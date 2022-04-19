Andrew Hammen will share expert insight on leveraging Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) and Grid-Interactive Efficient Buildings (GEBs) to stabilize California's electrical grid and increase decarbonization efforts
LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California's electric grid faces an increasing amount of strain due to rising electricity demand, severe weather events and the impacts of climate change. Andrew Hammen, vice president, utility solutions at GridPoint, will participate in a panel discussion at the California Efficiency + Demand Management (the Council) Spring Symposium and share valuable insight on leveraging DERs as a solution to stabilize the state's electrical grid. Hammen will discuss building automation and controls technology that is available today and making a significant impact toward grid resiliency and a sustainable energy future.
WHO
Andrew Hammen, vice president, utility solutions, GridPoint
Andrew Hammen is the vice president of utility solutions at GridPoint, a leader in building energy management and optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and drives grid modernization. He is a seasoned executive in the energy industry with over 15 years of experience and has played an active role in driving North America's transition to a distributed energy future. At GridPoint, Hammen is responsible for developing the next generation of integrated energy efficiency and demand response programs and commercializing smart building and flexible capacity solutions for leading utilities and commercial customers across North America.
Prior to joining GridPoint in 2018, Hammen served in executive and management roles for solar, cleantech, and wind energy companies, including NRG Energy where he was the director of west coast sales for the NRG Home Solar division. In addition, Hammen has led regional and national sales and business development for Northern Power Systems, Baker Home Energy, and Flex Living, the residential solar and home energy management/home automation division of Flex, a Fortune 500 company.
WHEN & WHERE
Session #2: Moving Forward with DERs to Ensure California's Grid Resiliency
Date: Thurs., Apr. 21, 2022
Time: 2:45 - 3:45 PM, PT
Location: City Club LA, Hollywood Room, Los Angeles, CA
For more information on this event, please visit: https://cedmc.org/events/spring-symposium/
To register for this event, please visit: https://whova.com/portal/registration/sprin6_202204/
ABOUT GRIDPOINT
GridPoint is a leader in building energy management and optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and drives grid modernization. GridPoint's data-driven platform connects energy grids with the built environment and behind-the-meter distributed energy resources, enabling the ability to optimize energy and sustainability goals for businesses and the grid at the same time. GridPoint's technology platform is deployed in 15,000+ commercial buildings across multiple industries. Leveraging data analytics, intelligent automation and machine learning to deliver unprecedented visibility into complex building operations, GridPoint reduces energy costs, maximizes decarbonization, provides actionable facility insights, and strengthens resiliency – building by building. Networked together, buildings with GridPoint IntelligenceTM aggregate the reliable, precise and instantaneous capacity that energy grids increasingly require. GridPoint's intelligent energy network of buildings is driving grid modernization and accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, visit https://www.gridpoint.com/.
