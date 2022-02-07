LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenGrowth CPAs promotes Daniel Sabet, CPA, to Senior Manager - Accounting and Finance. Sabet brings over ten years of knowledge navigating the complexity of financial analysis in the cannabis space. He believes in providing his clients with the solid financial fundamentals needed to grow their business and the tools to stay compliant in the cannabis industry. Currently, Sabet manages over 100 customer relationships and has been with GreenGrowth CPAs for more than two years. He will provide continued support by developing client partnerships through networking with other key professional industry leaders. In addition, Sabet will be responsible for leading the charge of increasing services, associate training, and improving the customer experience in his new role.

For more information:

Please contact GreenGrowthCPAs.com

10250 Constellation Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90067

1-800-674-9050

admin@greengrowthcpas.com

Contact:

GreenGrowth CPAs

Danielle Gomez, MBA

1-800-674-9050

329199@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greengrowth-cpas-promotes-daniel-sabet-cpa-to-senior-manager-301475658.html

SOURCE GreenGrowth CPAs

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.