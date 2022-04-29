Terence P. McCourt, co-managing shareholder of the Boston office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was appointed to the New England Legal Foundation's (NELF) Massachusetts Advisory Council.
BOSTON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terence P. McCourt, co-managing shareholder of the Boston office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was appointed to the New England Legal Foundation's (NELF) Massachusetts Advisory Council.
"We are indeed fortunate to have Terry McCourt joining our Massachusetts Advisory Council. He brings with him his unsurpassed expertise in labor and employment law and his distinguished law firm with 2400 attorneys in 43 locations on three continents," NELF President Daniel B. Winslow said in a press release. "Our state Advisory Councils help develop our Foundation's positions on public policy matters, and they often recommend legal advocacy for consideration by our Board of Directors on issues of importance to the region's economy. The Advisory Councils also host speakers of interest to their particular sector of the economy at locations convenient to members in each state."
NELF is dedicated to addressing policy and constitutional concerns related to free enterprise. The Foundation's ongoing mission is to champion individual economic liberties, traditional property rights, properly limited government, and balanced economic growth.
McCourt, who also serves as chairman of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice in Boston, has more than two decades of experience representing a broad range of organizations in all facets of management-side labor and employment law. With wide-ranging litigation experience, he handles diverse employment matters, including employment discrimination and wrongful termination cases in state and federal courts, wage and hour compliance, labor arbitration cases, noncompetition cases, internal corporate investigations, and National Labor Relations Board proceedings. McCourt also counsels employers concerning day-to-day human resources issues as well as myriad legal requirements in the workplace, particularly related to significant operational changes such as mergers, acquisitions, business relocations, or reductions in force.
McCourt has wide-ranging governmental experience as the former deputy chief legal counsel to the governor of Massachusetts and general counsel to the Massachusetts secretary of labor.
About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 80 attorneys practicing in the areas of bankruptcy and restructuring, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, financial services, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, and tax. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of helping clients in complex legal matters and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
