TAMPA, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. has again expanded its Tampa office Labor & Employment Practice with the addition of Associate Andrea E. Nieto.
Currently, Nieto is working on matters involving the Florida Civil Rights Act, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, Florida's Uniform Trade Secrets Act, and the Defend Trade Secrets Acts. She has a particular interest in Labor & Employment issues that affect the construction industry.
"We look forward to Andrea playing an important role serving clients in our successful Labor & Employment Practice," said David B. Weinstein, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Tampa office and chair of the firm's national Environmental & Toxic Torts Litigation Practice. "Andrea will be an asset to our team as we continue to strategically expand our presence in the marketplace with the top priority of providing exemplary client service."
Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, Nieto served as a federal clerk in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. She has previous experience litigating a range of matters, including ERISA, life insurance, disability insurance, and nursing home abuse and neglect cases in state and federal courts across the country.
"I am very pleased to join Greenberg Traurig's Tampa office, where I look forward to assisting clients as they navigate the increasing challenges of the ever-changing labor and employment environment," Nieto said. "In addition to working with Rich McCrea, Katie Molloy, Jennifer Corinis, and the entire L&E team, I was drawn to GT's commitment to Diversity Equity & Inclusion. Within my first few weeks at GT, I have already connected with colleagues across the country to address the recent events against the Asian-American community. With offices in key markets, I am eager to continue collaborating with colleagues across the firm's global platform to grow my practice, serve our clients, and give back to our community."
Rich McCrea adds, "We are pleased to no end to have someone of Andrea's talent, experience, and character join us."
Nieto received her J.D, magna cum laude, and her B.S. from the University of Florida, where she was selected for membership into Florida's oldest and most prestigious leadership honorary, Florida Blue Key. In law school, she was a member of the University of Florida Trial Team and the Journal of Law and Public Policy, where she served as a research editor.
Involved in numerous professional organizations, Nieto is a member of The Florida Bar, The Florida Bar Federal Court Practice Committee, the Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Tampa Bay, the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, and the Tampa Bay Builders Association.
Nieto was raised in Tampa, where she and her husband, an executive with a large commercial general contractor, reside. Committed to giving back to the community, Nieto serves as a member of The Junior League of Tampa and as a national volunteer for the Nancy Walton Laurie Leadership Institute of Chi Omega where she provides leadership training and education for women.
