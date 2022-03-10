SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GroGuru and FieldWise have signed an application program interface (API) access agreement, which gives GroGuru access to data from FieldWise connected devices on irrigation monitoring sites when end customers grant permission to GroGuru to access their information and data.
GroGuru is all about strategic water management for commercial farmers. GroGuru helps farmers make more money by increasing crop yield and more efficiently using water and other scarce resources in a sustainable way. GroGuru has a strategy to partner with market leading providers of field telemetry that connects famers' fields that contain soil monitoring sensors to the Cloud. FieldWise believes in empowering farmers to do their life's work by providing innovative and sustainable technology. The result is lowered costs and increased efficiency in the field, while substantially lowering the waste caused by obsolete hardware and inferior systems.
"This partnership allows for another option for growers to make use of their existing hardware solutions and expand on their options by allowing access to GroGuru® InSites," said Patrick Henry, president and CEO of GroGuru. "We are extremely excited to partner with FieldWise, a market leader in deployment of center-pivot irrigation control monitors, pump/flow monitors, tank monitors, bin fan monitors, weather stations and soil monitoring."
"Adding GroGuru as an API partners gives FieldWise the opportunity to offer a leading Ai-enabled SaaS solution to our customers," said Brian Klawinski, president and CEO of FieldWise. "We are looking forward to working with the GroGuru team to expand both of our market footprints."
About GroGuru
GroGuru, Inc. is a privately held company based in San Diego, CA, founded in 2014. GroGuru supplies precision soil and irrigation monitoring and management systems to the commercial agriculture industry. GroGuru is all about strategic irrigation management, helping farmers make more money by increasing crop yield and more efficiently using water in a sustainable way.
GroGuru has a patented wireless underground system (WUGS) for soil monitoring, an AI-based recommendation engine in the Cloud, and an intuitive farmer-friendly user interface that farmers can access on their tablet, computer or mobile device. GroGuru sells an innovative hardware-enabled subscription-based solution to farmers that enables optimal irrigation, as well as a software as a service (SaaS) marketed as GroGuru® InSites.
GroGuru's patented WUGS technology enables a permanent installation of soil sensors, even in annual field crops. GroGuru has been a part of the OCTANE LaunchPad, EvoNexus, AgLaunch, the Yield Lab, SVG-Thrive and Plug & Play AgTech accelerator programs.
About FieldWise
FieldWise is a family-based technology provider established in 2008 that specializes in telemetry for agriculture. Over the years, we've built our reputation by providing exceptional products and service to our customers and dealers world-wide.
We are the only pivot monitor manufacturer with a significant deployment that operates independently of any pivot manufacturer. Our products and future products will continue to work with virtually every pivot made.
At FieldWise, we're proud of our unique position in our industry, and remain inspired and committed to creating sustainable cutting-edge technology at affordable prices.
