GridPoint expands executive leadership to deepen technology expertise and support continued growth
RESTON, Va., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GridPoint, a leader in building energy management and optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and drives grid modernization, today announced two new executive team members, a chief technology officer (CTO) and a chief revenue officer (CRO), to support continued growth.
Mike Ratliff, CTO, will oversee software, hardware and firmware as well as product strategy and IT to ensure alignment in an evolving technology space. Joining GridPoint with over 30 years of technology management experience, Ratliff has designed electrical solutions for grid distribution, including platform software development, hardware and firmware team integration, and re-platforming and commercializing utility-directed distributed energy resource management systems. Previously, Ratliff served as CTO of Comverge and Enbala, and as senior vice president of Utility Solutions for CPower.
Andy Brabender, CRO, is set to lead company growth and profitability through strategic sales efforts and a culture built on transparency, teamwork and accountability. Brabender joins GridPoint with 15 years of experience driving go-to-market teams covering enterprise, mid-market, inside and channel sales, solutions architecture, solutions consulting, marketing and customer success across technology-linked facilities management companies. Prior to GridPoint, Brabender served as executive vice president of Sales and Customer Success at ServiceChannel and CRO at SMS Assist.
"Mike and Andy not only strengthen our technical and business expertise in the energy transition sector, they also bring strategic foresight as we scale to address rapidly increasing demand for sustainability solutions among commercial businesses," said Mark Danzenbaker, CEO of GridPoint. "With the addition of Mike and Andy, GridPoint will drive greater value for our customers and continue to help the grid evolve toward a greener energy future."
GridPoint recently announced a new investment from Goldman Sachs and Shell Ventures for $75 million as well as new metrics reporting more than $100 million in energy cost savings and 1.4 billion pounds of carbon emissions avoided from total customer impacts in 2021.
GridPoint is a leader in building energy management and optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and drives grid modernization. GridPoint's data-driven platform connects energy grids with the built environment and behind-the-meter distributed energy resources, enabling the ability to optimize energy and sustainability goals for businesses and the grid at the same time. GridPoint's technology platform is deployed in 15,000+ commercial buildings across multiple industries. Leveraging data analytics, intelligent automation and machine learning to deliver unprecedented visibility into complex building operations, GridPoint reduces energy costs, maximizes decarbonization, provides actionable facility insights and strengthens resiliency – building by building. Networked together, buildings with GridPoint IntelligenceTM aggregate the reliable, precise and instantaneous capacity that energy grids increasingly require. GridPoint's intelligent energy network of buildings is driving grid modernization and accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, visit gridpoint.com.
