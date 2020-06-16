GREENVILLE, S.C., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenville Area Development Corporation (GADC), has announced the addition of Fox Hill Business Park -- the county's first major Class A business and industrial park in years – as it celebrated 2019's strong job creation and capital investment.
Greenville County, S.C. announced 2019 capital investment of $401.8 million, along with 2,178 new high-paying jobs, with mean wages well above South Carolina averages. Those metrics rank 2019 as among the County's best years ever.
The highlight of the meeting was the announcement of Fox Hill Business Park, located on 172 acres in the City of Fountain Inn and being brought to life by Sudler Companies, a family- and veteran-owned and operated development firm based in Chatham, New Jersey.
"Until today, and despite a well-earned reputation as one of America's leading destinations for business and industry growth and success, Greenville has not announced a new Class A business park in years," stated GADC President and CEO Mark Farris. "Coupled with the expanded inventory of sites and speculative buildings we can offer, Fox Hill will help ensure continuing energy among new and expanding corporate citizens looking to grow in Greenville."
After extensive review, an ideal tract totaling 172 acres capable of accommodating up to 2.5 million square feet of manufacturing or distribution space was identified.
"With an eye towards high quality property development, we ultimately selected The Sudler Companies, a highly respected leader in American real estate development for more than a century, as the optimal partner to develop Greenville County's new Business Park," said Mr. Farris.
Fox Hill Business Park features immediate access to I-385, I-85, the Inland Port, and Greenville Spartanburg International Airport. A short drive to the Port of Charleston, it offers easy access to the booming Southeast's hubs of industry and commerce.
Sudler Companies is a vertically integrated development firm that includes construction and property management departments and owns and manages over 9 million square feet of commercial real estate across America.
Since its founding in mid-2001, the GADC team's efforts have resulted in the announcement of more than 29,000 new jobs and in excess of $5.3 billion in capital investment in Greenville County. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.