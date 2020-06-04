  • The Company's operations and performance were severely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 that resulted in the lock-down of certain cities, business closures, and restrictions on travel imposed by governments around China.
  • A total of 3,998 hotels with 292,716 hotel rooms were in operation as of March 31, 2020, compared to 3,957 hotels and 290,026 hotel rooms as of December 31, 2019.
  • Total revenues decreased 33.1% year-over-year to RMB157.4 million (US$22.2 million)[1].
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) decreased 64.5% year-over-year to RMB47.6 million (US$6.7 million)[1]
  • Net income decreased 110.6% year-over-year to net loss of RMB14.1 million (US$2.0 million)[1].
  • Core net income (non-GAAP) decreased 69.9% year-over-year to RMB27.7 million (US$3.9 million)[1].
  • Net loss per ADS (basic and diluted) was RMB0.11 (US$0.02)[1].
  • Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) of the Company was RMB0.27 (US$0.04)[1].

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights

  • As of March 31, 2020, the Company had 35 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 3,963 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 342 cities across China, compared to 30 L&O hotels and 2,799 F&M hotels in operation in 292 cities as of March 31, 2019. The geographic coverage increased by 17.1% year over year.
  • During the quarter, the Company opened 62 hotels, a decrease of 40 comparing to 102 hotels in the first quarter of 2019. Among the hotels opened, 7 were in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 37 in the mid-scale segment, and 18 in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 3 hotels were in Tier 1 cities[2], 13 in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 46 in Tier 3 and smaller cities in China.
    The Company closed 21 hotels, 5 due to brand upgrade, and 8 due to their non-compliance with the Company's brand and operating standards. The remaining 8 were closed for property related issues. The Company added a net opening of 41 hotels to its portfolio.
  • As of March 31, 2020, the Company had a pipeline of 1,025 hotels contracted for or under development, among which 56 hotels were in the luxury hotel segment, 200 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 403 in the mid-scale segment, and 366 in the economy segment.
  • The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation, was RMB150, a decrease of 7.8% year-over-year.
  • The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 47.3%, compared with 78.1% in the first quarter of 2019.
  • The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB71, representing a 44.1% year-over-year decrease.
  • As of March 31, 2020, the Company's loyalty program had more than 46 million individual members and over 1,520,000 corporate members, compared to approximately 44 million and over 1,510,000 corporate members as of December 31, 2019. The Company had approximately 93.6% of room nights sold directly.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB7.0808 on March 31, 2020 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20200406/

[2] Tier 1 Cities refers to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou; Tier 2 Cities refers to the 32 major cities, other than Tier 1 Cities, including provincial capitals, administrative capitals of autonomous regions, direct-controlled municipalities and other major cities designated as municipalities with independent planning by the State Council.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 severely impacted our business in the first quarter as a result of the lock-down of certain cities, business closures, and restrictions on travel imposed by governments around China." said Mr. Alex Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree. "However, it also presented new opportunities that we were able to capture successfully thanks to the extreme dedication of our staff and franchisees who worked relentlessly to guarantee the safety and health of our guests, including medical staff, volunteers and travelers that needed to be quarantined. Our overall performance was better than the average performance across the hospitality industry in China. Our occupancy rate has rebounded and exceed 65% on average in the second half of May, from a low of 21.5% at the end of January.

The Board and our entire management team would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all our franchisees, employees, guest and medical professionals, police, firefighters, and community leaders who have helped us weather this unprecedented crisis and resume our business rapidly.

As we have emerged from the crisis and as the Chinese economic recovery strengthens, we are well positioned to deliver another year of outstanding services to our guests, strong performance to our franchisees, and sustainable growth to our shareholders."

First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results



Quarter Ended


 March 31,
2019


 March 31,
2020


 March 31,
2020


RMB


RMB


US$

Revenues






Leased-and-operated hotels

51,833,041


33,800,144


4,773,492

Franchised-and-managed hotels

183,460,067


123,595,847


17,455,068

Total revenues

235,293,108


157,395,991


22,228,560

Total revenues were RMB157.4 million (US$22.2 million)[1], representing a 33.1% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19, which resulted in declined RevPAR of L&O hotels and F&M hotels, temporary closure of hotels in certain regions according to local governments' requirements, delay in new hotel openings, as well as partial reduction and extension of sublease income. Additionally from February 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020, we reduced franchise management fees and central reservation system ("CRS") usage fees, by 50% to support our franchisees.

  • Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels were RMB33.8 million (US$4.8 million)[1], representing a 34.8% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily due to RevPAR decrease of 53.6%, temporary closure of certain hotels, and partial reduction and extension of sublease income, and partially offset by the revenue contributed by 6 L&O hotels of the Urban Hotel Group ("Urban").
  • Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB123.6 million (US$17.5 million)[1], representing a 32.6% year-over-year decrease. Initial franchise fees increased by 2.4% year-over-year, mainly attributable to the gross opening of 62 hotels and contribution from historical amortization under ASC606, which was adopted since the first quarter of 2019. The 35.2% decrease from the first quarter of 2019 in recurring franchisee management fees and others was primarily due to the delay in new hotel openings, RevPAR decrease of 43.8%, as well as the abovementioned reduction by 50% of franchise management fees and CRS usage fees.

Quarter Ended


 March 31,
2019


 March 31,
2020


 March 31,
2020


RMB


RMB


US$

Initial franchise fee

12,752,949


13,052,832


1,843,412

Recurring franchise management fee
and others

170,707,118


110,543,015


15,611,656

Revenues from franchised-and-
managed hotels

183,460,067


123,595,847


17,455,068


Total operating costs and expenses


Quarter Ended


 March 31,
2019


 March 31,
2020


 March 31,
2020


RMB


RMB


US$

Operating costs and expenses






Hotel operating costs

79,999,844


89,763,273


12,676,996

Selling and marketing expenses

24,676,102


17,841,322


2,519,676

General and administrative expenses

25,732,486


28,745,571


4,059,650

Other operating expenses

42,624


1,157,149


163,421

Total operating costs and expenses

130,451,056


137,507,315


19,419,743

Hotel operating costs were RMB89.8 million (US$12.7 million)[1], representing a 12.2% increase from the first quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly attributable to the higher depreciation and amortization, and the consolidation of operation costs of Argyle Hotel Management Group (Australia) Pty Ltd ("Argyle") and Urban. Excluding the impact from newly consolidated entities, hotel operating costs for this quarter decreased 3.9%, which was primarily due to a decrease in salaries of regional general managers, decreases in utilities, consumable, food and beverage, that resulted from the declined occupancy rate.


Quarter Ended


March 31,


March 31,


March 31,

2019


2020


2020


RMB


RMB


US$

Rental

20,608,265


27,102,982


3,827,672

Utilities

6,154,563


4,420,190


624,250

Personnel cost

8,794,274


10,230,645


1,444,843

Depreciation and amortization

6,524,205


11,338,835


1,601,349

Consumable, food and beverage

6,837,151


8,750,868


1,235,859

Costs of general managers of franchised-and-
managed hotels

22,444,643


20,642,648


2,915,299

Other costs of franchised-and-managed hotels

5,686,583


4,503,060


635,954

Others

2,950,160


2,774,045


391,770

Hotel Operating Costs

79,999,844


89,763,273


12,676,996

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB17.8 million (US$2.5 million)[1], representing a 27.7% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to decreases in cost for advertising, travelling and meals, because of measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19, including the lock-down of certain cities, business closures, and restrictions on travel. Excluding Argyle's and Urban's expenses, selling and marketing expenses in this quarter decreased 34.0%.

General and administrative expenses were RMB28.7 million (US$4.1 million)[1], representing a 11.7% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily attributable to increased legal and accounting consulting fees, and the consolidation of expenses from Argyle and Urban. Excluding Argyle and Urban, G&A expenses decreased by 15.5%, mainly due to the decrease in staff related costs and compensation expenses.

Gross profit was RMB67.6 million (US$9.6 million)[1], representing a decrease of 56.4% from the first quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 43.0%, compared to 66.0% a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to decreased revenues as a result of COVID-19.

Income from operations totaled RMB37.2 million (US$5.3 million)[1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 66.7%. The decrease was mainly due to decreased revenues resulting from lower RevPAR, temporary closure of certain hotels, and delays in new hotel openings. Operating margin, defined as income from operations as percentage of total revenues, was 23.6%, compared to 47.5% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB47.6 million (US$6.7 million)[1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 64.5%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 30.2%, compared to 56.9% in the first quarter of 2019.

Net loss was RMB14.1 million (US$2.0 million)[1], representing a year-over-year decrease from net income of 110.6%. Net margin was -9.0%, compared to 56.9% a year ago. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to revenue decrease and losses from investments in equity securities, partially offset by interest income.

Core net income (non-GAAP) was RMB27.7 million (US$3.9 million)[1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 69.9%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 17.6%, compared to 39.2% one year ago.

Loss per ADS (basic and diluted) was RMB0.11 (US$0.02)[1], down from earnings per ADS of RMB1.33 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.27 (US$0.04) [1], down from RMB0.91 in the first quarter of 2019.

Cash flow. Operating cash outflow was RMB48.4 million (US$6.8 million)[1] as a result of an operational net income loss because of COVID-19. Investing cash inflow was RMB155.0 million (US$21.9 million)[1], which was primarily attributable to proceeds from short-term investments and partially offset by loan to franchisees. Financing cash inflow was RMB10.4 million (US$1.47 million)[1].

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposit. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,613.9 million (US$227.9 million)[1], as compared to RMB1,809.3 million as of December 31, 2019, primarily due to loans to franchisees, losses from investment in equity securities, and investment on upgrade decoration.

COVID-19 Update

Thanks to the Chinese Government's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the outbreak has come under control in China. Since March, travel between cities has gradually returned to normal and a growing number of companies have resumed business.

Thanks to the effective policies and financial assistance from central and local governments and support measures from GreenTree, most franchisees have now resumed business operations. Occupancy rate has rebounded and exceed 65% on average in the second half of May, up substantially from the low of 21.5% on January 31, 2020.

Guidance

Due to the impact of COVID-19, the Company expects a decline in total revenues in the second quarter of 2020 of 18%-23% year-over-year, and a decline in total revenues of 10%-15% for the full year 2020, compared to 2019.

The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on our recovery speed and may not be indicative of the final financial results for future interim periods and the full year.

Conference Call

GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on June 4, 2020 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on June 5, 2020).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International 

1-412-902-4272 

Mainland China

4001-201-203 

US 

1-888-346-8982 

Hong Kong 

800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992 

Singapore

800-120-6157 

Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call, please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until June 11, 2020.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in 

1-412-317-0088

U.S. Toll Free 

1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free

855-669-9658

Passcode:

10144342

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.998.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present it, is a useful financial metric to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income does not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The term Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of March 31, 2020, GreenTree had a total number of 3,998 hotels. In 2018, GreenTree ranked among the Top 12 worldwide in terms of number of hotels in "World's Largest Hotel Companies: HOTELS' 325", published by HOTELS magazine, and was as well the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2018 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.

GreenTree has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has further expanded its brand portfolio into mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments through a series of strategic investments. By offering diverse brands, through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

-Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow-

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31, 


March 31, 


March 31, 


2019


2020


2020


RMB


RMB


US$

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

319,847,701


436,432,446


61,636,036

Short-term investment

437,279,026


146,226,781


20,651,167

Investments in equity securities

207,007,926


181,073,060


25,572,401

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 

99,701,226


87,660,139


12,379,977

Amounts due from related parties 

31,739,731


30,944,889


4,370,253

Prepaid rent 

18,794,665


14,458,999


2,042,001

Inventories 

2,537,717


2,931,930


414,068

Other current assets 

66,004,017


45,688,487


6,452,447

Loans receivable, net

82,312,201


124,652,138


17,604,245

Total current assets

1,265,224,210


1,070,068,869


151,122,595







Non-current assets:






Restricted cash

22,312,522


22,169,900


3,130,988

Long-term time deposits

560,000,000


590,000,000


83,323,918

Loan receivable, net

121,563,742


164,938,342


23,293,744

Property and equipment, net 

614,936,505


626,620,753


88,495,757

Intangible assets, net

496,280,316


494,253,797


69,801,971

Goodwill

100,078,236


100,078,236


14,133,747

Long-term investments

398,637,701


374,207,313


52,848,169

Other assets

76,957,992


82,640,300


11,671,040

Deferred tax assets

160,488,193


169,881,712


23,991,880

 TOTAL ASSETS

3,816,479,417


3,694,859,222


521,813,809













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Short-term bank loans

60,000,000


70,000,000


9,885,889

Accounts payable 

15,296,042


16,582,188


2,341,852

Advance from customers 

40,105,627


37,531,426


5,300,450

Amounts due to related parties 

3,518,031


1,500,008


211,842

Salary and welfare payable 

42,650,527


40,633,276


5,738,515

Deferred rent 

5,179,664


5,337,577


753,810

Deferred revenue 

231,925,272


225,381,221


31,829,909

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 

302,448,361


199,959,098


28,239,620

Income tax payable 

93,909,177


77,757,910


10,981,514

Total current liabilities

795,032,701


674,682,704


95,283,401







Deferred rent 

17,821,686


22,725,535


3,209,459

Deferred revenue 

410,807,248


386,432,782


54,574,735

Other long-term liabilities 

118,112,511


131,107,040


18,515,851

Deferred tax liabilities 

195,303,547


194,729,437


27,501,050

Unrecognized tax benefits 

261,641,717


275,926,946


38,968,329

 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,798,719,410


1,685,604,444


238,052,825







Shareholders' equity:






Class A ordinary shares 

219,526,699


222,587,070


31,435,300

Class B ordinary shares 

115,534,210


115,534,210


16,316,548

Additional paid-in capital

1,152,108,217


1,149,280,404


162,309,401

Retained earnings

308,698,533


296,852,879


41,923,636

Accumulated other comprehensive income

65,300,854


70,298,087


9,927,985

Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders' equity

1,861,168,513


1,854,552,650


261,912,870







Non-controlling interests

156,591,494


154,702,128


21,848,114

Total shareholders' equity

2,017,760,007


2,009,254,778


283,760,984







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

3,816,479,417


3,694,859,222


521,813,809

 

 

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income



Quarter Ended


 March 31, 2019


 March 31, 2020


 March 31, 2020


RMB


RMB


US$

Revenues






Leased-and-operated hotels

51,833,041


33,800,144


4,773,492

Franchised-and-managed hotels

183,460,067


123,595,847


17,455,068

Total revenues

235,293,108


157,395,991


22,228,560







Operating costs and expenses






Hotel operating costs

(79,999,844)


(89,763,273)


(12,676,996)

Selling and marketing expenses

(24,676,102)


(17,841,322)


(2,519,676)

General and administrative expenses

(25,732,486)


(28,745,571)


(4,059,650)

Other operating expenses

(42,624)


(1,157,149)


(163,421)

Total operating costs and expenses

(130,451,056)


(137,507,315)


(19,419,743)







Other operating income

6,906,453


17,330,931


2,447,595

Income from operations

111,748,505


37,219,607


5,256,412







Interest income and other, net

16,469,011


10,613,260


1,498,879

Interest expense

(685,125)


(1,010,255)


(142,675)

Gains/(losses) from investment in equity securities

59,934,470


(55,174,918)


(7,792,187)

Other income, net 

829,781


-


-

Income/(loss) before income taxes

188,296,642


(8,352,306)


(1,179,571)







Income tax expense

(54,165,392)


(6,177,560)


(872,438)

Income/(loss) before share of (losses)/gains in equity investees 

134,131,250


(14,529,866)


(2,052,009)







Share of (losses)/gains in equity investees, net of tax 

(173,231)


394,844


55,763

Net income/(loss)

133,958,019


(14,135,022)


(1,996,246)







Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

955,533


2,289,368


323,320

Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 

134,913,552


(11,845,654)


(1,672,926)







Net earnings/(losses) per share






Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted

1.33


(0.11)


(0.02)

Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted

1.33


(0.11)


(0.02)







Net earnings/(losses) per ADS






Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted

1.33


(0.11)


(0.02)

Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted

1.33


(0.11)


(0.02)







Weighted average shares outstanding






Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted

67,015,625


68,286,954


68,286,954

Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted

34,762,909


34,762,909


34,762,909







Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax






Foreign currency translation adjustments

(14,802,518)


4,997,233


705,744

Comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax

119,155,501


(9,137,789)


(1,290,502)







Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests

955,533


2,289,368


323,320

Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders

120,111,034


(6,848,421)


(967,182)

 

 

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



 Quarter Ended


 March 31, 2019


 March 31, 2020


 March 31, 2020


RMB


RMB


US$

Operating activities:






Net income/(loss)

133,958,019


(14,135,022)


(1,996,246)







Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization 

7,670,772


15,666,645


2,212,553

Share of losses/(gains) in equity method investments 

173,231


(394,844)


(55,763)

Interest income 

(7,961,638)


(2,744,441)


(387,589)

Bad debt expense 

891,369


5,919,636


836,012

(Gains)/losses from investments in equity securities

(59,934,470)


55,174,917


7,792,187

Foreign exchange (gains)/losses

(204,117)


1,157,432


163,461

Share-based compensation 

4,849,451


232,558


32,843

Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution or
retained profits

3,844,492


4,000,000


564,908







Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable 

(18,018,161)


6,121,451


864,514

Prepaid rent 

711,581


4,335,665


612,314

Inventories 

1,448,883


(394,213)


(55,674)

Amounts due from related parties 

3,600


794,843


112,253

Other current assets 

7,196,789


20,315,530


2,869,101

Other assets 

(4,689,629)


(5,682,307)


(802,495)

Accounts payable 

4,198,665


1,286,146


181,639

Amounts due to related parties 

(66,764)


(2,018,023)


(284,999)

Salary and welfare payable 

(7,363,593)


(2,017,251)


(284,890)

Deferred revenue 

(4,393,076)


(30,918,517)


(4,366,529)

Advance from customers 

(1,670,782)


(2,574,201)


(363,547)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 

25,592,668


(104,735,404)


(14,791,465)

Income tax payable 

23,883,063


(16,151,267)


(2,280,995)

Unrecognized tax benefits 

6,046,751


14,285,229


2,017,460

Deferred rent 

(292,571)


5,061,762


714,857

Other long-term liabilities 

1,047,726


12,994,529


1,835,178

Deferred taxes 

5,270,154


(13,967,629)


(1,972,606)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

122,192,413


(48,386,776)


(6,833,518)







Investing activities:






Purchases of property and equipment 

(9,059,949)


(23,078,232)


(3,259,269)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 

300,000


-


-

Acquisitions, net of cash received

(10,000,000)


-


-

Purchases of short-term investments 

(182,229,182)


(101,270,000)


(14,302,056)

Proceeds from short-term investments 

716,055,975


395,066,686


55,794,075

Increase in long-term investments 

(440,000,000)


(30,000,000)


(4,236,809)

Purchases of investments in equity securities 

(1,976,351)


-


-

Purchases of long term investments

(249,464,401)


-


-

Proceeds from disposal of equity securities 

108,603,914


-


-

Loan to related parties

(10,000,000)


(165,516,500)


(23,375,395)

Repayment from a related party

-


165,516,500


23,375,395

Loan to third parties

(15,940,000)


(2,000,000)


(282,454)

Loan to franchisees

(18,130,000)


(98,730,000)


(13,943,340)

Repayment from a franchisee

5,293,397


15,015,463


2,120,588

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 

(106,546,597)


155,003,917


21,890,735







Financing activities:






Distribution to the shareholders

(208,025,814)


-


-

Proceeds from short-term borrowings 

-


10,000,000


1,412,270

Proceeds from non controlling interests

10,390,000


400,000


56,491

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(197,635,814)


10,400,000


1,468,761







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents and restricted cash

(11,689,960)


(575,018)


(81,209)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and
restricted cash

(193,679,958)


116,442,123


16,444,769

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
beginning of the period

1,267,325,785


342,160,223


48,322,255

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end
of the period

1,073,645,827


458,602,346


64,767,024

 

 

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Quarter Ended


 March 31, 2019


 March 31, 2020


 March 31, 2020


RMB


RMB


US$

Net income/(loss)

133,958,019


(14,135,022)


(1,996,246)







Deduct:






Other operating income

6,906,453


17,330,931


2,447,595

Gains from investment in equity securities

59,934,470


-


-

Share of gain in equity investees, net of tax 

-


394,844


55,763

Other income, net

829,781


-


-







Add:






Other operating expenses

42,624


1,157,149


163,421

Income tax expense 

54,165,392


6,177,560


872,438

Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax 

173,231


-


-

Interest expense

685,125


1,010,255


142,675

Share-based compensation

4,849,451


232,558


32,843

Depreciation and amortization 

7,670,772


15,666,645


2,212,553

Losses from investment in equity securities

-


55,174,918


7,792,187

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

133,873,910


47,558,288


6,716,513








Quarter Ended


 March 31, 2019


 March 31, 2020


 March 31, 2020


RMB


RMB


US$

Net income/(loss)

133,958,019


(14,135,022)


(1,996,246)







Deduct:






Government subsidies (net of 25% tax)

4,815,000


12,432,572


1,755,815

Gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax)

44,950,853


-


-

Other income (net of 25% tax)

622,336


-


-







Add:






Share-based compensation

4,849,451


232,558


32,843

Losses from investments in equity securities 

-


50,081,189


7,072,815

Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution

3,844,492


4,000,000


564,908

 Core net income (Non-GAAP)

92,263,773


27,746,153


3,918,505













Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP)






Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted

0.91


0.27


0.04

Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted

0.91


0.27


0.04

 

 

Operational Data



As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

 Total hotels in operation:

2,829

3,998

    Leased-and-owned hotels

30

35

    Franchised hotels

2,799

3,963

 Total hotel rooms in
operation

225,757

292,716

    Leased-and-owned hotels

3,790

4,349

    Franchised hotels

221,967

288,367

 Number of cities

292

342








Quarter Ended

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

 Occupancy rate (as a
percentage)



    Leased-and-owned hotels

59.6%

32.7%

    Franchised hotels

78.4%

47.7%

    Blended

78.1%

47.3%

 Average daily rate (in RMB)



    Leased-and-owned hotels

200

169

    Franchised hotels

162

149

    Blended

162

150

RevPAR (in RMB)



    Leased-and-owned hotels

119

55

    Franchised hotels

127

71

    Blended

127

71

 

 


Number of Hotels in Operation

Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation


As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Luxury

/

20

/

4,607

   Argyle

/

20

/

4,607

 Mid-to-up-scale

124

272

12,718

24,595

    GreenTree Eastern

91

109

9,732

11,649

    Deepsleep Hotel

1

2

62

161

    Gem

14

28

1,337

2,517

    Gya

5

26

445

2,165

    Vx

13

22

1,142

1,766

   Ausotel

/

10

/

1,287

   Urban Garden and others*

/

75

/

5,050

 Mid-scale

2,318

2,582

196,323

211,155

    GreenTree Inn

1,901

2,027

164,181

172,385

    GT Alliance

294

315

23,090

24,231

    GreenTree Apartment

2

10

129

438

   Vatica                                     

121

122

8,923

8,937

   City 118 Selected and others*

/

108

/

5,164

 Economy hotels

387

1,124

16,716

52,359

   Shell

387

555

16,716

24,215

   City 118 and others*

/

569

/

28,144

Total

2,829

3,998

225,757

292,716






*Others include other brands in each segment of Urban

For more information, please contact:

GreenTree
Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 7999
E-mail: ir@998.com

Mr. Nicky Zheng
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 6708
E-mail: ir@998.com

Christensen

In Shanghai
Ms. Constance Zhang
Phone: +86-138-1645-1798
E-mail: czhang@christensenIR.com

In Hong Kong 
Ms. Karen Hui 
Phone: +852-9266-4140 
E-mail: khui@christensenIR.com

In US 
Ms. Linda Bergkamp 
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.