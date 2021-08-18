CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Network Connex, a leader in building and maintaining critical digital infrastructure services for some of the world's leading wireless, fiber, data center, cloud, and cable companies, is pleased to announce that Greg Spraetz has been chosen to serve as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer. His role will include leading the Sales and Marketing efforts for Network Connex and all owned operating companies.
"I am very excited to have this opportunity to leverage my years of industry experience and leadership to help drive profitable growth and execute on the strategies and plan for the combined companies. Network Connex has a very focused market approach and a very attractive value proposition for the customers and markets we serve with a solid team with long proven success," says Greg Spraetz.
Greg joins Network Connex with 25 years of sales, marketing, and operational leadership experience across the enterprise, wholesale, data center, fiber services, cable, and wireless service providers. Most recently, Greg was employed by ExteNet Systems, where he was the Senior Vice President and General Manager, with overall responsibility for the indoor and real estate business unit operations. Prior to ExteNet Systems, he was the EVP of Sales and Marketing at Conterra Broadband Services. In addition, he held various management positions at Level 3 Communications and Global Crossing. Greg has a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management with a concentration in Systems Analysis from Miami University of Ohio.
"Greg Spraetz's vast experience in leadership and innovation aligns with Network Connex's vision to be a communications infrastructure services company with unmatched capabilities, market presence, and the geographical footprint to meet the needs of today's networking operators and build for tomorrow," says Jim Estes, Chief Executive Officer.
Network Connex has a presence in all 50 states, Canada, and ten countries in Europe. In addition to their 29 office locations, Network Connex has traveling teams that cover North America and Europe. Their clients include wireless service providers, network service providers, cable MSO's, data center operators, hyperscale cloud companies, and Fortune 500 enterprises.
Connect with Greg Spraetz on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/greg-spraetz-60b5751/
About Network Connex
Network Connex, through our operating companies, provides network design and implementation services for some of the world's most sophisticated networking and data infrastructure companies. Our clients include wireless service providers, network service providers, cable MSO's, data center operators, hyperscale cloud companies, and Fortune 500 enterprises. Through our operating companies, we self-perform a variety of engineering, design, deployment, and maintenance services in the communications infrastructure space. Our experienced employees perform the most technically demanding work on schedule to the highest quality, safety, and data security standards. Whether it's a single service request, large project, or national program, Network Connex has the capabilities to provide superior results through rapid response, quality, knowledge, and innovation.
Network Connex's vision is to be a communications infrastructure services company with unmatched capabilities, market presence, and geographical footprint to meet the needs of today's network operators and to build for tomorrow. Our unique combination of wireless, fiber, data center and cable network service capabilities across major US and European markets allow us to service our customers in a truly unique manner.
To contact Network Connex, email info@networkconnex.com or call 888-346-2591.
More information can be found at Network Connex company websites: https://www.networkconnex.com/ http://www.ntitech.com http://verticom.net http://ccsinetworks.com http://fairhavenllc.com https://www.advantageengineers.com/
Follow Network Connex on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/networkconnex/
