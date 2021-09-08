FAIRFIELD, N.J., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce that Greg Cholmondeley has joined the company as Director of the Production Workflow Software Service. In his role, Cholmondeley will be responsible for conducting market research, market forecasting, custom consulting projects, strategy and planning engagements as well as creating editorial content and reports pertaining to production workflow.
Prior to joining Keypoint Intelligence, Greg served as President at PRINTelligence Consulting where he provided reviews, analysis, and research for digital production printing workflow automation software and best practices. Cholmondeley's career spans over 35 years as an accomplished product and printing industry marketing executive where he translated business needs into product definitions and taught clients how to leverage product functionality as understandable and meaningful, business solution benefits.
"We're excited to welcome Greg to our specialized team of subject matter experts," stated Carl Doty, Vice President and Chief Analyst of the strategy and products group. "His extensive industry experience and deep expertise on workflow automation solutions make him a valuable asset to our team, and to Keypoint Intelligence clients."
"I'm looking forward to joining Keypoint Intelligence's group of industry experts and sharing my knowledge and expertise in production printing technologies and workflow and business automation software," added Cholmondeley.
Greg's areas of expertise include:
- Market Analysis
- Product Assessments
- Market Surveys
- Analytical Sales Tools, Presentation Sales Tools
- Sales Training, Video & Written Case Studies
Greg is a frequent keynote speaker at industry events and is the author of various publications ranging from high-technology suspense novels to historical fiction, to children's books. He holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Rochester, and Strategic Market Management from Harvard Business School.
For more information about the Production Workflow Software Service, click here, or contact sales@keypointintelligence.com.
About Keypoint Intelligence
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational efficiency improvements to increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding our offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
Media Contact
Donna O'Malley, Keypoint Intelligence, 7816162100, donna.omalley@keypointintelligence.com
SOURCE Keypoint Intelligence