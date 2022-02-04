ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GreenbergFarrow (GF), a nationally recognized Architecture and Engineering Firm, has acquired South Carolina architecture firm SGA | NarmourWright Design (SGA l NW). The addition of SGA | NW will bolster GF's continued expansion into new sectors and markets.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, GF was founded in 1974 and has grown into a multidisciplinary A+E firm with offices across the US, in Asia and Mexico. The firm is well known for its Architectural, Engineering and Development Services expertise across a variety of sectors including retail, hospitality, and mixed use.
SGA Design was founded in 1987 and in 2018 merged with Narmour Wright, a 40-year-old multifamily design firm, to form SGA | NW. SGA | NW has 5 offices spread through the fast-growing areas of the Carolinas and is recognized as an industry leader in delivering innovative design solutions in multifamily, education, civic, healthcare, planning and landscape design.
Keith Johnston, President and CEO of GF: "The addition of the SGA | NW brand to the GF family of companies provides an opportunity to build upon complementary cultures, values, and a commitment to excellence in client care. I envision the GF brand benefitting from Client and Market sector diversification as well as a geographic presence in emerging markets. SGA | NW will benefit by having the platform to scale a brand deeply rooted in community focused design. They have built up an outstanding reputation in their regions, and we look forward to them joining the GF family of companies."
Steve Goggans, President of SGA | NW: "Our combined efforts will elevate the best of both companies – a passion for design and a great business culture towards new horizons for our teams. We're excited about our alignment and the unlimited opportunity ahead."
SGA | NW will retain its brand and organizational structure, with Goggans continuing to lead daily operations of the group while reporting directly to Johnston at GF. All SGA | NW team members and offices will be maintained. GF has developed a foundational legacy through its many decades of outstanding service to Fortune 500 companies. The acquisition of SGA | NW serves to further strengthen GF's evolution as an industry leader.
About GF
GF is an architecture, planning and development services firm founded in 1974. The firm grew from humble beginnings as a single client/single office group to an industry leader with offices in every region in the US. As the company continued to expand it gained other retail, restaurant, urban and mixed-use clients. Based in Atlanta, GA, the firm has eight offices across the United States and international offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Mexico City. GF's more than 200 talented professionals specialize in large-scale retail and urban mixed-use developments, specialty retail and restaurants, and luxury high-rise residential developments. Services include pre-development zoning, land use studies, branding and prototype development, architectural and engineering design, project management and construction administration. Clients include IKEA, Related Companies, Meijer, Vornado, Victoria's Secret, Toll Brothers, Bath & Body Works, Whole Foods Market, Acadia, The Home Depot, Michaels, Murphy USA, Circle K, Clean Energy, Texas Roadhouse and Starbucks. GF is ranked in Building Design + Construction Magazine's top 200 Architecture and Engineering firms in 2021.
For more information, see https://greenbergfarrow.com/
About SGA l NarmourWright Design, a GF Design Company
SGA | NarmourWright Design was formed in 2018 when two well-established and respected design firms combined, united to create vibrant communities and enhance people's lives through design. With 50+ employees in Charlotte, N.C., and Pawleys Island, Charleston, Greenville and Myrtle Beach, S.C., the SCAIA Firm of the Year's in-house disciplines include architecture, interior design, land planning and landscape architecture for higher education, K-12, healthcare, governmental, commercial, multi-family, mixed-use, ecclesiastical, parks and recreation, memorial and historic facilities.
For more information, see https://sganwdesign.com/
