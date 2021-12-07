TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Tampa office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. continues to expand to meet client demand with the addition of Associate Laura A. Hendee in the Tax Practice.
Hendee previously served as a tax consultant with Deloitte LLP and as a tax associate with Hendee, McKernan, Schroder, Wilkerson & Hendee P.A. Her experience includes assisting with complex financial investments in Qualified Opportunity Zones, Qualified Opportunity Zone Businesses, tax credits, and related state and federal incentive programs. She currently works with funds, investors, lenders, project sponsors, and qualifying businesses to structure these tax incentive programs, along with ancillary governmental and non-governmental financing programs.
"We are excited to welcome Laura to our Tampa office's successful Tax Practice as she will add additional talent to our nationally focused tax incentive practice," said David B. Weinstein, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Tampa office and chair of the firm's national Environmental & Toxic Torts Litigation Practice. "We are committed to expanding our team to allow us to meet the increasing demands from clients for top-quality legal services."
Laura will work closely with Tampa Shareholder James O. Lang, who has closed over $9.5 billion of Qualified Opportunity Funds and ancillary Qualified Opportunity Zone deployment of funds. Jim has also structured several billions of dollars in tax credit incentivized transactions, including New Markets Tax Credits and Section 45Q carbon sequestration projects.
"Greenberg Traurig has been a leader in the developing area of Qualified Opportunity Zones and New Markets Tax Credits, and I am eager to help clients continue to secure this important funding," Hendee said. "I look forward to contributing to the Tampa office's continued success and utilizing my experience to assist clients with their most complex tax legal issues."
Hendee received her LL.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law and her J.D, cum laude, from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. She received her M.S.A. in Taxation and her B.S. in Business Administration summa cum laude, from the University of Miami. Throughout her four years at the University of Miami, Hendee competed as a Division-I scholarship athlete on the university's Women's Golf team. In law school, she was a member of the University of Florida Journal of Technology Law & Policy.
Hendee is involved in various professional organizations, including the Tampa Bay American Inn of Court, The Florida Bar Association's Tax and Young Lawyers Sections, and the Hillsborough County Bar Association's Tax Section and Young Lawyers Division.
Active in the community, Hendee serves as a volunteer at Saving Sight and Sound, Inc., a Tampa-based organization that helps to raise awareness and funding for research and development of cures for vision loss associated with Usher syndrome, the most common genetic cause of combined deaf-blindness. Hendee is also a member of Palma Ceia Golf & Country Club in Tampa.
About Greenberg Traurig's Tampa Office: Greenberg Traurig's Tampa office represents clients in a broad array of civil and white-collar criminal litigation, trial, and appellate practice in state and federal courts, including complex and high-stakes trials both in Florida and around the country. Our lawyers also regularly represent clients in labor & employment, real estate, environmental, land development, trade secrets, corporate, bankruptcy & creditor's rights, public finance, tax, and other business planning and transactions, including those involving blockchain and digital assets. We work closely with our Orlando office to offer clients full-service representation in the region, with our five other Florida offices to provide seamless statewide representation, and with dozens of Greenberg Traurig offices in the United States and abroad to provide clients with both local expertise and global reach. Eight Greenberg Traurig Tampa practices are listed as top tier by U.S. News Best Law Firms®. Lawyers in our Tampa office are recognized in Chambers and Partners USA Guide, Who's Who Legal, The Legal 500 United States, Florida Super Lawyers, Florida Trend magazine's Florida Legal Elite, and Best Lawyers in America.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. One firm worldwide, Greenberg Traurig has the most attorneys listed nationwide, in the combined Best Lawyers and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2022 publications. The firm has achieved Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus Certification and is identified as a Top 30 Best Law Firms in Client Service Performance on BTI's Client Service A-Team, which is the only law firm ranking based solely on direct, unprompted feedback from corporate counsel. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
