DALLAS, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GridLiance, an independent electric transmission utility company, today announced the following key executive promotions to support the company's next stages of growth. Justin M. Campbell has been named executive vice president, chief development officer; Alison Zimlich has been named executive vice president, chief financial officer; Michael Landgraf has been named vice president, corporate development and president, GridLiance West; and, Joe Loner has been named vice president, finance and treasurer.
"This is an exciting time for GridLiance as we continue to expand our footprint and execute our strategic business plan. These well-deserved promotions are a testament to Justin's and Alison's work to support those efforts as members of the executive leadership team. I am also excited to recognize Joe and Michael for their contributions to the company," said Calvin Crowder, president and CEO of GridLiance. "All have made vital contributions to our organization in areas that are critical to our continued growth and success."
Campbell joined the company as president of GridLiance West, the company's subsidiary with assets in the California Independent System Operator region, in May 2017. He assumed the additional role of senior vice president, chief development officer in November 2017. Since that time, he has been instrumental in overseeing the company's growth initiatives, including asset acquisitions, joint development arrangements, and transmission planning.
In his new role, Landgraf succeeds Campbell as president of GridLiance West. Landgraf, who joined GridLiance in 2019 as a director of corporate development, will oversee GridLiance West's operational and financial performance and transmission development. Under Landgraf's leadership, GridLiance will continue to promote common sense transmission infrastructure development necessary for continued renewable energy development in Southern Nevada and required for California to achieve its greenhouse gas reduction targets.
In her expanded role, Zimlich will oversee GridLiance's enterprise risk management and compliance functions and continue to manage the finance, accounting and human resources departments for GridLiance. Zimlich joined GridLiance in November 2017 as senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer.
Loner succeeds Zimlich as treasurer of the company. He joined GridLiance as vice president, finance in April 2018. In his expanded role as treasurer, Loner will be responsible for debt financings, tax structuring and compliance and treasury operations.
"Justin has demonstrated strong leadership in helping the company focus on our growth initiatives and leading our transmission planning effort, while Michael's success in business development has prepared him well to execute on our business strategy in the West," Crowder added. "In finance, Alison has been a tremendous asset to the organization, securing investment-grade credit ratings, $250 million in debt financing to fund GridLiance's growth and building out our finance department. Joe has been a strong partner to Alison and has excelled in leading our financial planning and analysis function and played a significant role in executing the company's financings and establishing its investment-grade credit ratings."
About GridLiance
GridLiance is an independent electric transmission utility holding company. GridLiance collaborates with rural electric cooperatives, municipal utilities, joint action agencies and others to plan for the future of the grid, invest in necessary electric infrastructure and implement strategies to improve system reliability and resiliency and reduce overall costs to customers. Based in Dallas, GridLiance operates over 600 miles of transmission lines and related substation facilities in Illinois, Missouri, Nevada and Oklahoma. GridLiance is a portfolio company of Blackstone Energy Partners, an affiliate of Blackstone (NYSE: BX), a leading energy infrastructure investor. For more information about GridLiance, visit gridliance.com.