WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nicole Y. Silver, International Arbitration & Litigation Practice shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will moderate the D.C. Bar's remote program "Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Sanctions Compliance for the Art Market - Emerging Trends and Challenges" Feb. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET.
According to the D.C. Bar, panelists will "explore how the art industry may be impacted by recent developments in economic sanctions and AML laws in the U.S., EU, and UK. They will discuss these laws and regulations in depth as well as the implementation challenges that are sure to arise in connection with them. Panelists will also touch upon how industry participants, big and small from across the globe, can strive to develop standards and best practices for ensuring compliance with these laws even in spite of such obstacles."
Silver, based in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, focuses her practice on international litigation and dispute resolution. She advises Sovereign States and private clients in international arbitration proceedings, including arbitrations before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) and the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) under the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Arbitration Rules. She also serves as an Art Arbitrator at the Court of Arbitration for Art, and represents clients in complex civil litigation, including products liability litigation and white-collar criminal defense.
About Greenberg Traurig's International Arbitration & Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's International Arbitration & Litigation Practice assists clients in navigating international conflicts, whether conducting high-stakes litigation or transnational arbitration, enforcing foreign judgments and arbitral awards, or designing creative procedures and contract provisions to minimize disputes or resolve them as efficiently as possible.
