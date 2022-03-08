NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
The shift toward cleaner energy infrastructure means big changes for how commercial energy consumers, like restaurants, interact with utilities. GridPoint CEO Mark Danzenbaker will present at the RFMA 2022 Annual Conference and deliver valuable insight on how the restaurant industry can leverage behind-the-meter energy efficiency and demand response (DR) technology to support grid modernization and be a leader in sustainability. In addition to taking advantage of incentives offered by utilities, smart building technology reduces energy consumption and costs, allows commercial businesses to support the grid during times of need, and reduces harmful GHG emissions.
Mark will discuss how climate change, the transition to renewables and electrification trends are causing major disruptions, impacting energy reliability and costs for restaurants. Attendees will also learn how Walgreens, an early adopter of commercial DR, implements this technology to support the grid in times of emergency, like the 2020 California blackouts.
WHO
Mark Danzenbaker, CEO, GridPoint
Mark Danzenbaker is the CEO of GridPoint, a leader in building energy management and optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and drives grid modernization. Danzenbaker joined GridPoint in 2009 and has served in several leadership positions, including senior vice president of sales, marketing and product management, before being named CEO in 2016.
In his role as CEO, Danzenbaker drives GridPoint's efforts to accelerate the world's transition to a sustainable energy future by creating a network of smart, efficient, grid-interactive buildings. Working with commercial buildings, utilities and technology partners, Danzenbaker leads the GridPoint team to support grid modernization and focus on making buildings smarter through advanced controls, monitoring and reporting, intelligent automation and machine learning. To date, GridPoint has saved its customers many hundreds of millions of dollars in energy costs, reduced billions of kWh in electricity, and eliminated billions of lbs. of carbon emissions. In 2022, Gridpoint received a major strategic investment by Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Sustainable Investing Group and Shell Ventures, the global corporate venture capital arm of Shell.
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Mon., Mar. 14, 2022
Time: 3:30pm - 4:15pm CT
Location: Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville, TN 37203, Level 2, Room #209 A
To learn more about this event, please visit: https://www.rfmaannualconference.com/2022/Public/SessionDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&SessionID=96&SessionDateID=11
About GridPoint
GridPoint is a leader in energy efficiency and demand management solutions that are transforming the way commercial businesses use energy. GridPoint's data-driven platform connects the energy grid with the built environment and behind-the-meter distributed energy resources, enabling multi-directional communication and the ability to balance energy and sustainability goals for both businesses and the grid at the same time. Gridpoint's technology is installed at 15,000+ sites nationwide across all types of commercial facilities and industries and leverages controls, automation and machine learning to deliver unprecedented visibility and insight into the complexities of building operations and management. By uncovering a building's potential for energy efficiency and optimizing its management, Gridpoint's data-driven platform reduces energy costs, maximizes decarbonization, detects actionable facility insights and strengthens resiliency – building by building. Networked together, GridPoint intelligent buildings aggregate the reliable, precise and instantaneous capacity increasingly required by utilities and grid operators. Providing the infrastructure necessary to transform commercial buildings into reliable grid resources, GridPoint is driving grid modernization and accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future, today. For more information, visit https://www.gridpoint.com.
