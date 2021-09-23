TITUSVILLE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GenH2, a leading developer of hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announced today that the company has named Greg Gosnell as its President. In this role, he will lead GenH2's development strategies and work with strategic partners and customers in creating implementation roadmaps to deploy GenH2 hydrogen infrastructure technology.
Gosnell will also ensure that GenH2 meets all the needs of the company's partners and customers for hydrogen production, liquefaction, storage and dispensing. Within GenH2, Gosnell will oversee and engage in key initiatives related to finance, marketing, strategic planning and operations.
"Throughout my career, I have made it a priority to maintain awareness of market trends and how they might impact our customers," said Gosnell. "Today's hydrogen economy demands safe, reliable and efficient solutions with the flexibility to satisfy a variety of end-use cases. My objective as President at GenH2 is to ensure that our solutions and delivery capabilities are aligned with the needs of our customers, and to foster a culture that our world-class employees are proud to be part of."
Gosnell has over three decades of experience in senior leadership positions providing strategic technology and business solutions, with a focus on strategic planning, business development, product and service management, operations and service delivery. Over the course of his career, Gosnell has gained significant experience in large project planning and delivery, process improvement, strategic consulting and large account management.
Gosnell previously held senior level positions, including Chief Operating Officer and President, in industries such as financial services, energy, health care, retail, transportation and government. Gosnell earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geophysics from Colorado State University-Pueblo.
About GenH2
GenH2 is an industry leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology company was founded by Cody Bateman, who is widely recognized as a visionary and expert in this industry. The GenH2 team includes former NASA researchers and developers who possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and producing hydrogen solutions. At GenH2, they are focused on the mass production of infrastructure solutions necessary for the transition to a clean energy economy. GenH2 technology will allow safe onsite production and storage of clean liquid hydrogen, making the product accessible for everyday use. GenH2's innovative approaches include end-to-end filling station solutions to make clean hydrogen on site with zero CO2 emissions; the company has plans to deliver its product to hundreds of locations across the country in the coming years. Learn more about GenH2 at http://www.DiscoverHydrogen.com.
