportunity to obtain an exceptional legal education, preparing graduates to serve their community and the profession with distinction.
Lovett, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice, is a proven first-chair trial lawyer who concentrates her practice in intellectual property, commercial, and complex litigation. She has served as national trial counsel for Fortune 500 companies in a broad range of industries, including entertainment, software, hardware, energy, hedge funds and financial institutions, health care, oilfield services, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and automotive components. In her practice as a first-chair trial lawyer with 27 years of experience, she has tried cases to verdict in more than twenty jurisdictions, involving a wide variety of issues, including patent infringement, trademark infringement, theft of trade-secrets, commercial disputes, class actions, employment litigation, and product liability matters.
STCL's press release regarding its newest board members can be found here: "South Texas College of Law Houston Adds Five New Members to Board of Directors."
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and part of its history. With approximately 130 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
