VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (Nasdaq: GP)(TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of a diverse line of electric powered buses serving the cargo and delivery, shuttle, transit and school sectors plans to host a conference call and webcast for all shareholders and interested parties at 2:00 p.m. PST / 5:00 p.m. EST on Monday, August 31, 2020 to provide an operational update and discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2020. A replay of the call will be available on the number below shortly after the call.
Conference Call Information:
Date: Monday, August 31, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m. PST / 5:00 p.m. EST
Participant dial-in:
PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE):
1-844-739-3982
PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN:
1-412-317-5718
Canada Toll Free :
1-866-605-3852
Please ask to be joined to the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. conference call.
Replay:
US Toll Free:
1-877-344-7529
International Toll:
1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free:
1-855-669-9658
Replay Access Code:
10147679
End Date: September 28, 2020
To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below.
Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/ConferenceAdministrator/activeParticipantList?streamId=40473&linkSecurityString=bAERMEys
About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.
GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2020 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.