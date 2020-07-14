FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Groome Industrial Service Group has announced that the company has joined the Exchangium community. Exchangium is a wholly-owned product of Siemens Energy.
Launched in 2017, Exchangium is for buyers and sellers focused on products and services for the power industry including gas, steam, wind and hydro turbines, and provides the energy industry with a secure, community-oriented environment to buy and sell new and used parts and equipment. It is unique in providing a one-stop shop approach through the addition of services, labor, classified advertising and partners offering specialty products and services.
All Exchangium members are reviewed and approved based on restrictions related to export control and regulatory compliance. Siemens Energy sponsors the platform and notable member companies include: BP, Calpine, Emerson, EthosEnergy, Siemens Gamesa, Engie, Groome Industrial Service Group, Entergy, Tata Power, AP+M, Associated Electric Cooperative Inc, ExxonMobil and Duke Energy. As of June of this year, more than 2,300 companies hold memberships.
Jeff Bause, CEO of Groome, shared his thoughts about this new affiliation. "Our team works to provide as much value as we can within the power generation industry, and Exchangium provides an outstanding way to connect members in order to better achieve this goal. We look forward to developing new relationships as we continue to deliver innovative services at reasonable prices to power providers across the country."
About Groome Industrial Service Group
For more than 50 years, Groome Industrial Service Group has provided specialty maintenance services nationwide for several industrial markets, including HRSG Maintenance Services, Refinery Maintenance Service, Surface Preparations & Coatings Services, Industrial Cleaning & Support Services, and Door & Mechanical Services. The company focuses on safety first and foremost, and also is recognized for its attention to detail, dedicated project management and straight-forward communication. The Groome team is known to provide quality, innovative services at a reasonable price.
More information: www.groomeindustrial.com or (800) 505-6100.
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/groome-industrial-service-group
Twitter: www.twitter.com/groupgroome
Facebook: www.facebook.com/GroomeIndustrial