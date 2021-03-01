SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Griffin Funding, a San Diego-based mortgage company is now offering its services in Maryland. Griffin Funding is known for its expertise in VA Mortgages and Refinancing for Veterans and will act as a licensed mortgage lender and broker in the state of Maryland.
"Maryland offers lovely communities and homes that are attracting more and more people from Washington D.C. during the Coronavirus pandemic. The remote workforce and retirees are looking to move to states like Maryland with more room and better affordability. This area also has a high population of veterans, and one of our main focuses is helping veterans actualize their dream of owning a home," says Griffin Funding CEO Bill Lyons. "Unlike most banks that only offer a few products, we partner with over 40 different banks, lenders, private equity funds, and investors nationwide and offer a large range of products. We have the ability, flexibility, and relationships with different money sources, that enable us to find the right loan that fits your unique situation."
Griffin Funding will serve the entire state of Maryland, focusing on three of its specialties:
*VA Purchase Home Loans for Veterans
Griffin Funding's team of VA specialists prepare a comprehensive analysis for each client. Griffin has a great track record of working directly off guidelines from the VA loan handbook, with fewer overlays or restrictions than most mortgage companies.
*VA Streamline Refinance Home Loan
A VA IRRRL (interest rate reduction refinance loan) is a refinanced mortgage that replaces your current VA home loan. A VA IRRRL is also commonly referred to as a VA streamline refinance. This mortgage program is backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), just like an original VA home loan but with a new lower rate.
*VA Cash Out Refinance Loan
A VA cash-out refinance loan is a type of loan backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Like other refinancing loans, a VA cash-out refinance allows you to replace your current mortgage. By taking the equity in your home and turning it into cash, you can use that money to help settle other debts and improve your financial situation, cover emergency expenses, or make improvements to your home.
Founded in 2013, Griffin Funding currently operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Texas, Tennessee and Washington. Griffin Funding will serve Maryland from its main corporate headquarters in San Diego.
About Griffin Funding
Griffin Funding's mission to serve its customers with honesty, integrity, and competence is fulfilled each day it provides veterans and their families with the lowest interest rates and closing costs possible. Through Griffin Funding's wide selection of loan services, the company offers 5-star customer service and competitive rates in minutes. Its loan specialists take a customized approach to each client, striving to understand and meet individual needs and looking ahead to create long-term plans for the future. For more information on Griffin Funding, visit Griffinfunding.com. NMLS License No. 1120111, MD: Mortgage Lender License 06-24746
