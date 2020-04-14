NEWARK, Del., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighty-five percent of online shoppers start their online purchase journeys at a marketplace whether they have a product in mind for purchase or not. Business buyers want the same level of ease and comparison and Greenwing Technology, a leading supplier e-Procurement solution provider and Episerver, the customer-centric digital experience company, have made it possible through Greenwing's Punchout Catalog Connector on Episerver App Marketplace. Following Episerver's December 2019 acquisition of B2B commerce leader Insite Software, Greenwing becomes the first Insite partner to enter the marketplace.
"We're excited to be working with Insite and Episerver and to be first Insite App on Episerver App Marketplace. Organizations using e-Procurement have a wide range of requirements and now Insite users can simplify their integrations by leveraging the Greenwing Punchout Catalog Connector," said Jeremy Friedman, COO of Greenwing Technology.
Greenwing's Punchout Catalog Connector for Insite, an Episerver company, will empower organizations to connect with their customers using e-Procurement systems and provide both punchout catalog and cXML ordering capabilities. To be able to participate in the program for the Episerver App Marketplace, Greenwing's Punchout Catalog Connector had to pass strict design, quality, verification, compliance and support standards to ensure impeccable integrations for purchasers seeking quick extensibility in the form of B2C-like shopping.
"Now more than ever, business users need to extend their current technology stack to make them work harder for them," said Karen Chastain, senior director of global alliances at Episerver. "The Punchout Catalog Connector is a tremendous value add to the Episerver and Insite ecosystem and a powerful way to plug in punchout catalog connectivity and use it to go grow your business."
As an app for Insite Commerce, Greenwing's Punchout Catalog Connector meets business demand for punchout catalogs while also bringing cXML purchase order and invoicing options.
Episerver tests each new application or add on for functionality, security and user-interface; ongoing support is held with Greenwing Technology. For more information about the app, visit https://marketplace.episerver.com/apps/greenwing/punchout-catalog-connector-for-insite-commerce/.
About Greenwing Technology
Greenwing Technology helps organizations develop B2B punchout catalogs, hosted catalogs, electronic purchase order and invoicing to connect with over 100 e-Procurement platforms. With over 15 years of e-Procurement and punchout experience Greenwing works with clients worldwide to power supply-side e-Procurement solutions. To learn more visit www.greenwingtechnology.com
About Episerver
Episerver empowers businesses to scale through the most customer-centric approach to digital experiences. Its Customer-Centric Digital Experience Platform™ features best-in-class content management and robust commerce, both backed by AI powered data and personalization solutions. The platform has consistently earned industry, analyst and media recognition for its vision, capabilities and customer commitment. Episerver's 900+ partners and 825+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 8,000 customers enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at www.episerver.com
Contacts:
Jeremy Friedman
jfriedman@greenwingtechnology.com
302-295-5690
Rachel Teitt Gill
Director, Brand Communications
+1 740-815-1588
rachel.teitt@episerver.com
Amberly Dressler
Manager, Brand Communications
+1 714 851 5794
amberly.dressler@episerver.com