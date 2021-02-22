SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Griffin Funding, a San Diego-based mortgage company, is taking on 2021 with a new COO Evan Kidwell who knows how to grow a company the right way. Kidwell has been in the mortgage and real estate industry for more than six years specializing in operations and team management. After joining Griffin Funding a year and a half ago, Kidwell has proven to be the "yin" to CEO Bill Lyon's "yang".
"Part of the reason Bill and I work so well together is that he is a visionary, I am the integrator and we both believe that we work for our team," says Kidwell. "Every day we aim to better our employees' careers and personal lives. By making sure our team feels appreciated and has the resources, we in turn ensure they give the best five-star service to our clients."
Griffin Funding offers multiple programs to provide professional training, such as MBA training courses, so its employees can get certification on multiple products. Griffin also promotes time for self-care by reimbursing each team member's Peloton app as part of its effort to build a culture of the three C's— Connected, Conscious and Compassion.
"It is very easy to get busy, bored, burned out, disconnected, alone and isolated in a hybrid work model. Evan and I are here to ensure every team member feels connected and like they belong," says Lyons.
The lender also ensures that its employees are heard through monthly and quarterly surveys, with a blend of anonymity and transparency to ensure quality feedback. The company's latest survey aligns with one of Griffin Funding's main missions — to help the community — by asking its team if they think they can grow and make a positive impact in the community.
"Revenue and profit are important but team and community impact are our primary focus," says Kidwell.
Part of Griffin Funding's community effort focuses on veterans. With VA loans being a primary part of Griffin Funding's business, the lender is dedicated to helping veterans in many ways, such as:
- Connecting rescue dogs with veterans through Shelter to Soldier,
- Creating a veteran outreach coordinator position to help offer support services to veterans,
- and hiring more veterans.
"I have dedicated my career to helping veterans and with Kidwell on board as COO making our team even stronger, I see us making an even bigger impact in 2021 than ever before," says Lyons.
Founded in 2013, Griffin Funding currently operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas and Washington. Griffin Funding plans to expand to seven more states for a total of sixteen states in 2021.
Griffin Funding's mission to serve its customers with honesty, integrity, and competence is fulfilled each day it provides veterans and their families with the lowest interest rates and closing costs possible. Through Griffin Funding's wide selection of loan services, the company offers 5-star customer service and competitive rates in minutes. Its loan specialists take a customized approach to each client, striving to understand and meet individual needs and looking ahead to create long-term plans for the future. For more information on Griffin Funding, visit https://griffinfunding.com.
