  • Total revenues increased by 6.1% year over year to RMB307.4 million (US48.2 million)[1] for the fourth quarter 2021.
  • Income from operations decreased by 69.5% year over year to RMB36.1 million (US$5.7 million) [1] for the fourth quarter 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] decreased by 47.4% year over year to RMB68.8 million (US10.8 million) for the fourth quarter 2021.
  • Core net income (non-GAAP) [3] decreased by 67.2% year over year to RMB35.8 million (US$5.6 million) [1] for the fourth quarter 2021. 
  • GreenTree's board of directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to US$20 million over the next 12 months.

SHANGHAI, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2021.

Fourth Quarter of 2021 Operational Highlights

  • A total of 4,659 hotels with 337,153 hotel rooms were in operation as of December31, 2021, compared to 4,626 hotels and 334,162 hotel rooms as of September 30, 2021.
  • As of December 31, 2021, the Company had 66 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 4,593 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 367 cities across China, compared to 40 L&O hotels and 4,300 F&M hotels in operation in 345 cities as of December 31, 2020. Geographic coverage increased by 6.4% year-over-year.
  • During the quarter, the Company opened 138 hotels, a decrease of 65 compared to 203 hotels opened in the fourth quarter of 2020. Of the hotels opened in the fourth quarter of 2021, three were in the luxury segment, 44 were in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 59 were in the mid-scale segment, and 32 were in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 15 hotels were in Tier 1 cities [3], 34 were in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 89 were in Tier 3 and lower cities in China as of December 31, 2021.
  • As of December 31, 2021, the Company had a pipeline of 1,225 hotels contracted for or under development, of which 57 hotels were in the luxury hotel segment, 347 were in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 478 were in the mid-scale segment, and 343 were in the economy segment.
  • The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation was RMB170, a 4.6% increase from RMB162 in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a 0.8% increase from RMB168 in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak.
  • The occupancy rate, or OCC, for all hotels in operation was 69.2%, a decrease of 7.5% compared with 76.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a 7.2% decrease compared with 76.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak.
  • The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB117, a 5.6% year-over-year decrease, and a 8.7% decrease compared with RMB129 in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak.
  • As of December 31, 2021 the Company's loyalty program had over 69 million individual members and approximately 1,850,000 corporate members, compared to over 66 million individual members and approximately 1,810,000 corporate members, respectively, as of September 30, 2021. The Company sold approximately 91.0% of room nights directly during the fourth quarter of 2021.

2021 Full Year Operational Highlights

  • For the full year 2021, the Company opened 722 hotels, an increase of 34.2% comparing to 538 newly-opened hotels in the full year 2020. Of the hotels opened in 2021, 10 were in the luxury hotel segment, 189 were in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 415 were in the mid-scale segment, and 108 were in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 46 hotels were in Tier 1 cities, 200 were in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 476 were in Tier 3 and other cities in China as of December 31, 2021. During 2021, the Company closed 403 hotels, and added a net of 319 hotels to its portfolio.
  • The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation, was RMB164 in the full year 2021, a 7.5% year-over-year increase.
  • The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 71.1% in the full year 2021, compared with 68.7% in the full year 2020.
  • The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB116 in the full year 2021, a 11.3% year-over-year increase.

"While addressing unprecedented challenges brought by the pandemic, we have continued to focus on the execution of our strategic growth plan for the long term," said Mr. Alex Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree. "Thanks to the hard work and vigilance of our team, franchisees and partners to protect the health, safety and comfort of our customers, we delivered solid results during the fourth quarter of 2021, recovering 91.3% of our RevPAR in this quarter compared to the same period in 2019.

Several waves of COVID-19 infections in parts of China in the fourth quarter of 2021 dampened user demand for hotels stays overall. Despite the impact of COVID-19 in November, and thanks to our resilient business model, RevPAR for the quarter recovered to 91.3% of its level in the same period in 2019. This performance was better than our industry's average and gave momentum to our business. We also made progress in some of our new business models, such as E-sports hotels. As a result, E-sports hotels have performed better throughout the pandemic, bringing stable occupancy rates and profits to our franchisees and partners.

Going into 2022, we are pleased to see that our business has maintained better momentum than our industry in January and February, especially during Chinese New Year. However, additional COVID-19 outbreaks in March slowed down the pace of recovery in the domestic hospitality industry, especially in top-tier cities. March was negatively impacted by the resurgence of COVID-19 in many parts of China, particularly in Jilin Province, Guangdong Province and Shanghai. While the hotel industry as a whole has been hit hard and is under tremendous pressure, we have been strongly supported by the unwavering dedication of our staff and partners. Their dedication gives us confidence for the future, in our ability to continue to navigate uncertainty and to emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results



Quarter Ended



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2021



RMB



RMB



US$

Revenues











Leased-and-operated hotels

76,113,015



112,445,788



17,645,198

Franchised-and-managed hotels

207,222,721



184,749,925



28,991,295

others

6,420,830



10,236,732



1,606,366

Total revenues

289,756,566



307,432,445



48,242,859















Year Ended



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2021



RMB



RMB



US$

Revenues











Leased-and-operated hotels

227,074,041



391,960,031



61,507,082

Franchised-and-managed hotels

677,480,818



774,359,348



121,513,879

others

25,455,237



39,826,579



6,249,660

Total revenues

930,010,096



1,206,145,958



189,270,621

 

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB307.4 million (US$48.2 million) [1], a 6.1% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to newly opened L&O and F&M hotels. Compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak, total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 6.2%. Total revenues for the full year 2021 were RMB1,206.1 million (US$189.3 million) [1], a 29.7% year-over-year increase. 

Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB112.4 million (US$17.6 million) [1], a 47.7% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to a 1.2% year-over-year increase in L&O hotels' RevPAR and revenues from the 29 L&O hotels opened since the beginning of 2021. This revenue increase was partially offset by the closure of three L&O hotels over the same period. Total revenues from L&O hotels for the full year 2021 were RMB392.0 million (US$61.5 million) [1], a 72.6% year-over-year increase.

Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB184.7 million (US$29.0 million) [1], a 10.8% year-over-year decrease. Initial franchise fees for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 5.7% year-over-year, mainly attributable to the gross opening of 132 F&M hotels and the closure of 105 F&M hotels. Recurring franchisee management fees and others for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by 12.4% year-over-year, primarily due to a 5.8% decrease in RevPAR due to impact of COVID-19  and the fee waiver to franchisees of quarantined hotels and hotels whose RevPAR has been severely affected by the pandemic. Total revenues from F&M hotels for the full year 2021 were RMB774.4 million (US$121.5 million) [1], a 14.3% year-over-year increase.



Quarter Ended



December 31, 2020



 December 31, 2021



 December 31, 2021



RMB



RMB



US$

Initial franchise fee

18,065,889



19,091,150



2,995,818

Recurring franchise management fee and others

189,156,832



165,658,775



25,995,477

Revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels

207,222,721



184,749,925



28,991,295















Year Ended



December 31, 2020



 December 31, 2021



 December 31, 2021



RMB



RMB



US$

Initial franchise fee

61,051,369



76,263,574



11,967,419

Recurring franchise management fee and others

616,429,449



698,095,774



109,546,460

Revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels

677,480,818



774,359,348



121,513,879

Total operating costs and expenses



Quarter Ended



 December 31, 2020



 December 31, 2021



 December 31, 2021



RMB



RMB



US$

Operating costs and expenses











Hotel operating costs

99,817,161



191,912,281



30,115,225

Selling and marketing expenses

24,232,688



10,649,862



1,671,196

General and administrative expenses

50,885,097



72,474,197



11,372,783

Other operating expenses

98,341



30,485



4,783

3Total operating costs and expenses

175,033,287



275,066,825



43,163,987















Year Ended



 December 31, 2020



 December 31, 2021



 December 31, 2021



RMB



RMB



US$

Operating costs and expenses











Hotel operating costs

392,522,306



651,376,905



102,215,250

Selling and marketing expenses

75,347,166



66,921,718



10,501,478

General and administrative expenses

172,557,554



268,252,836



42,094,724

Other operating expenses

1,731,405



4,937,625



774,821

Total operating costs and expenses

642,158,431



991,489,084



155,586,273

 

Hotel operating costs for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB191.9 million (US$30.1 million) [1], a 92.3% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to the opening of 29 L&O hotels since the beginning of 2021, which resulted in higher rents, higher utilities and consumables, higher staff headcount and compensation expenses, higher depreciation and amortization, and higher ramp up costs. Excluding the impact from newly-opened L&O hotels in 2021, hotel operating costs for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 19.7%. Hotel operating costs for the full year 2021 were RMB651.4 million (US$102.2 million) [1], a 65.9% year-over-year increase.



Quarter Ended



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,

2020



2021



2021



RMB



RMB



US$

Rental

28,196,927



63,622,588



9,983,772

Utilities

4,113,416



6,306,575



989,639

Personnel cost

10,034,679



29,867,603



4,686,879

Depreciation and amortization

13,450,611



29,110,325



4,568,045

Consumable, food and beverage

11,584,105



20,471,596



3,212,440

Costs of general managers of franchised-and-managed hotels

26,088,907



29,807,622



4,677,466

Other costs of franchised-and-managed hotels

5,132,814



6,004,107



942,175

Others

1,215,702



6,721,865



1,054,809

Hotel Operating Costs

99,817,161



191,912,281



30,115,225















Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,

2020



2021



2021



RMB



RMB



US$

Rental

118,295,183



235,568,383



36,965,820

Utilities

15,372,385



25,782,913



4,045,902

Personnel cost

41,330,758



82,114,394



12,885,540

Depreciation and amortization

50,324,493



80,575,644



12,644,077

Consumable, food and beverage

43,257,796



69,495,702



10,905,392

Costs of general managers of franchised-and-managed hotels

91,664,745



114,779,305



18,011,378

Other costs of franchised-and-managed hotels

22,985,917



26,123,578



4,099,359

Others

9,291,029



16,936,986



2,657,782

Hotel Operating Costs

392,522,306



651,376,905



102,215,250

 

Selling and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB10.6 million (US$1.7 million) [1], a 56.1% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower advertising expenses. Selling and marketing expenses for the full year 2021 were RMB66.9 million (US$10.5 million) [1], a 11.2% year-over-year decrease. 

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB72.5 million (US$11.4 million) [1], a 42.4% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to the opening of 29 L&O hotels since the beginning of 2021, increased one-time consulting fees for capital markets advice and increased bad debts during 2021. Excluding the impact from newly-opened L&O hotels and one-time consulting fees, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 19.9%. General and administrative expenses for the full year 2021 were RMB268.3 million (US$42.1 million) [1], a 55.5% year-over-year decrease.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB115.5 million (US$18.1 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 39.2%. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 37.6%, compared to 65.6% a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to the operating loss recorded by newly-opened L&O hotels during their ramp-up period. Gross profit for the full year 2021 was RMB554.8 million (US$87.1 million[1], a 3.2% year-over-year increase.

Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB36.1 million (US$5.7 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 69.5%, with a margin of 11.8%. The decrease was mainly due to the operating loss recorded by newly-opened L&O hotels during their ramp-up period. Excluding the impact of newly-opened hotels, income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB261.4 million, a year-over-year increase of 16.6%, with a margin of 54.3%. Income from operations for the full year 2021 was RMB241.7 million (US$37.9 million)  [1], a year-over-year decrease of 24.3%.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB28.6 million (US$4.5 million) [1], compared to RMB79.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and net margin was 9.3%. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to the operating loss recorded by newly-opened L&O hotels during their ramp-up period. Net income for the full year 2021 was RMB207.8 million(US$32.6 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 15.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB68.7 million (US$10.8 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 47.4%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 22.4%, compared to 45.1% a year ago. Excluding the impact of newly-opened hotels, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB105.0 million, with a margin of 40.2%. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year 2021 was RMB317.7 million (US$49.9 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 10.6%.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB35.8 million (US$5.6 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 67.2%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 11.7%, compared to 37.7% one year ago. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the full year 2021 was RMB208.8 million (US$32.7 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 27.9%.

Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB0.25 (US$0.04[1], down from RMB0.83 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB0.35 (US$0.05) [1], down from RMB1.06 a year ago. Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the full year 2021 was RMB2.05 (US$0.32[1] down from RMB2.54 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB2.03 (US$0.32[1] for the full year 2021, a decrease from RMB2.81 a year ago.

Cash flow Operating cash inflow for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB201.3 million (US$31.6 million) [1] as a result of income from operations. Investing cash outflow for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB256.4 million (US$40.2 million) [1], which was primarily attributable to purchases of short-term investment, investments and deposits for property and equipment, and loans to franchisees. The investing cash outflow was partially offset by proceeds from short-term investments. Financing cash inflow for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB154.2 million (US$24.2 million), mainly attributable to dividends distributed by the end of the year 2021. Operating cash inflow for the full year 2021 was RMB361.0 million (US$56.6 million) [1]. Investing cash outflow for the full year 2021 was RMB928.4 million (US$145.7 million) [1]. Financing cash inflow for the full year 2021 was RMB255.6 million (US$40.1 million) [1].  

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposit. As of December 31 , 2021, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,235.9 million (US$193.9 million[1], compared to RMB1,192.1 million as of September 30, 2021. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to drawing down of bank facilities offset by dividend distribution to our shareholders, acquisition costs of our L&O hotels, changes in fair value of equity securities and loans to franchisees.

COVID-19 Update

Despite the resurgence of COVID-19 in the fourth quarter of 2021, we delivered solid results, with RevPAR recovering to 91.3% of its level in the same period in 2019. At the end of December 2021, our RevPAR had bounced back to almost 100% of its level in the fourth quarter of 2019 (the "4Q2019 Level"). With the resurgence of COVID-19 nationwide, our RevPAR fell to around 81.3% of the 4Q2019 Level in the first week of November 2021, but gradually recovered to 98.5% of the 4Q2019 Level in the last week of December 2021. In early 2022, hotels braced for a rush of guests during the Chinese New Year due to family reunions and anticipated recovery in domestic tourism, leading to a boom for the hospitality industry. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company's RevPAR temporarily reached 88% of its level in the first quarter of 2019. However, the reintroduction of travel restrictions due to increased omicron variant cases led to a decline in RevPAR.

At the beginning of 2022, another round of COVID outbreaks in March and April led to some restrictions in major cities being locked down, and millions of residents confined at home, slowing down the recovery pace of the domestic hospitality industry, especially in top-tier cities. Outbreaks in Jilin Province, Guangdong Province and Shanghai in March led to a drop in our RevPAR of the first week of May to only 56.0% of its level at the same time in 2019. A certain number of our hotels participate in domestic quarantine programs. We help local governments implement quarantine policies, help our guests isolate safely, and help our franchisees stabilize their income. We believe our hotels' participation can help them stay competitive in the industry. While China's domestic market remains under pressure due to a new wave of infections and the rapid increase in omicron cases, we believe we can continue to outperform the industry across business lines.

Guidance

Assuming the recent resurgences of COVID-19 remain under control in China and the market will recover in the third quarter and fourth quarter, the Company expects an increase in total revenues of up to 5% for the full year 2022, compared to 2021.

The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on its recovery and may not be indicative of the final financial results for any future interim period and/or the full year ending December 31, 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company today also announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$20 million worth of its outstanding (i) American depositary shares ("ADSs"), each representing one Class A ordinary share, and/or (ii) Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months.

Under the share repurchase program, the Company may repurchase its ADSs from time to time through open market transactions at prevailing market prices, privately negotiated transactions, block trades or any combination thereof. The Company will also effect repurchase transactions in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 and/or Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and its insider trading policy, as applicable. The number of ADSs repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with the Company's working capital requirements and general business conditions. The Company's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company plans to fund the repurchases from its existing cash balance and does not expect the repurchase program to adversely affect its existing growth plan and strategies.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present it, is a useful financial metric to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income does not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The term Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of December 31 2021, GreenTree had a total number of 4,659 hotels. In 2020, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree Top 12 Ranking among 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was also the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2020 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.

GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,

2020



2021



2021



RMB



RMB



US$

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

611,358,209



298,428,709



46,829,977

Restricted cash

-



3,300,000



517,842

Short-term investments

301,983,182



557,458,675



87,477,431

Investments in equity securities

242,378,696



157,988,851



24,791,898

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

101,511,057



95,589,936



15,000,147

Amounts due from related parties

9,770,871



310,419,860



48,711,650

Prepaid rent

13,597,867



15,454,967



2,425,222

Inventories

3,804,680



2,297,584



360,541

Other current assets

77,649,794



135,626,370



21,282,736

Loans receivable, net

222,244,629



323,141,251



50,707,914

Total current assets

1,584,298,985



1,899,706,203



298,105,358













Non-current assets:











Restricted cash

22,369,900



18,869,900



2,961,099

Long-term time deposits

490,000,000



160,000,000



25,107,491

Loans receivable, net

145,703,988



303,150,438



47,570,919

Property and equipment, net

668,605,661



1,052,467,058



165,155,048

Intangible assets, net

491,513,073



520,117,479



81,617,782

Goodwill

100,231,487



120,819,948



18,959,286

Long-term investments

369,525,917



188,790,785



29,625,394

Other assets

66,635,394



329,366,340



51,684,767

Deferred tax assets

156,070,112



138,776,214



21,777,016

 TOTAL ASSETS

4,094,954,517



4,732,064,365



742,564,160

























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term bank loans

150,000,000



406,200,000



63,741,644

Accounts payable

19,606,344



24,036,544



3,771,858

Advance from customers

34,305,508



39,773,738



6,241,367

Amounts due to related parties

3,198,253



9,530,627



1,495,563

Salary and welfare payable

51,567,587



60,154,565



9,439,564

Deferred rent

1,356,132



1,926,957



302,382

Deferred revenue

221,314,997



215,147,975



33,761,412

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

300,696,673



379,907,548



59,615,785

Income tax payable

87,483,970



71,384,087



11,201,721

Dividends payable

-



40,999,458



6,433,710

Total current liabilities

869,529,464



1,249,061,499



196,005,006













Long-term bank loans

-



301,800,000



47,359,006

Deferred rent

28,642,973



68,842,692



10,802,921

Deferred revenue

361,901,369



314,472,488



49,347,596

Other long-term liabilities

115,862,713



132,046,925



20,721,044

Deferred tax liabilities

178,413,413



247,002,602



38,760,098

Unrecognized tax benefits

290,679,902



284,542,615



44,650,945

 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,845,029,834



2,597,768,821



407,646,616













Shareholders' equity:











Class A ordinary shares

222,587,070



222,587,070



34,928,768

Class B ordinary shares

115,534,210



115,534,210



18,129,839

Additional paid-in capital

1,149,280,404



1,151,384,306



180,677,323

Retained earnings

570,042,924



420,458,688



65,979,143

Accumulated other comprehensive income

45,586,647



39,089,244



6,133,955

Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders' equity

2,103,031,255



1,949,053,518



305,849,028













Non-controlling interests

146,893,428



185,242,026



29,068,516

Total shareholders' equity

2,249,924,683



2,134,295,544



334,917,544













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

4,094,954,517



4,732,064,365



742,564,160

 

 

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income





Quarter Ended



Year Ended



 December 31, 2020



 December 31, 2021



 December 31, 2021



 December 31, 2020



 December 31, 2021



 December 31, 2021



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$

Revenues























Leased-and-operated hotels

76,113,015



112,445,788



17,645,198



227,074,041



391,960,031



61,507,082

Franchised-and-managed hotels

207,222,721



184,749,925



28,991,295



677,480,818



774,359,348



121,513,879

Others

6,420,830



10,236,732



1,606,366



25,455,237



39,826,579



6,249,660

Total revenues

289,756,566



307,432,445



48,242,859



930,010,096



1,206,145,958



189,270,621

























Operating costs and expenses























Hotel operating costs

(99,817,161)



(191,912,281)



(30,115,225)



(392,522,306)



(651,376,905)



(102,215,250)

Selling and marketing expenses

(24,232,688)



(10,649,862)



(1,671,196)



(75,347,166)



(66,921,718)



(10,501,478)

General and administrative expenses

(50,885,097)



(72,474,197)



(11,372,783)



(172,557,554)



(268,252,836)



(42,094,724)

Other operating expenses

(98,341)



(30,485)



(4,783)



(1,731,405)



(4,937,625)



(774,821)

Total operating costs and expenses

(175,033,287)



(275,066,825)



(43,163,987)



(642,158,431)



(991,489,084)



(155,586,273)

























Other operating income

3,728,194



3,781,098



593,337



31,399,552



27,059,935



4,246,294

Income from operations 

118,451,473



36,146,718



5,672,209



319,251,217



241,716,809



37,930,642

























Interest income and other, net

25,072,336



14,894,610



2,337,289



72,934,212



59,974,418



9,411,295

Interest expense

(514,466)



(2,707,595)



(424,881)



(3,456,316)



(12,671,385)



(1,988,417)

Gains (losses) from investment in equity securities

(27,038,739)



(15,214,276)



(2,387,452)



(36,773,521)



11,929,538



1,872,005

Other income, net

1,779,000



8,322,668



1,306,008



2,296,981



11,818,559



1,854,590

Income before income taxes

117,749,604



41,442,125



6,503,173



354,252,573



312,767,939



49,080,115

























Income tax expense 

(38,060,701)



(12,266,354)



(1,924,858)



(110,459,202)



(105,313,904)



(16,526,050)

Income before share of gains in equity investees

79,688,903



29,175,771



4,578,315



243,793,371



207,454,035



32,554,065

























Share of gains in equity investees, net of tax 

(209,178)



(624,273)



(97,962)



909,364



382,874



60,081

Net income

79,479,725



28,551,498



4,480,353



244,702,735



207,836,909



32,614,146

























Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests

6,078,488



(2,616,666)



(410,612)



16,641,655



3,761,411



590,248

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 

85,558,213



25,934,832



4,069,741



261,344,390



211,598,320



33,204,394

























Net earnings per share























Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted

0.83



0.25



0.04



2.54



2.05



0.32

Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted

0.83



0.25



0.04



2.54



2.05



0.32

























Net earnings per ADS























Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted

0.83



0.25



0.04



2.54



2.05



0.32

Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted

0.83



0.25



0.04



2.54



2.05



0.32

























Weighted average shares outstanding























Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted

68,286,954



68,286,954



68,286,954



68,286,954



68,286,954



68,286,954

Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted

34,762,909



34,762,909



34,762,909



34,762,909



34,762,909



34,762,909

























Other comprehensive income, net of tax























Foreign currency translation adjustments

(18,663,525)



(6,398,752)



(1,004,104)



(19,714,207)



(6,497,403)



(1,019,584)

Comprehensive income, net of tax

60,816,200



22,152,746



3,476,249



224,988,528



201,339,506



31,594,562

























Comprehensive loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests

6,078,488



(2,616,666)



(410,612)



16,641,655



3,761,411



590,247

Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders

66,894,688



19,536,080



3,065,637



241,630,183



205,100,917



32,184,809

 

 

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





 Quarter Ended



Year Ended



 December 31, 2020



 December 31, 2021



 December 31, 2021



 December 31, 2020



 December 31, 2021



 December 31, 2021



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$

Operating activities:























Net income

79,479,725



28,551,498



4,480,353



244,702,735



207,836,909



32,614,146

























Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization 

15,801,122



36,374,869



5,708,011



65,869,971



98,110,657



15,395,703

Share of (gains) losses in equity method investments 

209,178



624,272



97,962



(909,364)



(382,874)



(60,081)

Gain from disposal of subsidiaries

(1,779,000)



3,609,755



566,449



(1,779,000)



118,443



18,586

Interest income 

(4,483,050)



(432,726)



(67,904)



(11,542,121)



(3,669,643)



(575,847)

Bad debt expense 

7,900,690



18,153,276



2,848,645



29,953,404



44,798,296



7,029,830

(Gains)losses from investments in equity securities

27,020,151



13,215,057



2,073,731



44,506,823



(11,929,538)



-1,872,005

(Gains) losses on disposal of property and equipment 

-



604,017



94,783







604,017



94,783

Foreign exchange (gains) losses

4,985,504



(3,067,177)



-481,307



4,723,948



(1,310,347)



(205,622)

Share-based compensation 

-



619,405



97,198



232,558



2,464,762



386,775

Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution or retained profits

(14,576,403)



-



-



-



-



-

























Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable 

14,567,549



6,029,230



946,118



(28,789,041)



(22,329,328)



(3,503,959)

Prepaid rent 

(5,367,732)



3,665,273



575,161



5,196,798



(1,857,100)



(291,420)

Inventories 

230,924



(37,664)



(5,910)



(1,281,009)



1,495,974



234,751

Amounts due from related parties 

193,653



(3,364,817)



(528,013)



10,329,181



(3,963,547)



(621,967)

Other current assets 

(15,613,220)



51,188,525



8,032,596



(18,807,170)



(60,345,478)



(9,469,520)

Other assets 

(4,022,768)



(31,054,726)



(4,873,164)



(19,680,102)



(49,214,290)



(7,722,796)

Accounts payable 

(2,941,115)



3,839,558



602,510



4,546,551



4,520,260



709,327

Amounts due to related parties 

1,206,655



4,416,205



692,999



(319,778)



6,332,374



993,688

Salary and welfare payable 

(864,348)



3,053,142



479,105



8,913,678



8,586,978



1,347,484

Deferred revenue 

(26,912,184)



(27,733,753)



(4,352,031)



(59,516,154)



(53,595,903)



(8,410,367)

Advance from customers 

2,297,569



13,590,894



2,132,708



(5,800,119)



5,468,230



858,085

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 

(2,091,191)



23,308,529



3,657,617



13,169,673



70,171,021



11,011,364

Income tax payable 

24,167,283



4,428,882



694,988



(6,354,794)



(16,099,883)



(2,526,423)

Unrecognized tax benefits 

15,330,247



-29,991,717



-4,706,355



29,038,185



(6,137,287)



(963,074)

Deferred rent 

2,214,208



12,631,176



1,982,107



6,997,755



40,770,544



6,397,788

Other long-term liabilities 

(7,153,657)



(5,162,255)



(810,070)



(5,549,798)



14,648,804



2,298,717

Deferred taxes 

2,953,072



74,237,689



11,649,513



(12,595,878)



85,883,087



13,476,930

Net cash provided by operating activities 

112,752,862



201,296,417



31,587,800



295,256,932



360,975,138



56,644,876

























Investing activities:























Purchases of property and equipment 

(43,353,048)



(90,716,702)



(14,235,430)



(111,929,994)



(341,715,516)



(53,622,621)

Purchases of intangible assets 

(878,818)



-



-



(887,893)



(201,746)



(31,658)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 

8,968



-



-



80,355



-



-

Payment for acquisition of minority equity

-



(150,000)



(23,538)



-



(1,018,387)



(159,807)

Acquisitions, net of cash received

(14,547,587)



(5,414,241)



(849,613)



(18,415,807)



(147,608,325)



(23,162,967)

Advances for acquisitions

(6,550,000)



-4,436,494



-696,183



(6,550,000)



-39,483,494



-6,195,822

Collection of acquisition advances

40,000



937,000



147,036



36,352,700



12,154,500



1,907,306

Advances for purchases of property and equipment

-



(14,456,878)



(2,268,600)



-



(219,346,261)



(34,420,215)

Repayment from advances for purchases of property and equipment

-



-



-



-



22,400,000



3,515,049

Purchases of short-term investments 

(58,296,194)



-178,266,887



-27,973,965



(206,596,401)



-378,189,081



-59,346,119

Proceeds from short-term investments 

45,983,050



136,842,693



21,473,605



453,434,366



536,383,232



84,170,234

Proceeds from sales of long-term time deposits

-



-



-



-



50,000,000



7,846,091

Increase of long-term time deposits

-



-



-



-30,000,000



(130,000,000)



(20,399,837)

Purchases of investments in equity securities

(65,829,314)



(8,940,000)



(1,402,881)



(65,829,314)



(8,940,000)



(1,402,881)

Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries

2,183,350



1,693,391



265,730



2,183,350



1,693,391



265,730

Proceeds from disposal of equity securities and dividends received from equity securities

64,792



72,697,479



11,407,821



198,976



284,004,591



44,566,518

Proceeds from disposal of euqity method investments

-



-



-



6,380,000



-



-

Loan to related parties

(223,590,000)



(320,326,394)



(50,266,200)



(528,356,500)



(604,618,943)



(94,877,907)

Repayment from related parties

242,740,000



157,518,000



24,718,011



539,996,179



307,933,500



48,321,486

Loan to third parties

(55,000,000)



(15,500,000)



(2,432,288)



(62,000,000)



(36,944,271)



(5,797,362)

Repayment of loan from third parties

-



17,570,000



2,757,116



-



55,127,367



8,650,687

Loan to franchisees

(13,060,194)



(35,040,000)



(5,498,541)



(218,821,974)



(423,399,028)



(66,440,547)

Repayment from franchisees

28,408,205



29,576,983



4,641,274



99,209,300



133,380,285



20,930,277

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 

(161,676,790)



(256,412,050)



(40,236,646)



(111,552,657)



(928,388,186)



(145,684,365)

























Financing activities:























Distribution to the shareholders

-



(320,253,160)



(50,254,710)



-



(320,253,160)



(50,254,710)

Loan from non controlling interest

9,148,249



6,897,050



1,082,298



20,585,804



9,689,903



1,520,557

Repayment of short-term borrowings 

(60,000,000)



(200,000,000)



(31,384,364)



(70,000,000)



(250,000,000)



(39,230,455)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings

150,000,000



668,000,000



104,823,777



160,000,000



808,000,000



126,792,832

Capital contribution from noncontrolling interest holders

681,000



(490,000)



(76,892)



6,943,589



8,191,000



1,285,347

Payment for contingent consideration









-



(2,001,521)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 

99,829,249



154,153,890



24,190,109



115,527,872



255,627,743



40,113,571

























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 

(6,781,751)



271,089



42,540



(7,664,261)



(1,344,197)



(210,934)

Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

44,123,570



99,309,346



15,583,803



291,567,886



(313,129,502)



(49,136,852)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

589,604,539



221,289,261



34,725,114



342,160,223



633,728,109



99,445,769

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 

633,728,109



320,598,607



50,308,917



633,728,109



320,598,609



50,308,918

 

 

 

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Quarter Ended



Year Ended



 December 31, 2020



 December 31, 2021



 December 31, 2021



 December 31, 2020



 December 31, 2021



 December 31, 2021



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$

Net income

79,479,725



28,551,498



4,480,353



244,702,735



207,836,909



32,614,146

























Deduct:























Other operating income

3,728,194



3,781,098



593,337



31,399,552



27,059,935



4,246,294

Interest income and other, net

25,072,336



14,894,610



2,337,289



72,934,212



59,974,418



9,411,295

Gains from investment in equity securities

-



-



-



45,440,136



11,929,538



1,872,005

Share of gain in equity investees, net of tax

-



-



-



1,118,542



382,874



60,081

Other income, net

1,779,000



8,322,668



1,306,008



2,296,981



11,818,559



1,854,590

























Add:























Other operating expenses

98,341



30,485



4,784



1,731,405



4,937,625



774,821

Income tax expense

38,060,701



12,266,354



1,924,859



110,459,202



105,313,904



16,526,050

Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax

209,178



624,273



97,962



209,178



-



-

Interest expense

514,466



2,707,595



424,881



3,456,316



12,671,385



1,988,417

Depreciation and amortization

15,801,122



36,374,868



5,708,011



65,869,971



98,110,656



15,395,703

Losses from investment in equity securities

27,038,739



15,214,276



2,387,452



82,213,657



-



-

Adjusted EBITDA(Non-GAAP)

130,622,742



68,770,974



10,791,666



355,453,041



317,705,156



49,854,871



























Quarter Ended



Year Ended



 December 31, 2020



 December 31, 2021



 December 31, 2021



 December 31, 2020



 December 31, 2021



 December 31, 2021



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$

Net income

79,479,725



28,551,498



4,480,353



244,702,735



207,836,909



32,614,146

























Deduct:























Government subsidies (net of 25% tax)

853,820



1,322,633



207,550



15,071,058



12,745,154



1,999,993

Gains from investment in equity securities  (net of 25% tax)

-



-



-



-



8,947,154



1,404,004

Other income  (net of 25% tax)

1,334,250



6,242,001



979,506



1,722,736



8,863,919



1,390,942

























Add:























Share-based compensation





619,405



97,198



232,558



2,464,762



386,775

Losses from investments in equity securities  (net of  25% tax)

25,784,922



11,410,707



1,790,589



41,786,009



-



-

One-time  fees and expense

6,264,115



2,857,008



448,327



19,604,565



24,568,935



3,855,402

Asset impairment/Accrued bad debt









-







4,523,574



709,847

 Core net income(Non-GAAP)

109,340,692



35,873,984



5,629,411



289,532,073



208,837,953



32,771,232

























Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP)























Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted

1.06



0.34



0.05



2.81



2.02



0.32

Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted

1.06



0.34



0.05



2.81



2.02



0.32

 

Operational Data  



2020 Q4

2021Q4

Total hotels in operation:

4,340

4,659

  Leased and owned hotels

40

66

  Franchised hotels

4,300

4,593

Total hotel rooms in operation

315,335

337,153

  Leased and owned hotels

4,888

7,064

  Franchised hotels

310,447

330,089

Number of cities

345

367















Quarter Ended

2020 Q4

2021Q4

 Occupancy rate (as a percentage)





 Leased-and-owned hotels

71.0%

60.9%

 Franchised hotels

76.8%

69.5%

 Blended

76.7%

69.2%

 Average daily rate (in RMB)





 Leased-and-owned hotels

190

224

 Franchised hotels

162

168

 Blended

162

170

RevPAR (in RMB)





 Leased-and-owned hotels

135

136

 Franchised hotels

124

117

 Blended

124

117









Year Ended

2020

2021

 Occupancy rate (as a percentage)





 Leased-and-owned hotels

57.8%

63.4%

 Franchised hotels

68.9%

71.3%

 Blended

68.7%

71.1%

 Average daily rate (in RMB)





 Leased-and-owned hotels

179

213

 Franchised hotels

152

163

 Blended

152

164

RevPAR (in RMB)





 Leased-and-owned hotels

104

135

 Franchised hotels

105

116

 Blended

105

116

 



Number of Hotels in Operation

Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation



2020 Q4

2021Q4

2020 Q4

2021Q4

Luxury

23

33

4,749

6,265

Argyle

23

33

4,749

6,265

 Mid-to-up-scale

360

519

32,337

47,666

 GreenTree Eastern

151

204

15,653

22,246

 Deepsleep Hotel

3

6

221

417

 Gem

35

46

3,202

4,173

 Gya

42

62

3,572

5,302

 Vx

33

79

2,681

7,021

Ausotel

13

18

1,666

2,237

Urban Garden and others

83

104

5,342

6,270

 Mid-scale

2,786

2,932

225,069

230,750

 GreenTree Inn

2,163

2,169

181,295

178,849

 GT Alliance

374

515

28,560

36,802

 GreenTree Apartment

13

16

862

1,098

Vatica 

121

112

8,749

8,115

City 118 Selected and others

115

120

5,603

5,886

 Economy hotels

1171

1,175

53,180

52,472

Shell

620

650

26,784

28,196

City 118 and others

551

525

26396

24,276

Total

4,340

4,659

315,335

337,153

 

1  The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB")into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.3726 on December 31, 2021 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20220103/

2  Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, share of loss in equity investees, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization and losses from investment in equity securities but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the abovementioned definition.

3  Core net income is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax), one-time fees and expense and asset impairment/accrued bad debt but excludes government subsidies (net of 25% tax), gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax), and other income (net of 25% tax).

4  Tier 1 Cities refers to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou; Tier 2 Cities refers to the 32 major cities, other than Tier 1 Cities, including provincial capitals, administrative capitals of autonomous regions, direct-controlled municipalities and other major cities designated as municipalities with independent planning by the State Council.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greentree-hospitality-group-ltd-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-301545613.html

