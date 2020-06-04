- The Company's operations and performance were severely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 that resulted in the lock-down of certain cities, business closures, and restrictions on travel imposed by governments around China.
- A total of 3,998 hotels with 292,716 hotel rooms were in operation as of March 31, 2020, compared to 3,957 hotels and 290,026 hotel rooms as of December 31, 2019.
- Total revenues decreased 33.1% year-over-year to RMB157.4 million (US$22.2 million)[1].
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) decreased 64.5% year-over-year to RMB47.6 million (US$6.7 million)[1]
- Net income decreased 110.6% year-over-year to net loss of RMB14.1 million (US$2.0 million)[1].
- Core net income (non-GAAP) decreased 69.9% year-over-year to RMB27.7 million (US$3.9 million)[1].
- Net loss per ADS (basic and diluted) was RMB0.11 (US$0.02)[1].
- Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) of the Company was RMB0.27 (US$0.04)[1].
SHANGHAI, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
First Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights
- As of March 31, 2020, the Company had 35 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 3,963 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 342 cities across China, compared to 30 L&O hotels and 2,799 F&M hotels in operation in 292 cities as of March 31, 2019. The geographic coverage increased by 17.1% year over year.
- During the quarter, the Company opened 62 hotels, a decrease of 40 comparing to 102 hotels in the first quarter of 2019. Among the hotels opened, 7 were in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 37 in the mid-scale segment, and 18 in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 3 hotels were in Tier 1 cities[2], 13 in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 46 in Tier 3 and smaller cities in China.
The Company closed 21 hotels, 5 due to brand upgrade, and 8 due to their non-compliance with the Company's brand and operating standards. The remaining 8 were closed for property related issues. The Company added a net opening of 41 hotels to its portfolio.
- As of March 31, 2020, the Company had a pipeline of 1,025 hotels contracted for or under development, among which 56 hotels were in the luxury hotel segment, 200 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 403 in the mid-scale segment, and 366 in the economy segment.
- The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation, was RMB150, a decrease of 7.8% year-over-year.
- The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 47.3%, compared with 78.1% in the first quarter of 2019.
- The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB71, representing a 44.1% year-over-year decrease.
- As of March 31, 2020, the Company's loyalty program had more than 46 million individual members and over 1,520,000 corporate members, compared to approximately 44 million and over 1,510,000 corporate members as of December 31, 2019. The Company had approximately 93.6% of room nights sold directly.
[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB7.0808 on March 31, 2020 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20200406/
[2] Tier 1 Cities refers to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou; Tier 2 Cities refers to the 32 major cities, other than Tier 1 Cities, including provincial capitals, administrative capitals of autonomous regions, direct-controlled municipalities and other major cities designated as municipalities with independent planning by the State Council.
"The outbreak of COVID-19 severely impacted our business in the first quarter as a result of the lock-down of certain cities, business closures, and restrictions on travel imposed by governments around China." said Mr. Alex Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree. "However, it also presented new opportunities that we were able to capture successfully thanks to the extreme dedication of our staff and franchisees who worked relentlessly to guarantee the safety and health of our guests, including medical staff, volunteers and travelers that needed to be quarantined. Our overall performance was better than the average performance across the hospitality industry in China. Our occupancy rate has rebounded and exceed 65% on average in the second half of May, from a low of 21.5% at the end of January.
The Board and our entire management team would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all our franchisees, employees, guest and medical professionals, police, firefighters, and community leaders who have helped us weather this unprecedented crisis and resume our business rapidly.
As we have emerged from the crisis and as the Chinese economic recovery strengthens, we are well positioned to deliver another year of outstanding services to our guests, strong performance to our franchisees, and sustainable growth to our shareholders."
First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results
Quarter Ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
51,833,041
33,800,144
4,773,492
Franchised-and-managed hotels
183,460,067
123,595,847
17,455,068
Total revenues
235,293,108
157,395,991
22,228,560
Total revenues were RMB157.4 million (US$22.2 million)[1], representing a 33.1% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19, which resulted in declined RevPAR of L&O hotels and F&M hotels, temporary closure of hotels in certain regions according to local governments' requirements, delay in new hotel openings, as well as partial reduction and extension of sublease income. Additionally from February 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020, we reduced franchise management fees and central reservation system ("CRS") usage fees, by 50% to support our franchisees.
- Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels were RMB33.8 million (US$4.8 million)[1], representing a 34.8% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily due to RevPAR decrease of 53.6%, temporary closure of certain hotels, and partial reduction and extension of sublease income, and partially offset by the revenue contributed by 6 L&O hotels of the Urban Hotel Group ("Urban").
- Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB123.6 million (US$17.5 million)[1], representing a 32.6% year-over-year decrease. Initial franchise fees increased by 2.4% year-over-year, mainly attributable to the gross opening of 62 hotels and contribution from historical amortization under ASC606, which was adopted since the first quarter of 2019. The 35.2% decrease from the first quarter of 2019 in recurring franchisee management fees and others was primarily due to the delay in new hotel openings, RevPAR decrease of 43.8%, as well as the abovementioned reduction by 50% of franchise management fees and CRS usage fees.
Quarter Ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
Initial franchise fee
12,752,949
13,052,832
1,843,412
Recurring franchise management fee
170,707,118
110,543,015
15,611,656
Revenues from franchised-and-
183,460,067
123,595,847
17,455,068
Total operating costs and expenses
Quarter Ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
79,999,844
89,763,273
12,676,996
Selling and marketing expenses
24,676,102
17,841,322
2,519,676
General and administrative expenses
25,732,486
28,745,571
4,059,650
Other operating expenses
42,624
1,157,149
163,421
Total operating costs and expenses
130,451,056
137,507,315
19,419,743
Hotel operating costs were RMB89.8 million (US$12.7 million)[1], representing a 12.2% increase from the first quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly attributable to the higher depreciation and amortization, and the consolidation of operation costs of Argyle Hotel Management Group (Australia) Pty Ltd ("Argyle") and Urban. Excluding the impact from newly consolidated entities, hotel operating costs for this quarter decreased 3.9%, which was primarily due to a decrease in salaries of regional general managers, decreases in utilities, consumable, food and beverage, that resulted from the declined occupancy rate.
Quarter Ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Rental
20,608,265
27,102,982
3,827,672
Utilities
6,154,563
4,420,190
624,250
Personnel cost
8,794,274
10,230,645
1,444,843
Depreciation and amortization
6,524,205
11,338,835
1,601,349
Consumable, food and beverage
6,837,151
8,750,868
1,235,859
Costs of general managers of franchised-and-
22,444,643
20,642,648
2,915,299
Other costs of franchised-and-managed hotels
5,686,583
4,503,060
635,954
Others
2,950,160
2,774,045
391,770
Hotel Operating Costs
79,999,844
89,763,273
12,676,996
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB17.8 million (US$2.5 million)[1], representing a 27.7% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to decreases in cost for advertising, travelling and meals, because of measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19, including the lock-down of certain cities, business closures, and restrictions on travel. Excluding Argyle's and Urban's expenses, selling and marketing expenses in this quarter decreased 34.0%.
General and administrative expenses were RMB28.7 million (US$4.1 million)[1], representing a 11.7% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily attributable to increased legal and accounting consulting fees, and the consolidation of expenses from Argyle and Urban. Excluding Argyle and Urban, G&A expenses decreased by 15.5%, mainly due to the decrease in staff related costs and compensation expenses.
Gross profit was RMB67.6 million (US$9.6 million)[1], representing a decrease of 56.4% from the first quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 43.0%, compared to 66.0% a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to decreased revenues as a result of COVID-19.
Income from operations totaled RMB37.2 million (US$5.3 million)[1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 66.7%. The decrease was mainly due to decreased revenues resulting from lower RevPAR, temporary closure of certain hotels, and delays in new hotel openings. Operating margin, defined as income from operations as percentage of total revenues, was 23.6%, compared to 47.5% a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB47.6 million (US$6.7 million)[1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 64.5%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 30.2%, compared to 56.9% in the first quarter of 2019.
Net loss was RMB14.1 million (US$2.0 million)[1], representing a year-over-year decrease from net income of 110.6%. Net margin was -9.0%, compared to 56.9% a year ago. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to revenue decrease and losses from investments in equity securities, partially offset by interest income.
Core net income (non-GAAP) was RMB27.7 million (US$3.9 million)[1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 69.9%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 17.6%, compared to 39.2% one year ago.
Loss per ADS (basic and diluted) was RMB0.11 (US$0.02)[1], down from earnings per ADS of RMB1.33 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.27 (US$0.04) [1], down from RMB0.91 in the first quarter of 2019.
Cash flow. Operating cash outflow was RMB48.4 million (US$6.8 million)[1] as a result of an operational net income loss because of COVID-19. Investing cash inflow was RMB155.0 million (US$21.9 million)[1], which was primarily attributable to proceeds from short-term investments and partially offset by loan to franchisees. Financing cash inflow was RMB10.4 million (US$1.47 million)[1].
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposit. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,613.9 million (US$227.9 million)[1], as compared to RMB1,809.3 million as of December 31, 2019, primarily due to loans to franchisees, losses from investment in equity securities, and investment on upgrade decoration.
COVID-19 Update
Thanks to the Chinese Government's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the outbreak has come under control in China. Since March, travel between cities has gradually returned to normal and a growing number of companies have resumed business.
Thanks to the effective policies and financial assistance from central and local governments and support measures from GreenTree, most franchisees have now resumed business operations. Occupancy rate has rebounded and exceed 65% on average in the second half of May, up substantially from the low of 21.5% on January 31, 2020.
Guidance
Due to the impact of COVID-19, the Company expects a decline in total revenues in the second quarter of 2020 of 18%-23% year-over-year, and a decline in total revenues of 10%-15% for the full year 2020, compared to 2019.
The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on our recovery speed and may not be indicative of the final financial results for future interim periods and the full year.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present it, is a useful financial metric to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.
The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income does not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
The term Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of March 31, 2020, GreenTree had a total number of 3,998 hotels. In 2018, GreenTree ranked among the Top 12 worldwide in terms of number of hotels in "World's Largest Hotel Companies: HOTELS' 325", published by HOTELS magazine, and was as well the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2018 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.
GreenTree has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has further expanded its brand portfolio into mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments through a series of strategic investments. By offering diverse brands, through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.
For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
-Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow-
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
319,847,701
436,432,446
61,636,036
Short-term investment
437,279,026
146,226,781
20,651,167
Investments in equity securities
207,007,926
181,073,060
25,572,401
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
99,701,226
87,660,139
12,379,977
Amounts due from related parties
31,739,731
30,944,889
4,370,253
Prepaid rent
18,794,665
14,458,999
2,042,001
Inventories
2,537,717
2,931,930
414,068
Other current assets
66,004,017
45,688,487
6,452,447
Loans receivable, net
82,312,201
124,652,138
17,604,245
Total current assets
1,265,224,210
1,070,068,869
151,122,595
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash
22,312,522
22,169,900
3,130,988
Long-term time deposits
560,000,000
590,000,000
83,323,918
Loan receivable, net
121,563,742
164,938,342
23,293,744
Property and equipment, net
614,936,505
626,620,753
88,495,757
Intangible assets, net
496,280,316
494,253,797
69,801,971
Goodwill
100,078,236
100,078,236
14,133,747
Long-term investments
398,637,701
374,207,313
52,848,169
Other assets
76,957,992
82,640,300
11,671,040
Deferred tax assets
160,488,193
169,881,712
23,991,880
TOTAL ASSETS
3,816,479,417
3,694,859,222
521,813,809
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loans
60,000,000
70,000,000
9,885,889
Accounts payable
15,296,042
16,582,188
2,341,852
Advance from customers
40,105,627
37,531,426
5,300,450
Amounts due to related parties
3,518,031
1,500,008
211,842
Salary and welfare payable
42,650,527
40,633,276
5,738,515
Deferred rent
5,179,664
5,337,577
753,810
Deferred revenue
231,925,272
225,381,221
31,829,909
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
302,448,361
199,959,098
28,239,620
Income tax payable
93,909,177
77,757,910
10,981,514
Total current liabilities
795,032,701
674,682,704
95,283,401
Deferred rent
17,821,686
22,725,535
3,209,459
Deferred revenue
410,807,248
386,432,782
54,574,735
Other long-term liabilities
118,112,511
131,107,040
18,515,851
Deferred tax liabilities
195,303,547
194,729,437
27,501,050
Unrecognized tax benefits
261,641,717
275,926,946
38,968,329
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,798,719,410
1,685,604,444
238,052,825
Shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares
219,526,699
222,587,070
31,435,300
Class B ordinary shares
115,534,210
115,534,210
16,316,548
Additional paid-in capital
1,152,108,217
1,149,280,404
162,309,401
Retained earnings
308,698,533
296,852,879
41,923,636
Accumulated other comprehensive income
65,300,854
70,298,087
9,927,985
Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders' equity
1,861,168,513
1,854,552,650
261,912,870
Non-controlling interests
156,591,494
154,702,128
21,848,114
Total shareholders' equity
2,017,760,007
2,009,254,778
283,760,984
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
3,816,479,417
3,694,859,222
521,813,809
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
51,833,041
33,800,144
4,773,492
Franchised-and-managed hotels
183,460,067
123,595,847
17,455,068
Total revenues
235,293,108
157,395,991
22,228,560
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
(79,999,844)
(89,763,273)
(12,676,996)
Selling and marketing expenses
(24,676,102)
(17,841,322)
(2,519,676)
General and administrative expenses
(25,732,486)
(28,745,571)
(4,059,650)
Other operating expenses
(42,624)
(1,157,149)
(163,421)
Total operating costs and expenses
(130,451,056)
(137,507,315)
(19,419,743)
Other operating income
6,906,453
17,330,931
2,447,595
Income from operations
111,748,505
37,219,607
5,256,412
Interest income and other, net
16,469,011
10,613,260
1,498,879
Interest expense
(685,125)
(1,010,255)
(142,675)
Gains/(losses) from investment in equity securities
59,934,470
(55,174,918)
(7,792,187)
Other income, net
829,781
-
-
Income/(loss) before income taxes
188,296,642
(8,352,306)
(1,179,571)
Income tax expense
(54,165,392)
(6,177,560)
(872,438)
Income/(loss) before share of (losses)/gains in equity investees
134,131,250
(14,529,866)
(2,052,009)
Share of (losses)/gains in equity investees, net of tax
(173,231)
394,844
55,763
Net income/(loss)
133,958,019
(14,135,022)
(1,996,246)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
955,533
2,289,368
323,320
Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders
134,913,552
(11,845,654)
(1,672,926)
Net earnings/(losses) per share
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.33
(0.11)
(0.02)
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.33
(0.11)
(0.02)
Net earnings/(losses) per ADS
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.33
(0.11)
(0.02)
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.33
(0.11)
(0.02)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
67,015,625
68,286,954
68,286,954
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(14,802,518)
4,997,233
705,744
Comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax
119,155,501
(9,137,789)
(1,290,502)
Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
955,533
2,289,368
323,320
Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders
120,111,034
(6,848,421)
(967,182)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating activities:
Net income/(loss)
133,958,019
(14,135,022)
(1,996,246)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
Depreciation and amortization
7,670,772
15,666,645
2,212,553
Share of losses/(gains) in equity method investments
173,231
(394,844)
(55,763)
Interest income
(7,961,638)
(2,744,441)
(387,589)
Bad debt expense
891,369
5,919,636
836,012
(Gains)/losses from investments in equity securities
(59,934,470)
55,174,917
7,792,187
Foreign exchange (gains)/losses
(204,117)
1,157,432
163,461
Share-based compensation
4,849,451
232,558
32,843
Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution or
3,844,492
4,000,000
564,908
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(18,018,161)
6,121,451
864,514
Prepaid rent
711,581
4,335,665
612,314
Inventories
1,448,883
(394,213)
(55,674)
Amounts due from related parties
3,600
794,843
112,253
Other current assets
7,196,789
20,315,530
2,869,101
Other assets
(4,689,629)
(5,682,307)
(802,495)
Accounts payable
4,198,665
1,286,146
181,639
Amounts due to related parties
(66,764)
(2,018,023)
(284,999)
Salary and welfare payable
(7,363,593)
(2,017,251)
(284,890)
Deferred revenue
(4,393,076)
(30,918,517)
(4,366,529)
Advance from customers
(1,670,782)
(2,574,201)
(363,547)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
25,592,668
(104,735,404)
(14,791,465)
Income tax payable
23,883,063
(16,151,267)
(2,280,995)
Unrecognized tax benefits
6,046,751
14,285,229
2,017,460
Deferred rent
(292,571)
5,061,762
714,857
Other long-term liabilities
1,047,726
12,994,529
1,835,178
Deferred taxes
5,270,154
(13,967,629)
(1,972,606)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
122,192,413
(48,386,776)
(6,833,518)
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(9,059,949)
(23,078,232)
(3,259,269)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
300,000
-
-
Acquisitions, net of cash received
(10,000,000)
-
-
Purchases of short-term investments
(182,229,182)
(101,270,000)
(14,302,056)
Proceeds from short-term investments
716,055,975
395,066,686
55,794,075
Increase in long-term investments
(440,000,000)
(30,000,000)
(4,236,809)
Purchases of investments in equity securities
(1,976,351)
-
-
Purchases of long term investments
(249,464,401)
-
-
Proceeds from disposal of equity securities
108,603,914
-
-
Loan to related parties
(10,000,000)
(165,516,500)
(23,375,395)
Repayment from a related party
-
165,516,500
23,375,395
Loan to third parties
(15,940,000)
(2,000,000)
(282,454)
Loan to franchisees
(18,130,000)
(98,730,000)
(13,943,340)
Repayment from a franchisee
5,293,397
15,015,463
2,120,588
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(106,546,597)
155,003,917
21,890,735
Financing activities:
Distribution to the shareholders
(208,025,814)
-
-
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
-
10,000,000
1,412,270
Proceeds from non controlling interests
10,390,000
400,000
56,491
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(197,635,814)
10,400,000
1,468,761
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
(11,689,960)
(575,018)
(81,209)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and
(193,679,958)
116,442,123
16,444,769
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
1,267,325,785
342,160,223
48,322,255
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end
1,073,645,827
458,602,346
64,767,024
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income/(loss)
133,958,019
(14,135,022)
(1,996,246)
Deduct:
Other operating income
6,906,453
17,330,931
2,447,595
Gains from investment in equity securities
59,934,470
-
-
Share of gain in equity investees, net of tax
-
394,844
55,763
Other income, net
829,781
-
-
Add:
Other operating expenses
42,624
1,157,149
163,421
Income tax expense
54,165,392
6,177,560
872,438
Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax
173,231
-
-
Interest expense
685,125
1,010,255
142,675
Share-based compensation
4,849,451
232,558
32,843
Depreciation and amortization
7,670,772
15,666,645
2,212,553
Losses from investment in equity securities
-
55,174,918
7,792,187
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
133,873,910
47,558,288
6,716,513
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income/(loss)
133,958,019
(14,135,022)
(1,996,246)
Deduct:
Government subsidies (net of 25% tax)
4,815,000
12,432,572
1,755,815
Gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax)
44,950,853
-
-
Other income (net of 25% tax)
622,336
-
-
Add:
Share-based compensation
4,849,451
232,558
32,843
Losses from investments in equity securities
-
50,081,189
7,072,815
Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution
3,844,492
4,000,000
564,908
Core net income (Non-GAAP)
92,263,773
27,746,153
3,918,505
Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP)
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.91
0.27
0.04
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.91
0.27
0.04
Operational Data
As of March 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
Total hotels in operation:
2,829
3,998
Leased-and-owned hotels
30
35
Franchised hotels
2,799
3,963
Total hotel rooms in
225,757
292,716
Leased-and-owned hotels
3,790
4,349
Franchised hotels
221,967
288,367
Number of cities
292
342
Quarter Ended
As of March 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
Occupancy rate (as a
Leased-and-owned hotels
59.6%
32.7%
Franchised hotels
78.4%
47.7%
Blended
78.1%
47.3%
Average daily rate (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
200
169
Franchised hotels
162
149
Blended
162
150
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
119
55
Franchised hotels
127
71
Blended
127
71
Number of Hotels in Operation
Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation
As of March 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
Luxury
/
20
/
4,607
Argyle
/
20
/
4,607
Mid-to-up-scale
124
272
12,718
24,595
GreenTree Eastern
91
109
9,732
11,649
Deepsleep Hotel
1
2
62
161
Gem
14
28
1,337
2,517
Gya
5
26
445
2,165
Vx
13
22
1,142
1,766
Ausotel
/
10
/
1,287
Urban Garden and others*
/
75
/
5,050
Mid-scale
2,318
2,582
196,323
211,155
GreenTree Inn
1,901
2,027
164,181
172,385
GT Alliance
294
315
23,090
24,231
GreenTree Apartment
2
10
129
438
Vatica
121
122
8,923
8,937
City 118 Selected and others*
/
108
/
5,164
Economy hotels
387
1,124
16,716
52,359
Shell
387
555
16,716
24,215
City 118 and others*
/
569
/
28,144
Total
2,829
3,998
225,757
292,716
*Others include other brands in each segment of Urban
