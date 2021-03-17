TORONTO, Ontario, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GroupBy Inc., a leading provider of eCommerce product discovery solutions, announces today a new Strategic Advisor to the company and its board, Moritz Zimmermann.
As self-described technology enthusiast and an eCommerce industry veteran, Zimmermann co-founded Hybris Software in 1997 which was sold to SAP. Zimmermann stayed on to lead pre-sales and eventually assume the CTO role.
"GroupBy is very excited to have Zimmermann join us as an advisor to both the company and the board as he has a wealth of knowledge and experience in eCommerce. As the founder and CTO of Hybris and subsequently CTO, SAP Customer Experience, we will leverage both his technical, business and management skills to further accelerate GroupBy's growth in the industry," says GroupBy CEO and Founder Roland Gossage.
Zimmermann comments, "Search is the first and most important part of an eCommerce customer experience. GroupBy is driving the next generation experience by combining search, recommendations, merchandizing, content management, and SEO."
Zimmermann's diverse experience, together with his passion for eCommerce, innovation and technology will assist GroupBy in their growth goals for years to come.
Media Contact
Gayle Kosokowsky, GroupBy Inc., +1 855-210-6513, gayle.kosokowsky@groupbyinc.com
SOURCE GroupBy Inc.