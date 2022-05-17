Todd Basile, an Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice shareholder in the Dallas office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, moderated the Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum panel, "Attract Investors by Protecting Innovations in Medical Robotics," May 10. The event took place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.
BOSTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Todd Basile, an Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice shareholder in the Dallas office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, moderated the Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum panel, "Attract Investors by Protecting Innovations in Medical Robotics," May 10. The event took place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.
The panel discussed advantages of a strong patent portfolio, best practices to identify and capture innovations, and what to expect during IP due diligence as an investor, acquirer, or target. Basile was joined by panelists Eric Feinstein, CEO at ClaraPath, Inc., and Carolina Säve, director of IP at Vicarious Surgical.
Basile has more than 15 years of combined experience in the tech and legal industries. He helps technology companies protect and commercialize their innovations across a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, robotics, software, and medtech. Basile also represents technology investors in mergers and acquisitions deals, negotiates IP licenses and technology development agreements, and assists clients in navigating intellectual property disputes. He also hosts Two Minute Tech Law Tips, a vlog dedicated to sharing digestible tech law insights with CEOs, CTOs, and in-house counsel alike.
