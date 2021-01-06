LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2020.
First Quarter Highlights
- Liquidity of $810 million, including $725 million in cash and $85 million of available borrowing capacity. Combined with $150 million of additional initiatives in progress totals $960 million.
- Diversified new railcar backlog as of November 30, 2020 was 23,900 units with an estimated value of $2.35 billion, including orders for 2,900 railcars valued at approximately $260 million received during the quarter. Deliveries in the quarter were 3,100 units, representing a nearly 1.0x book-to-bill.
- Net loss attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter was $10 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, on revenue of $403 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $23 million, or 5.8% of revenue.
- Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on February 16, 2021 to shareholders as of January 26, 2021 representing Greenbrier's 27th consecutive dividend.
- Board extends $100 million share repurchase program through January 2023.
William A. Furman, Chairman & CEO commented, "Greenbrier remains focused on sustaining a high level of liquidity and carefully managing our manufacturing footprint in order to continue to generate operating cash flow. Consistent with these goals, we ended the quarter with a strong cash position while meaningfully lowering our debt during the quarter. Our prior cost reduction initiatives, combined with inventory and syndication activity, produced solid cash flow in the quarter. Although a challenging operating environment persists at least through the first half of fiscal 2021, our $2.35 billion backlog provides a baseload for our manufacturing operations and visibility into forward production requirements. We will continue to adjust our manufacturing footprint based on our outlook, while also ensuring we do not constrain our ability to scale capacity as demand increases. New order inquiries continue as rail traffic increases and velocity declines. This positions us well for the market improvements we expect later in calendar 2021. Finally, our strategic actions over the past two years, particularly the acquisition of ARI in the U.S., have delivered results. We have reduced our costs and secured our positon as a market leader on three continents, especially in our core North American market."
Business Update & Outlook
Greenbrier continues to operate safely and efficiently as we execute our COVID-19 response plan. Protecting employees within the work environment remains our top priority. Community spread is increasing in many areas requiring continued vigilance. Greenbrier maintains a low incident rate of COVID-19 among our employees by adhering to CDC-recommended preventative and remedial actions across the company. We also take instant action to prevent spread at the first signs of any infection.
In light of the consequences of the pandemic and an associated economic downturn, preserving the financial health of Greenbrier is imperative. Maintaining cash flow and liquidity are essential components of Greenbrier's current operating strategy. We have been very successful in this regard. Our diversified $2.35 billion backlog provides a baseload of activity as we gain greater visibility into customer needs as the year unfolds.
Greenbrier's scale and capabilities have significantly broadened since the Great Recession, a little more than a decade ago. Our backlog today is more than five times larger than it was as of the end of 2010. Our stronger market position is reflected in our share of North American industry railcar orders in the first nine months of calendar year 2020 and in the diverse types of railcars we are building. In Europe, broad macroeconomic reforms to address climate change are ushering in an era of modal shift for freight as the continent moves from polluting and congested road travel to clean and efficient rail service. This should generate significant market growth in the years to come. Regulatory-driven freight wagon demand in Europe supplements the increase in commodity-driven and replacement freight wagon demand that typically gathers momentum in a recovering economy. On three continents, Greenbrier is well-positioned for both the present and the future with a strong balance sheet and a streamlined manufacturing footprint that we can scale as our markets return to higher demand levels.
Financial Summary
Q1 FY21
Q4 FY20
Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers
Revenue
$403.0M
$636.4M
45% fewer deliveries due to weak demand environment
Gross margin
10.1%
10.5%
Fewer deliveries partially offset by operating efficiencies in NA Manufacturing
Selling and administrative
$43.7M
$46.3M
Continuing cost reduction initiatives result in lower employee-related and discretionary expenses
Adjusted EBITDA
$23.2M
$55.7M
Lower operating earnings
Effective tax rate
(55.5%)
21.3%
Tax benefit from favorable discrete items related to foreign currency fluctuations
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
($3.3M)
($7.8M)
Lower profitability because of fewer deliveries at GIMSA joint venture
Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier
($10.0M)
$5.5M(1)
Lower gross margin reflecting fewer deliveries partially offset by income tax benefit and lower selling & administrative expense
Adjusted diluted EPS
($0.30)
$0.16(1)
(1)
Excludes expense of $5.6 million ($0.16 per share), net of tax and noncontrolling interest, associated with ARI integration related expenses and severance expenses.
Segment Summary
Q1 FY21
Q4 FY20
Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers
Manufacturing
Revenue
$308.7M
$549.7M
Fewer deliveries reflecting weak demand environment
Gross margin
9.0%
9.4%
Operating efficiencies from cost reduction initiatives partially mitigate lower production rates
Operating margin (1)
3.1%
5.4%
Lower gross margin partially offset by lower selling & administrative expense
Deliveries (2)
2,700
4,900
Wheels, Repair & Parts
Revenue
$65.6M
$64.8M
Increased scrap pricing partially offset by continued volume pressure
Gross margin
3.9%
6.0%
Volume pressure and operating inefficiencies from weak demand environment
Operating margin (1)
(0.3)%
1.3%
Leasing & Services
Revenue
$28.7M
$22.0M
Higher externally sourced syndication activity and lease income
Gross margin
35.8%
53.2%
Externally sourced syndication activity reduces gross margin % although generating positive gross margin dollars; Excluding this activity, gross margin % was 47.5%
Operating margin (1) (3)
20.5%
29.7%
Lower gross margin partially offset by lower selling & administrative expense
Fleet utilization
93.3%
90.4%
(1)
See supplemental segment information on page 10 for additional information.
(2)
Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margins.
(3)
Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin.
Conference Call
Greenbrier will host a teleconference to discuss its first quarter 2021 results. In conjunction with this news release, Greenbrier has posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our website.
Teleconference details are as follows:
- January 6, 2021
- 8:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time
- Phone: 1-630-395-0143, Password: "Greenbrier"
- Real-time Audio Access: ("Newsroom" at http://www.gbrx.com)
Please access the site 10 minutes prior to the start time.
About Greenbrier
Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,400 railcars and performs management services for 407,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
November 30,
August 31,
2020
May 31,
2020
February 29,
2020
November 30,
2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 724,547
$ 833,745
$ 735,258
$ 169,899
$ 253,602
Restricted cash
8,547
8,342
8,704
8,569
8,648
Accounts receivable, net
240,668
239,597
261,629
326,229
313,786
Inventories
490,282
529,529
675,442
709,115
733,806
Leased railcars for syndication
51,087
107,671
136,144
255,073
135,319
Equipment on operating leases, net
445,542
350,442
355,841
385,974
396,187
Property, plant and equipment, net
696,333
711,524
719,155
723,326
730,730
Investment in unconsolidated affiliates
72,254
72,354
75,508
79,082
85,141
Intangibles and other assets, net
186,509
190,322
181,315
160,709
162,089
Goodwill
130,315
130,308
130,035
129,684
129,468
$ 3,046,084
$ 3,173,834
$ 3,279,031
$ 2,974,660
$ 2,948,776
Liabilities and Equity
Revolving notes
$ 276,248
$ 351,526
$ 416,535
$ 37,196
$ 29,502
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
434,138
463,880
488,969
499,898
527,789
Deferred income taxes
10,120
7,701
4,354
9,173
9,417
Deferred revenue
36,916
42,467
63,536
70,869
59,657
Notes payable, net
797,089
804,088
806,919
811,860
817,830
Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest
30,711
31,117
30,611
30,782
31,723
Total equity – Greenbrier
1,280,407
1,293,043
1,291,221
1,286,472
1,281,808
Noncontrolling interest
180,455
180,012
176,886
201,410
191,050
Total equity
1,460,862
1,473,055
1,468,107
1,487,882
1,472,858
$ 3,046,084
$ 3,173,834
$ 3,279,031
$ 2,947,660
$ 2,948,776
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
November 30,
2020
2019
Revenue
Manufacturing
$ 308,722
$ 657,367
Wheels, Repair & Parts
65,556
86,608
Leasing & Services
28,711
25,384
402,989
769,359
Cost of revenue
Manufacturing
280,890
581,912
Wheels, Repair & Parts
62,984
81,892
Leasing & Services
18,444
13,366
362,318
677,170
Margin
40,671
92,189
Selling and administrative
43,707
54,364
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(922)
(3,959)
Earnings (loss) from operations
(2,114)
41,784
Other costs
Interest and foreign exchange
11,103
12,852
Earnings (loss) before income taxes and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated
(13,217)
28,932
Income tax benefit (expense)
7,332
(5,994)
Earnings (loss) before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
(5,885)
22,938
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
(744)
1,073
Net earnings (loss)
(6,629)
24,011
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
(3,343)
(16,342)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier
$ (9,972)
$ 7,669
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
$ (0.30)
$ 0.24
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$ (0.30)
$ 0.23
Weighted average common shares
Basic
32,723
32,629
Diluted
32,723
33,284
Dividends declared per common share
$ 0.27
$ 0.25
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
November 30,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings (loss)
$ (6,629)
$ 24,011
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash
provided by (used in) operating activities:
Deferred income taxes
2,338
(6,515)
Depreciation and amortization
26,046
29,335
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(922)
(3,959)
Accretion of debt discount
1,419
1,350
Stock based compensation expense
4,435
3,157
Noncontrolling interest adjustments
(1,271)
1,736
Other
560
(391)
Decrease (increase) in assets:
Accounts receivable, net
(6,377)
58,488
Inventories
13,404
(69,662)
Leased railcars for syndication
6,222
(13,132)
Other assets
2,224
(37,304)
Increase (decrease) in liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(27,257)
(47,421)
Deferred revenue
(5,521)
(10,012)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
8,671
(70,319)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sales of assets
8,691
27,463
Capital expenditures
(38,604)
(23,216)
Investment in and advances to/repayments from unconsolidated affiliates
4,526
(1,500)
Cash distribution from unconsolidated affiliates and other
488
4,452
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(24,899)
7,199
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net changes in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less
(9,738)
2,399
Proceeds from revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days
110,000
-
Repayments of revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days
(175,000)
-
Repayments of notes payable
(8,908)
(9,749)
Debt issuance costs
-
(4)
Dividends
(9,180)
(343)
Cash distribution to joint venture partner
(2,810)
(4,531)
Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock
(2,337)
(1,870)
Net cash used in financing activities
(97,973)
(14,098)
Effect of exchange rate changes
5,208
981
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(108,993)
(76,237)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
842,087
338,487
End of period
$ 733,094
$ 262,250
Balance Sheet Reconciliation:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 724,547
$ 253,602
Restricted cash
8,547
8,648
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as presented above
$ 733,094
$ 262,250
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net earnings (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
November 30,
2020
August 31,
2020
Net earnings (loss)
$ (6,629)
$ 7,691
Interest and foreign exchange
11,103
10,596
Income tax expense (benefit)
(7,332)
2,306
Depreciation and amortization
26,046
27,398
Severance expense
-
5,919
ARI integration related costs
-
1,750
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 23,188
$ 55,660
Three Months
November 30,
2020
Backlog Activity (units) (1)
Beginning backlog
24,600
Orders received
2,900
Production held as Leased railcars for syndication
(700)
Production sold directly to third parties
(2,900)
Ending backlog
23,900
Delivery Information (units) (1)
Production sold directly to third parties
2,900
Sales of Leased railcars for syndication
200
Total deliveries
3,100
(1)
Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Operating Results by Quarter for 2020 are as follows:
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Revenue
Manufacturing
$ 657,367
$ 489,943
$ 653,007
$ 549,654
$ 2,349,971
Wheels, Repair & Parts
86,608
91,225
82,024
64,813
324,670
Leasing & Services
25,384
42,680
27,526
21,958
117,548
769,359
623,848
762,557
636,425
2,792,189
Cost of revenue
Manufacturing
581,912
422,309
562,793
498,155
2,065,169
Wheels, Repair & Parts
81,892
84,373
75,001
60,923
302,189
Leasing & Services
13,366
30,830
17,232
10,272
71,700
677,170
537,512
655,026
569,350
2,439,058
Margin
92,189
86,336
107,531
67,075
353,131
Selling and administrative expense
54,364
54,597
49,494
46,251
204,706
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(3,959)
(6,697)
(8,775)
(573)
(20,004)
Earnings from operations
41,784
38,436
66,812
21,397
168,429
Other costs
Interest and foreign exchange
12,852
12,609
7,562
10,596
43,619
Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss)
28,932
25,827
59,250
10,801
124,810
Income tax expense
(5,994)
(7,463)
(24,421)
(2,306)
(40,184)
Earnings before earnings (loss) from
22,938
18,364
34,829
8,495
84,626
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
1,073
1,651
1,040
(804)
2,960
Net earnings
24,011
20,015
35,869
7,691
87,586
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
(16,342)
(6,386)
(8,097)
(7,794)
(38,619)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to
$ 7,669
$ 13,629
$ 27,772
$ (103)
$ 48,967
Basic earnings per common share (1)
$ 0.24
$ 0.42
$ 0.85
$ (0.00)
$ 1.50
Diluted earnings per common share (1)
$ 0.23
$ 0.41
$ 0.83
$ (0.00)
$ 1.46
Dividends declared per common share
$ 0.25
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 1.06
(1)
Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted EPS is calculated by including the dilutive effect, using the treasury stock method, associated with shares underlying the 2.875% Convertible notes, 2.25% Convertible notes, restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and performance based restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved.
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, unaudited)
Segment Information
Three months ended November 30, 2020:
Revenue
Earnings (loss) from operations
External
Intersegment
Total
External
Intersegment
Total
Manufacturing
$ 308,722
$ 20,591
$ 329,313
$ 9,686
$ 2,505
$ 12,191
Wheels, Repair & Parts
65,556
301
65,857
(200)
(9)
(209)
Leasing & Services
28,711
4,665
33,376
5,890
4,285
10,175
Eliminations
-
(25,557)
(25,557)
-
(6,781)
(6,781)
Corporate
-
-
-
(17,490)
-
(17,490)
$ 402,989
$ -
$ 402,989
$ (2,114)
$ -
$ (2,114)
Three months ended August 31, 2020:
Revenue
Earnings (loss) from operations
External
Intersegment
Total
External
Intersegment
Total
Manufacturing
$ 549,654
$ 1,683
$ 551,337
$ 29,695
$ (19)
$ 29,676
Wheels, Repair & Parts
64,813
95
64,908
813
3
816
Leasing & Services
21,958
10,898
32,856
6,520
10,528
17,048
Eliminations
-
(12,676)
(12,676)
-
(10,512)
(10,512)
Corporate
-
-
-
(15,631)
-
(15,631)
$ 636,425
$ -
$ 636,425
$ 21,397
$ -
$ 21,397
Total assets
November 30,
August 31,
2020
Manufacturing
$ 1,264,616
$ 1,301,715
Wheels, Repair & Parts
274,534
271,862
Leasing & Services
758,820
739,025
Unallocated
748,114
861,232
$ 3,046,084
$ 3,173,834
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Reconciliation of common shares outstanding
The shares used in the computation of the Company's basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share are reconciled
Three Months Ended
November 30,
2020
August 31,
2020
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding (1)
32,723
32,658
Dilutive effect of convertible notes (2)
-
-
Dilutive effect of restricted stock units (3)
-
-
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
32,723
32,658
(1)
Restricted stock grants and restricted stock units that are considered participating securities, including some grants subject to certain performance criteria, are included in weighted average basic common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position.
(2)
The dilutive effect of the 2.875% Convertible notes issued in February 2017 and the 2.25% Convertible notes issued in July 2019 were excluded from the share calculations due to a net loss in each period.
(3)
Restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, are included in weighted average diluted common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position.
Reconciliation of Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier to Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to
Three Months Ended
November 30,
2020
August 31,
2020
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier
$ (9,972)
$ (103)
ARI integration related costs, net of tax (1)
-
1,936
Severance expense, net of tax & noncontrolling interest (2)
-
3,636
Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier
$ (9,972)
$ 5,469
(1)
Net of tax of $620.
(2)
Net of tax and noncontrolling interest of $2,283.
Reconciliation of Diluted earnings (loss) per share to Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share
Three Months Ended
November 30,
2020
August 31,
2020
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ (0.30)
$ 0.00
ARI integration related costs, net of tax
-
0.06
Severance expense, net of tax & noncontrolling interest
-
0.10
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ (0.30)
$ 0.16
Weighted average diluted shares used to calculate
32,723
33,519
"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words, and variations of words, such as "adjust," "align," "believe," "continue," "ensure," "focus," "maintain," "managing," "target," "will," "working," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about backlog, and future liquidity and cash flow as well as other information regarding future performance and strategies and appear throughout this press release including in the headlines and the section "Business Update & Outlook." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the following. (1) We are unable to predict when, how, or with what magnitude COVID-19 governmental reaction to the pandemic, and related economic disruptions will negatively impact our business: we may be prevented from operating our facilities; the operations of our customers may be disrupted increasing the likelihood that our customers may attempt to delay, defer or cancel orders, or cease to operate as going concerns; the operations of our suppliers may be disrupted; our indebtedness may increase; we may breach the covenants in our credit agreement; the market price of our common stock may drop or remain volatile; we may incur significant employee health care costs under our self-insurance programs. The longer the pandemic continues, the more likely that negative impacts on our business will occur, some of which we cannot now foresee. (2) Our backlog of railcar units and marine vessels is not necessarily indicative of future results of operations. Certain orders in backlog are subject to customary documentation which may not occur. Customers may attempt to cancel or modify orders or refuse to accept and pay for products. The likelihood of cancellations, modifications, rejection and non-payment for our products generally increases during periods of market weakness. The timing of converting backlog to revenue is also materially impacted by our decision whether to lease railcars, sell railcars, or syndicate railcars with a lease attached to an investor. More information on potential factors that could cause our results to differ from our forward-looking statements is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic report on Form 10-K and subsequent report on 10-Q. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof.
Adjusted Financial Metric Definitions
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS are not financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These metrics are performance measurement tools used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the measures presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings (loss) before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax benefit (expense), Depreciation and amortization and excluding the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.
Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.