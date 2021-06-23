CLEVELAND, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Gregg Zaun Baseball Academy and The Gregg Zaun Foundation say farewell and thank you to Canada for fifteen great years by offering a free 3-minute video covering the basics of a baseball swing.
"No gimmicks from guys who have never seen the inside of an MLB batter's box", says Zaun. "Just a quality lesson in how to create a level swing and set yourself up for success."
Gregg Zaun started his foundation in order to give back to the community and he felt as if it was only right to say goodbye to it by making this video available to everyone. While short in length, the video aims to provide sound advice that will improve a baseball swing.
Currently, Gregg and his team are determining the best method to release the training video to the public. As more progress is made, we will disseminate the information on how to access them.
